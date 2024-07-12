1 year after accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann's arrest, neighbors are still waiting for life to return to normal

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. -- Saturday marks one year since the arrest of alleged Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann. Since then, it's been a whirlwind of cameras and crowds for his family and the small Long Island community of Massapequa Park.

The Heuermann son, Christopher, told neighbors he is bracing for an onslaught of curious onlookers on the anniversary of the arrest, which thrust Massapequa Park into the national spotlight.

"We just want to get everything back to normal as much as possible. The people that are affected obviously the most were the residents close to the home," said Massapequa Park village trustee Todd Svec.

Homeowners in the area say they are sick of people trampling on their lawns and knocking on their doors, and intrusive drive-bys to get a peek at the home where many believe murders took place.

"We thought it'd be over by now, and it just doesn't stop. It's always something, and every time they get a little something, they come in and tear the house apart again," neighbor Etienne DeVilliers said.

Attorneys for Heuermann's estranged wife, Asa Ellerup see this continuing at least another year. Their client is now involved in a documentary.

"Some people think she's involved. Some people think she's a victim. I can tell you, her and the children, Christopher and Victoria, are collateral damage to any actions Rex may have been accused of. No involvement whatsoever," attorney Robert A. Macedonio said.

Gilgo Beach murders timeline

The Gilgo Beach serial killings were a series of murders spanning from the early 1990s until 2011. Many of the victims' remains were found over a period of months.

On July 13, 2023, Suffolk County Police arrested Heuermann outside his Manhattan office and charged him with three of the Gilgo Beach murders. His home was searched for days.

In September, the Suffolk County district attorney said DNA from a pizza box Heuermann discarded matched the alleged serial killer's cheek swab, which linked him to a hair found on one of the victims.

In January, Heuermann was indicted in a fourth murder.

In April and May, there were new searches of Manorville and North Sea woods related to the investigation, and in June, he was charged in two additional killings.

Heuermann has the right to a speedy trial, but the list of his alleged victims could grow.

"We were going to investigate cases involving not only the bodies found on Gilgo but outside of Gilgo. It's very complicated. There's a lot of work goes into it and a lot of luck," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.