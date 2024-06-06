Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann set to face 2 new charges today in court

Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer expected to be indicted on new murder charge

Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer expected to be indicted on new murder charge

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is expected to be indicted on two new murder charges Thursday.

Heuermann is due in Suffolk County Court at 9:30 a.m. in Riverhead, New York. He is currently facing charges in four other murders and has pleaded not guilty in those cases.

Thursday's court appearance comes after investigators scoured the Manorville Pine Barrens in April. The partial remains of Valerie Mack were discovered there in 2000, and three years later, partial remains belonging to Jessica Taylor were also found in the area. Additional remains of Mack and Taylor, who both worked as escorts, were found near Gilgo Beach.

Around the same time in April, the search led investigators to North Sea, a hamlet in Southampton, where Sandra Costilla was found dead in 1993. Prosecutors previously linked her death to Manorville carpenter John Bittrolff, who was later convicted of killing two other women.

Investigators then returned to Heuermann's Massapequa Park home in May to look for new evidence. Law enforcement previously seized hundreds of electronic devices from the home, some which, court documents suggest, Heuermann allegedly used to contact and research sex workers. Investigators also seized nearly 300 guns from the home and were seen digging in the backyard in the days following Heuermann's July 2023 arrest.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney is expected to share more details about the new charges around 11 a.m.

Rex Heuermann charged in connection to Gilgo Beach murders

Heuermann was arrested on July 14, 2023 and charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. In January, new charges were filed against him in connection to the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

The four women's remains were found in shallow graves near Gilgo Beach in 2010. All four were sex workers who went missing between 2007-2010.

Prosecutors said DNA evidence and burner phones tied Heuermann to the murders. Heuermann is being held without bail and has been behind bars for nearly a year.

The remains of 11 people were found near Gilgo Beach between 1996-2011.