Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann due in court to face 4th murder charge, sources say

Rex Heuermann expected to be charged in 4th murder

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann is due in court Tuesday on Long Island, where he is expected to be charged in a fourth murder.

Heuermann was arrested last summer and charged with killing three women -- Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello -- whose bodies were found along Gilgo Beach in 2010.

Authorities previously said he is also the prime suspect in the killing of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

The 60-year-old pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail since his arrest.

Investigators had been searching for a missing woman, Shannen Gilbert, when they discovered the four other sets of remains in December 2021. Known as the Gilgo Four, they were later identified as Barthelmy, Waterman, Costello and Brainard-Barnes -- all women in their 20s who disappeared between 2007 and 2010.

Six more sets of remains were found along Ocean Parkway in March 2011.

Prosecutors say the connection between mobile phone records, online searches, burner phones and DNA evidence make a strong case.

CBS New York's Carolyn Gusoff and Jennifer McLogan will have team coverage today from the courthouse in Riverhead.