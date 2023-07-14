Gilgo Beach murders: Investigators comb through Midtown office

NEW YORK - There was a lot of police activity in Midtown Friday after a suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders investigation was taken into custody there Thursday night.

Police were moving in and out of a building on Fifth Avenue and 36th Street all Friday morning. It's listed on WeWork.com as a coworking office space.

Sources tell CBS New York investigators believe the man arrested this morning, Rex Heuermann, worked in the building. Sources said the police have the 11th floor closed off.

One investigator walked in wearing a "Crime Lab" shirt.

Link: Complete coverage of the Gilgo Beach murders

There were officers from Suffolk County Police, as well as New York State Police.

CBS New York's Tim McNicholas spoke with several people in the building. They told him they don't know Heuermann, but they've heard of the case of the Long Island serial killer, and they're stunned.

"It's a little scary that he was two floors above me. We're right on the ninth floor, and no one had any idea obviously. It's really scary, and it went on for so long, too, which is also really horrifying," one woman said.

"I'm just in shock to find out he worked in my building. I could've been in the elevator with him," another person said.

It's a popular area for tourists and people who work in Midtown. A lot of them noticed the police presence, and they're gathered around to try to piece together what's happening.

A lot of people just shocked by this news.

We're working to find out more about what police are looking for, and finding there.