Investigators believe Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann killed at least 1 victim at his home: Sources

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Investigators continued to haul potential evidence out of the Massapequa Park home of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann on Thursday.

Police confirmed they are looking at possible links to unsolved murders around the nation, including in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Sources told CBS New York one or more of the Gilgo Beach murders may have taken place at the house he shared with his wife and grown children.

Crime scene vans blocked the view as the dissection of Heuermann's house and workshop continued, but the site still drew the curious and the spooked.

"I am having a lot of anxiety about it that it's so close to home," one person said.

"Sickening," another said.

Sources said investigators believe Heuermann killed at least one of his victims at his house, where police were seen Thursday with pieces of lumber.

The break in the case

So why was there a break in the cold case after 13 years? DNA technology that was not available in 2010. The suspect's DNA from discarded pizza crust allegedly matched a strand of hair on a victim. Now, as little as one cell can be analyzed.

"The technology has proceeded enormously in all ways in the amount, the cost, everything is light years better," said Dr. W. Richard McCombie, Cold Spring Harbor professor of human genetics.

Other connections led to the arrest by a New York State Police investigator, including identifying Heuermann as the owner of a Chevy Avalanche in 2010, in an area of Massapequa Park where victims had received their last phone calls. A new set of eyes in a newly formed task force provided the name attached to the suspected vehicle.

"It really shrunk the universe down once they had a suspect. It was literally flushing a needle out of haystack," State Police Maj. Stephen Udice, Troop L's commanding officer.

CBS New York saw the West Babylon house were victim Amber Costello lived. She was last seen alive getting into a Chevy Avalanche. Her neighbors said they hope she will finally get justice.

"Nobody deserves what happened to her, no one, and I'm hoping if he was the one who committed it, because we don't know for sure, I hope they connect him to all the other murders that were up there," Rose Palminteri said.

Meanwhile, at Gilgo Beach, locals said they hope the arrest will mean the name of this surfers' haven will shake its terrible stigma.

"I hope so. These are some of the best beaches," one person said.

"Now, all of a sudden, we are world news for murders," another said.

"The whole area is called Gilgo Beach State Park. The bodies were discovered a half mile from here, so it's now somewhat over, we hope," added Paul McDuffy, owner of the Gilgo Beach Inn.

Heuermann's family has not responded to requests for comment, but his wife filed for divorce on Wednesday.

An architecture client of Heuermann's didn't want to speak on camera, but described him as soft spoken and good at navigating New York City permits, adding he was disheveled, sloppy, and missing teeth, but never threatening and spoke of enjoying bear hunting.

Sources added that Suffolk County officials have executed several court-authorized search warrants in South Carolina and Las Vegas, where the alleged killer has ties.