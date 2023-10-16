24 best Christmas gift ideas for early 2023 holiday shopping

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CBS Essentials has found the best holiday gifts of 2023. No matter if you're shopping for great Christmas gifts or fabulous gift ideas for Hanukkah, we've got you covered with an amazing host of holiday gift guides. These holiday gift ideas include gifts for everyone on your list -- we've found gifts for Christmas for readers, golfers, Disney fans, haircare and beauty lovers, teachers, home chefs, gamers, people who love their pets and so much more.

We'll be updating this piece with all the best Christmas gift ideas in 2023, plus links to our many CBS Essentials holiday gift guides. If Santa is making a list and checking it twice, you at least come back here to see all the new items we're adding to this list of the best Christmas gift ideas for early 2023 holiday shopping.

Under $20 Christmas gift idea: 'Murdle: Volume 1'



Amazon

If you have a friend who loves solving mysteries, "Murdle" is a must-read. It's filled with bite-sized mystery puzzles that will immerse you in a world of clues and deductive reasoning. What's even more enticing is the buried secret in each murder, waiting to be deciphered once you've cracked them all!

If you're on a Christmas gift budget (or just love a great deal), check out our guide to the best Christmas gifts under $20.

Under $50 Christmas gift idea: "Barbie" collectible doll

Walmart

Hey, Barbie! (Or, Ken.) If your friend or family member loved the "Barbie" movie, this could be one of the coolest gifts for Christmas. This doll depicts Margot Robbie's Barbie character in a pink gingham dress, daisy necklace and pastel pumps. Her hair is styled half-up and tied with a pink ribbon to show off her daisy drop earrings.

This must-have doll is just one of our many picks for the best Christmas gifts under $50.

Under $100 Christmas gift idea: Huffy 26" Rock Creek 18-speed mountain bike

Walmart

A mountain bike for under $100? You can gift that. This bike is suitable for both kids and adults, depending on their height. This lightweight, 18-speed bike has linear-pull brakes and mountain bike pedals. Choose from two colors.

If you're looking for more Christmas gift ideas like this, check out our guide to the best Christmas gifts under $100.

The best toy of Christmas: Little Live Pets My Puppy's Home

Amazon

Little Live Pets is huge each Christmas. This year's pick? The Little Live Pets My Puppy's Home. This set comes with a plush puppy and a kennel.

First, you can construct the puppy's home and fill its water bowl to see paw prints appear on the welcome mat. Then, you can name the puppy and attach its name to the front of the doghouse. Next, open the door to find your puppy inside. There are two types of puppies to discover. The puppy inside has more than 25 sounds and reactions.

This gift is $49, reduced from $60. It's for ages five and up.

Looking for more toy gift ideas? Shop Amazon's 2023 Toys We Love list: The best toys of Christmas.

The best gift for a 3-year-old boy: 'Cocomelon' 6V bumper car

Walmart

This pint-sized car comes fully assembled. All you have to do is attach the bumper and charge and connect the integrated 6V battery with the included 120V wall charger. This bumper car spins 360 degrees and can support children up to 66 pounds.

"These bumper cars are so much fun," one Walmart reviewer says. "The joystick controls are easy to use and allow kids to move forward, in reverse, and spin in circles. It is hilarious to watch them in action and the kids have a blast driving around."

If you're looking for more gift ideas for a three-year-old boy, check out our guid to the best Christmas gifts for 3-year-old boys that will delight even the pickiest preschoolers.

Best Christmas gift idea for teens: Scrib3D advanced 3D printing pen

Amazon

3D printing is a cool new medium to introduce to your teen with this beginner-friendly 3D printing pen. Your teen can create all kinds of 3D ideas with PLA filament. From figures of their favorite characters to jewelry or larger projects, your teen can make their ideas come to life in 3D form.

"My grandson, 14 yrs, loved it," an Amazon reviewer says. "[In a short time], he was making items he was excited about."

Shop even more great Christmas gift ideas for teens, here.

Christmas gift idea for Disney adults: Walter & Rose candle company

Walter & Rosie

The Walter & Rosie candle company has recreated some of the best-loved smells from Disney parks and resorts. Each blended soy wax candle has a unique color and scent, along with a burn time of up to 40 hours.

Some of the popular Disney-themed candle names and scents include Main Street Bakery, Main Street Confectionery, Polynesian, Mouse Keeping, Beach Club, Foolish Mortal and Pixie Dust.

If you're looking for even more Disney-themed Christmas gift ideas, head to our Disney Christmas gift guide for people of all ages.

Best Christmas gift for people who love to cook: Yummly smart meat thermometer

We've found one gift that the master meat chef or griller in your life will love. This Bluetooth-enabled smart thermometer is a CBS Essentials bestseller. It boasts presets, timers and alerts for different types of meat, taking the guesswork out of cooking. Just connect to the compatible Yummly app, choose what you're cooking and how well you like your meat done, and it will set up a customized timer and send you alerts when your food is ready.

