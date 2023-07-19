Detectives delving into Rex Heuermann's past as Gilgo Beach murders investigation continues

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. -- In the Gilgo Beach murders case, the vehicle detectives say links Rex Heuermann to the crimes arrived by tow truck from his South Carolina property Wednesday.

Investigators are going way back in the suspect's life to try to piece together the case.

According to state parks records, Heuermann was a seasonal worker at Jones Beach when he was in his late teens and early 20s. Jones Beach is less than a 10-minute ride from Gilgo Beach, where the bodies of the young women he allegedly killed were buried.

"You would think it would be someone who was familiar with the area, so who either spent a lot of time on Ocean Parkway," beachgoer Patricia Murphy said.

"Knowing that he's not on the street anymore, I hope that the families can finally get some closure," beachgoer Stacie Gelhaus said.

So far, Heuermann has been linked to three murders and is a prime suspect in a fourth, but the remains of six others were discovered in the same area, too.

Relatives of other victims found along the beach are still awaiting answers. There is frustration, but they're still holding out hope.

"There is still an awful lot of investigation that has to be done to fully understand how many people were victims to this individual," criminologist Mary Ellen O'Toole said.

Meanwhile, an image from Google Maps' street view shows Heuermann's vehicle from 2011 in front of his Massapequa Park home.

There is growing anxiety among some in the neighborhood.

"Guns. One after another ... It was 200, and a grenade," neighbor Etienne Devilliers said.

Devilliers said his wife caught Heuermann peering over the fence at her while she was sunbathing. Devilliers told him to cease and desist.

"He complied, and he didn't argue back and he didn't fight and he didn't get violent or... I never seen a streak of violence in the guy," he said.

Another neighbor, a former police officer, described on a podcast how he was confronted by Heuermann two weeks ago aboard a Long Island Rail Road train over where he was standing.

"It's almost like a road rage without the car. I walked away, but he's physically intimidating in the fact that he is 6-foot-5. Missing his left front tooth. His voice is very distinctive. I thought he was a bully," the neighbor said.

"I've always thought of Long Island as this safe haven sanctuary," homeowner Steven Radosta said. "This is like, whoa."

Heuermann, an architect, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Police say his wife and two children were "in the dark about his double life."

Gilgo task force leaders say they are reaching out to sex trafficking victims who could be critical in gathering more evidence in the case.