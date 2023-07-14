Neighbors, former classmates, react to Rex Heuermann's arrest in Gilgo Beach murders: "It's mind-blowing"

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. -- Rex Heuermann's neighbors in Massapequa Park were shocked Friday at his arrest in the Gilgo Beach murders investigation.

Police swooped into their neighborhood at around 6:30 a.m. after Heuermann's arrest Thursday night.

"It is very crazy to have just all these years of thinking about what went on all those years ago, and of course right here in your own neighborhood ... It's very frightening," said Linda Montana.

"It's crazy. It's mind-blowing. It's quiet, Massapequa park," said Margaret Curley.

"Jaw-dropping because I was young when it first happened and now, I have nephews that are young. This is my town, it's crazy," said Kayla Posporelis.

"We've been here for about 30 years, and the guy's been quiet, never really bothers anybody," said Etienne DeVilliers, his next-door neighbor. "We were kind of shocked, to tell you the truth."

Other neighbors were relieved police finally caught a suspect in the case.

Related: Rex Heuermann of Massapequa Park charged with murder in Gilgo Beach killings

"Not good to have close to home. All these people just walking around with you everyday, at the stores, shopping or down the block. They finally got him, and I'm glad they got him," said Kevin Marten.

"Definitely relieved and that it's finally being spoken about and heard about. I think it's very, I would say nerve-wracking," said Samantha Blitz.

DeVilliers said Heuermann is married with two kids.

"He grew up here, with his parents and his brother," said DeVilliers. "The guy pretty much keeps to himself. We just say hello to each other, and that's about it."

"He's been here since he was a child. I've been here since I was a child. I bought my parents' house. He bought his parents' house. So we are old-time neighbors," said Curley.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she hopes Heuermann's arrest brings long-overdue peace to the victims' families.

"I know there's a community out there that will be sleeping soundly tonight. A lot of families whose lives have been turned upside down, always wondering, questioning what happened and if there would ever be justice. Hopefully after today's news the answer will be yes," said Hochul.

Actor Billy Baldwin, other former classmates react

On Twitter, actor Billy Baldwin said he and Heuermann were high school classmates.

"Woke up this morning to learn the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann," he wrote. "Mind-boggling... Massapequa is in shock."

Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann.



Berner High School

Massapequa, New York

Class of 1981



Married, two kids, architect.

“Average guy… quiet, family man.”

Mind-boggling… Massapequa is in shock.… pic.twitter.com/Tms0IWVazN — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 14, 2023

Other former classmates wrote about Heuermann on Facebook.

"He used to leave me little love notes in my locker," one said. "I was always kind to him. So sad and scary."