We found even more great Christmas gift ideas for people who love to cook, here.

Best Christmas gift for people who hate to cook: Uber Eats gift card

Uber Eats

Got someone on your holiday gift list who's all about supporting local eats instead of cooking up their own grub? Give them a $50 Uber Eats gift card. It lets them check out menus from nearby restaurants no matter where they are in the U.S. (as long as they've got an internet-connected device). They can pick a local spot, pay online with the gift card and have their delicious meal delivered right to their door.

You can shop for even more Christmas gift ideas for people who hate to cook, here.

Best Christmas gift idea for moms: Aura Carver digital photo frame

Amazon

This sleek, freestanding smart picture frame displays photos sent from an iPhone, Android and other smart devices. It comes equipped with an ambient-light sensor that automatically adjusts display brightness and dynamic orientation; that means recipients can switch the frame from portrait to landscape mode. It also offers wireless connectivity to make uploading photos easier.

This makes the perfect gift for the mom that's always pulling out family photos to show off or asking for photos of your kids. Got new photos to share? You can upload those too -- and surprise mom with fresh images.

We've found even more great Christmas gift ideas for mom, here.

Best Christmas gift idea for dads: Rapsodo mobile launch monitor for golf

Rapsodo

With the Rapsodo mobile launch monitor, your dad will be able to take his golf game to the next level. It can be used to analyze a golf swing in real time, provide a slow motion video replay and use shot tracer technology to watch the ball fly through the air. It's designed to work with an Apple iPhone and can be used either indoors or outdoors.

The CBS Essentials shopping experts have found even more great Christmas gifts for dads, here.

Best Christmas gift for the latte addict: Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker

Amazon

Do you know someone that can't go a day without heading to the coffee shop for their favorite latte? Consider gifting them a machine that will let them make it right from their own kitchen -- and save themselves a ton of money.

The Nespresso Vertuo Next allows you to brew single serve coffee or espresso at the touch of a button. The espresso maker can brew three cup sizes and offers an ultra-fast, 25-second heat-up time.

Even better: The company is always introducing new coffee flavors and seasonal favorites, like Pumpkin Spice Cake for the fall.

Shopping for the coffee fan in your life? Check out our guide to the best Christmas gifts for coffee lovers.

Christmas gift for women: Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

Dyson

The quiet, quick-drying Dyson Supersonic hair dryer promises to be less damaging to your locks. It measures air temperature more than 40 times a second to regulate its heat. It also claims to increase smoothness and shine and decrease frizz and flyaways.

The lightweight Dyson Supersonic hair dryer includes five magnetic styling attachments for all hair types. It offers three speed settings and four heat settings.

You can shop even more cool gifts for Christmas via our guide to the best Christmas gifts for women.

A unique Christmas tech gift idea: Bird Buddy

Amazon

The Bird Buddy is more than just a bird feeder; it's a high-tech bird-watching tool. It includes a camera with Wi-Fi connectivity, offering a close-up view of visiting birds that you can watch live, record or take still images of. The Bird Buddy app instantly identifies bird species and features a database with over 1,000 species. The feeder even has a motion sensor, sending alerts and capturing photos of visiting birds.

You can shop the absolute best Christmas tech gifts for someone who has everything and loves gadgets, here.

Under $200 Christmas gift idea: Purr and Mutt Renaissance pet painting

Purr and Mutt

Turn their pet into a duke, a queen, a knight, an admiral and more with Purr and Mutt's custom, vintage-style renaissance pet portraits. Look through the available designs and choose the one that you think best captures their pet's personality. Then upload a photo and the Purr and Mutt team will create a custom portrait of you recipient's pet. You can choose from plenty of sizes and framing options.

Shop more of the coolest Christmas gifts under $200.

Under $500 Christmas gift idea: KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 stand mixer

KitchenAid Store via Amazon

This stand mixer features an impressive 10 speeds that cover everything from whipped cream to cookie batter. The Series 5 comes with a five-quart, dishwasher-safe stainless-steel bowl, a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, a six-wire whip and a pouring shield.

Maybe best of all: Last time we counted, we found a dizzying 23 color options for this model, so if your loved one has a thing for ice blue, a classic, candy-apple red or -- get this -- "matcha green," KitchenAid has you covered.

Looking for more? We adore these under-$500 Christmas gift ideas.

Best Christmas gift for your wife: Diamond Nexus round-cut lab-grown diamond stud earrings

Diamond Nexus

Jewelry is a holiday gift that keeps shining for years to come. But diamond earrings can easily cost an arm and a leg. Fortunately, these days there's an alternative that the average person can't distinguish from the real deal: lab-created diamonds.

