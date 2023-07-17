Watch live: Authorities give update on Gilgo Beach murders investigation

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. -- Authorities are expected to give an update Monday afternoon on the Gilgo Beach murders investigation.

They came by bicycle, car, and foot to catch a glimpse of police working on the sensational Gilgo Beach serial murder case.

Law enforcement confiscated an arsenal of nearly 300 guns, framed pictures, even a child-like doll from suspect Rex Heuermann's disheveled home.

"They should knock it down," one person said.

Police are also searching a nearby storage unit they say is connected to the Gilgo case. It's where Heuermann kept unnamed items.

Across Massapequa Park, homeowners said they are worried about their village becoming a tourist town for gawkers, comparing it to the "Amityville horror" house two miles away.

"To me, it's like the same beautiful neighborhood, with this weird-looking house. In Amityville, it was the only house where the side faced the street," resident Robert Gayer said.

"Coming down to get a glimpse of just the house where he lived. I don't want to compare it to the Amityville horror house," Massapequa Park Mayor Daniel Pearl said. "I'd love to bring back the peace the village enjoyed prior to this incident and erase all memories of whatever occurred."

Heuermann was arrested outside his Manhattan architectural office on Thursday night and was later charged in the murders of three women and is considered the prime suspect in the murder of a fourth. Their bodies found within a quarter mile of each other on Gilgo Beach in 2010, wrapped in burlap.

"Heuermann had a double life. He had a wife. He had two kids, an architect, and I guess at nighttime turned into this monster," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.

Neighbors are wondering if the victims were killed Massapequa Park. They also want to know if they were kept in refrigeration and buried together, what DNA evidence will be found in his truck or work shed.

A witness tied Heuermann's vehicle to the disappearance of one of the women. Data from burner phones linked Heuermann. Investigators eventually obtained his DNA from a discarded pizza crust that matched a hair found on one of the victims.

"I think the village probably should act to take over the property and tear it down," one homeowner said.

"I think it probably should be bulldozed," another said.

"Take that money, the proceeds, and give it to the family victims," another added.

The remains of seven other people were found near Gilgo Beach between 2010 and 2011. Heuermann has not been ruled out as a suspect in those unsolved cases.