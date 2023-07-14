Families of Gilgo Beach murder victims speak out about Rex Heuermann arrest: "Grateful today is happening"

Family members of Gilgo Beach murder victims react to arrest of Rex Heuermann

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. - Rex Heuermann was officially charged Friday in connection to three Gilgo Beach murders.

It's something Long Islanders have been waiting for for a long time, especially the victims' families.

"I'm grateful for the hard work that's been done, grateful today is happening, hopeful for the future," Jasmine Robinson said.

Robinson is the cousin of Jessica Taylor, one of the women whose body was found on Gilgo Beach.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Read court documents describing the charges against Heuermann

Finally, there has been an arrest in the sprawling, years-long, Long Island serial killer case.

"Finally, something has been done. Finally, someone has been caught," attorney John Ray said.

Heuermann, 59, of Massapequa Park, was indicted Friday on six counts of murder in the gruesome deaths of 27-year-old Amber Costello, 24-year-old Melissa Barthelemy, and 22-year-old Megan Waterman.

Their remains were found along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach in Suffolk County more than a decade ago.

"A great sigh of relief, myself, after being on this case for 12 years and investigating this case relentlessly, and as well, the victims families," Ray said.

Link: Complete coverage of the Gilgo Beach murders

Ray represents some of the victims' families. He talked with reporters before Heuermann's arraignment at the Suffolk County criminal courthouse in Riverhead.

"This is just the beginning," Ray said.

In the courtroom, prosecutors said hair on the body of the three women, who were sex workers, linked them to Heuermann, who worked as an architect.

They say he had burner phones with their information, and his computers had searches of not only the women he allegedly killed, but searches of their families, including their kids.

They say he also searched "Gilgo Beach murders" hundreds of times.

"I hope that she's remembered as a beautiful young woman, not what her occupation was at that time. She's loved and missed every day," Robinson said.

The remains of Taylor, 20, were also found along Ocean Parkway back in 2011. While Heuermann was not charged in her murder, her family and their attorney believe it's only a matter of time before they connect him to her murder as well, along with several other unsolved murders on Long Island.

"It has been surreal. I'm still shellshocked. Grateful today is happening," Robinson said. "Full justice is all the cases being closed."

Attorneys representing the victim's families tell us they believe Heuermann is connected to more murders.

Victims' families say they finally have some closure.