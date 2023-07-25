Gilgo Beach Murders: Investigators wrapping up search of Rex Heuermann's Massapequa Park home

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. -- Investigators are wrapping up their search of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann's home in Massapequa Park.

"We have reached an end to the search of the Gilgo house, we're going to be pulling out shortly," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney told reporters Tuesday.

Tierney said they seized a "massive amount of material" that will need to be catalogued and analyzed, which could take "quite some time."

"The house, in general, was cluttered, and there were a lot of guns taken from the house," Tierney said. "The defendant had 92 handgun permits. In addition to handguns, he had quite a few long guns, as well."

He went on to say more than 279 weapons in total were recovered from the home.

Heuermann is accused of killing three women and is the prime suspect in another murder.

Investigators have been digging in the backyard of the home and searching every single crevice.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison confirmed the existence of a walk-in basement vault with a large iron door.

"There's not a soundproof room. There is a vault where he secured numerous amount of guns," Harrison said Monday.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail. He is due back in court on Aug. 1.

