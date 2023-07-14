Suspected Gilgo Beach killer taken into custody, sources tell CBS News

NEW YORK -- A suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning in the more-than-decade-old Gilgo Beach killings, law enforcement sources confirm to CBS News.

There was a large police presence at Massapequa Park related to the investigation.

Since 2010, more than 10 victims have been discovered strewn across a stretch of Ocean Parkway on Long Island, several of them identified as sex workers. No arrests were ever made, and the case remained a criminal mystery.

A law enforcement source confirms the arrest will be announced later Friday.

CBS New York's Carolyn Gusoff is headed to the scene and we will update this story with the latest developments, along with live reports on CBS2 and CBS News New York.