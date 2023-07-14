Watch CBS News
Local News

Gilgo Beach murders: Investigators comb through Midtown office

By Tim McNicholas

/ CBS New York

Large police presence at Manhattan building where Rex Heuermann was arrested
Large police presence at Manhattan building where Rex Heuermann was arrested 01:52

NEW YORK - There was a lot of police activity in Midtown Friday after a suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders investigation was taken into custody there Thursday night. 

Police were moving in and out of a building on Fifth Avenue and 36th Street all Friday morning. It's listed on WeWork.com as a coworking office space. 

Sources tell CBS New York investigators believe the man arrested this morning, Rex Heuermann, worked in the building. Sources said the police have the 11th floor closed off.

One investigator walked in wearing a "Crime Lab" shirt. 

There were officers from Suffolk County Police, as well as New York State Police. 

CBS New York's Tim McNicholas spoke with several people in the building. They told him they don't know Heuermann, but they've heard of the case of the Long Island serial killer, and they're stunned. 

"It's a little scary that he was two floors above me. We're right on the ninth floor, and no one had any idea obviously. It's really scary, and it went on for so long, too, which is also really horrifying," one woman said. 

"I'm just in shock to find out he worked in my building. I could've been in the elevator with him," another person said. 

It's a popular area for tourists and people who work in Midtown. A lot of them noticed the police presence, and they're gathered around to try to piece together what's happening.

A lot of people just shocked by this news.

We're working to find out more about what police are looking for, and finding there.  

Tim McNicholas
timmcnicholas.jpg

Tim McNicholas is a reporter for CBS New York. He joined the team in September 2022 after working in Chicago, Indianapolis, Toledo and Hastings, Nebraska.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 1:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.