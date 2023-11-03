10 best stocking stuffers for the whole family for Christmas 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Christmas stocking stuffers can often be an afterthought, but they offer so much opportunity for finding great gifts in small packages. Whether pricey or cheap, stocking stuffers can end up the most useful or joy-sparking gifts your family receives this year. Because they're only meant to be a little thing (hey, they go in a sock), stocking stuffers can be silly, serious or sweet. We've found ideas for men, women and kids that fit the bill.

Below, the best stocking stuffers for the whole family for Christmas 2023. Shop reviewer-loved finds like tech and beauty items to fit their interests. We have ideas for all budgets and family members from Amazon, Nordstrom and more.

The best stocking stuffers for the whole family

Add these small but mighty fun gift ideas to their stocking this Christmas.

For the teenager: Sony LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo



Sony's earbud collab with songstress Olivia Rodrigo is purple perfection.

These wireless earbuds with a charging case are compatible with Android and iPhone. They have a marbled pattern and have been tuned by Rodrigo for optimal listening to her "Guts" and "Sour" albums on the music streaming service of your choice.

For the glam: Glamnetic Virgo pre-set kit

Get them started on the lashes of their dreams with Glamnetic's magnetic lashes. This kit includes lash glue and a natural-looking pair of lashes.

If your giftee is always complaining about false lashes poking them in the eye -- these are the perfect solution. Glamnetic's innovative lashes don't stick up in the inner corner thanks to their magnetic lash glue that thoroughly holds things down. They're even easy for beginners since they snap right down onto magnetic lash glue -- there's no need to adjust the lashes on slippery glue.

This set is currently $51, reduced from $60.

For the kid: Jellycat Little Amuseable Snowflake plush toy

How adorable is this little snowflake stuffed animal from Jellycat? It has a sweet smile and is suitable for any age. Plus, it's a great option for anyone who likes winter-themed gifts but not necessarily Christmas-themed presents.

The Little Amuseable Snowflake is the ideal winter companion. Plus, it's under $20.

For the builder: Lego wintertime polar bears

This little Lego set creates a wintery scene with polar bears, a rotating base and a Christmas tree. It comes with 312 pieces and is suitable for ages 9 and up.

This Lego set doubles as a festive decoration once it's built.

" [My] grandson was occupied most of the morning on Christmas assembling this and was very pleased with results," an Amazon reviewer says.

For the self-care enthusiast: Snow LED whitening electric toothbrush

A toothbrush might seem like an underwhelming Christmas gift, but this one is special.

This luxurious electric toothbrush has a blue light to help whiten your gift recipient's teeth. There are also modes for cleaning, polishing and sensitive teeth.

This toothbrush has a two-minute timer and comes with two brush heads. Find it in four colors.

For the at-home hairstylist: Amika Mini-Mension bestsellers set

Christmas morning typically looks like messy hair and pajamas, but it doesn't have to. Give the gift of gorgeous hair with this mini Amika bestsellers set. Put one hair product in each stocking, or give the whole thing to one lucky recipient.

It includes minis of the Soulfood nourishing mask, Wizard silicone-free detangling primer, and Perk Up dry shampoo. These stocking stuffers are also travel friendly.

For the candle collector: P.F. Candle Co. Mistletoe Special soy candle

A holiday candle makes a festive gift, and P.F. Candle Co. offers natural scents they'll love. Consider the limited-edition Mistletoe Special, a scent featuring Douglas fir, eucalyptus, pine and cedar. The scent is inspired by snowy nights and twinkling lights.

This 7.2-ounce soy candle comes in a festive green vessel that's minimalistic yet jolly. Its scent throw is described as strong.

"It's Christmas in a jar," a reviewer says.

For the bejeweled: Melinda Maria The Perfect Necklace

As its name may imply, they'll get so much wear out of this classic necklace from jewelry designer Melinda Maria, designed in Los Angeles.

The price is right for this dainty chain necklace with a faux diamond -- it's just under $50. But just because it's an affordable option doesn't mean it doesn't have luxe touches. This cubic zirconia necklace with a lobster clasp is 18-karat gold-plated.

For the kid at heart: Car cleaning gel kit

This slime for adults cleans pesky nooks and crannies in their car. It also works great on laptops and cameras.

Just press it into cracks and crumbs and dusk stick to it. Voila!

"This has become a cleaning essential in my car," CBS Essentials senior editor Lily Rose says. "It easily picks up dust, dirt, crumbs, little hairs and whatever else is sitting on my dashboard and in my cup holder."

For the neat freak: Cleaner kit for AirPods Pro

Speaking of detail cleaning, if they have the AirPods Pro, they could likely use a good refresh. This useful cleaner kit has a flocking sponge, soft brush and metal pen tip to clean out those AirPods.

"The combination of tools and one device are perfect for getting into the little cracks and crevices of the AirPods themselves and the case," an Amazon reviewer says. "This is a no-brainer at this price."

This cleaner kit is currently $7, reduced from $9.