With these classic diamond-alternative earrings from Diamond Nexus, you have your choice of precious metal type, center stone size and certification status. The diamonds on this piece are lab-created, but indistinguishable from a perfect diamond. The earrings have a low profile, so they never appear droopy.

In the lowest carat weight, these earrings are currently $399, reduced from $435.

If you're looking for more Christmas gift ideas for your wife, check out these 10 gift ideas she'll love.

Best Christmas gift for the husband who has everything: Yellowpop custom neon sign

Yellow Pop Neon

If you want a personalized gift that lights up your husband's name or a favorite saying, a custom neon sign from Yellowpop is a great gift idea. Order online, pick the text, size, font, color and design. You can even choose between indoor or indoor/outdoor versions.

Pricing starts at just $150, but goes up considerably based on the size and design of the sign. This can be a perfect addition to any man cave. These signs use LED technology (not traditional neon), so there's no flickering or hum. The sign will shine brightly for years.

We've found even more gift ideas for the husband who has everything, right here.

Best Christmas gift for gamers: Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 OLED (57-Inch)

Samsung

This ultra-premium 4K display boasts Quantum Mini-LEDs, a 240Hz refresh rate and HDR 1000, delivering unparalleled visual accuracy, definition and vibrant colors across its expansive 52-inch screen. With a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits and a high-contrast ratio, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 OLED ensures lifelike color depth and contrast, even in varying lighting conditions. The monitor's ergonomic desktop stand and ultra-responsive features, such as a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, guarantee an immersive and beautiful gaming experience.

Shop more of the best Christmas gifts for gamers.

Best Christmas gifts for dogs: BarkBox toy and treat subscription box

BarkBox

Every month, the folks at BarkBox create a themed gift box for your dog that includes at least two toys, two treats and other goodies your canine will enjoy.

When you sign up for a 12-month subscription, each box is priced at $20 plus shipping, but you can choose a month-to-month plan for $35 plus shipping per box. If your dog is a heavy chewer, a separate subscription box option is available. Boxes can even be customized according to your dog's food allergies and play style.

Looking for more dog and cat gift ideas? We found even more of the best Christmas gift ideas for pampering your pet this holiday season.

For the minimalist who doesn't want a gift: Beauty & The Board charcuterie board

Gold Belly

A charcuterie board is a great edible gift to share over the holidays. While there are plenty of delicious snacks included in the charcuterie board kit, they'll likely get eaten up quickly so it's still a great clutter-free choice for people that say they don't need more material things.

This cheese and charcuterie board comes with everything you need to craft an incredible snack board including Brie cheese, white cheddar, assorted nuts, salami, olives, crackers and more.

We've found even more gift ideas for the minimalist who says they don't want anything.

Best Christmas gift for teachers: Personalized teacher desk plate

Amazon

This handcrafted desk plate is made from repurposed Scrabble tiles and features fun, colorful letters and teacher-centric details. It can be customized with any teacher's name, along with fun feature tiles like an "A+" or a colorful apple.

It's a fun way to break the ice with students and their parents, and Scrabble is a dream game for teachers who love seeing their kids learn new words. Combine the two, and you have a cute gift idea.

We spoke to a Kentucky-based elementary teacher who gushed over the rustic nature of the desk plate as well as the fact that it can be used as an ornament as well.

"My daughter bought me this desk plate last Christmas and I get compliments on it every time parents visit my classroom," she says. "It looks like I made it at home and it's absolutely adorable. I also bought an ornament version for myself to use on my tree."

Best Christmas gifts for coworkers: P.F. Candle Co. Mistletoe Special soy candle

P.F. Candle Co.

A holiday candle makes a festive gift, and P.F. Candle Co. offers natural scents they'll love. Consider the limited-edition Mistletoe Special, a scent featuring Douglas fir, eucalyptus, pine and cedar. The scent is inspired by snowy nights and twinkling lights.

This 7.2-ounce soy candle comes in a festive green vessel that's minimalistic yet jolly. Its scent throw is described as strong.

"It's Christmas in a jar," a reviewer says.

We've found more great Christmas gift ideas for your coworkers that you can shop now.

Best Christmas gift for wine lovers: Coravin pivot wine preservation system

Coravin via Amazon

Enjoy your favorite red or white wine over several weeks with the Coravin Pivot wine preservation system. After opening your bottle, simply insert the Coravin stopper and wine tube. The 100% food-grade argon gas capsules take the place of poured wine to maintain the freshness of your wine for an extended period.

This kit includes the Pivot system, one argon gas capsule, two bottle stoppers and a bottle sleeve, providing everything you need for preserving your wine.

"I'm very particular about saving wine," an Amazon customer says. "If it's not finished the day it was opened, I don't like the taste at all. This was shocking to me, the wine was smooth and fresh. I love it!"

