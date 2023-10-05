Best Christmas gifts for the dad who wants nothing

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Untuckit Shirts

Shopping for dad can be a huge challenge, which is why so many people default to buying their pop yet another boring tie, some new socks, or even run-of-the-mill underwear. Well this year, you can do better. Give your father a gift he'll truly love –- something that's fun, unique, useful and that he'll be able to enjoy throughout the year (and potentially for many years to come). We put our gifting experts to the test, and they came up with this roundup of 25 holiday gifts that are perfect for dads.

Whatever your budget, we've found some great gift ideas suitable for any dad. Just be sure to start your shopping early, since some of these products are incredibly popular and could sell out quickly. Also keep in mind, some of these gifts take extra time to create and ship, so plan accordingly.

The best Christmas gift ideas for dad

Show your father just how much you care with these thoughtful and unique gift ideas. We've rounded up 25 curated Christmas and Hanukkah gift options to choose from.

Amazon

Chances are your dad grew up listening to vinyl records –- potentially before CDs and streaming music were even a thing. If he still has his old record collection stored in the attic or basement, or you want him to relive his childhood years playing music the "old fashion" way, gifting him a turntable system is something he'll really enjoy.

The Victrola Premier turntable system includes a pair of 60-watt bookshelf speakers, so except for the albums themselves, it comes with everything needed to play 33 ⅓ or 45 RPM vinyl records.

One feature this turntable system has that the ones from your dad's early years did not is Bluetooth functionality. This means the turntable can wireless stream audio to speakers, so there's no need for lots of speaker wires crisscrossing a room. Victrola has been manufacturing record players for more than 115 years, so it's likely a brand your dad will remember. And if you want to add a few vinyl records to your gift, check out Victrola's online record store.

What we like about Victrola Premiere T1 turntable system: This is a well-designed and affordable turntable system that includes speakers, so after just a few minutes of setup, it'll be ready to play dad's favorite vinyl records.

Instead of a tie, help your dad update his wardrobe with comfortable, well-made, stylish clothing from Untuckit. This company is known for its premium casual and dress shirts that are designed to be worn untucked. If he's got enough shirts, the brand also offers a beautiful selection of sport coats, khaki pants and other seasonal items.

Many of the button-down shirts in the Untuckit collection are wrinkle-resistant. The selection of colors, patterns and styles will help make it easy to choose shirts that fit his personality, while allowing you to easily update his wardrobe. You'll also discover plenty of flannel and cotton chambray options too.

The price of each shirt ranges from $80 to $105, but first time customers can get 20% off their online order. If your dad needs to refresh his casual business wardrobe, we suggest any of the styles from Untuckit's sport coat collection, combined with a button-down shirt and chino or corduroy pants –- all of which are designed to fit together into comfortable and timeless outfits. If you can't decide on a specific color or style, simply give your dad an Untuckit gift card and let him choose for himself.

What we like about Untuckit shirts: The company offers a vast selection of high-quality and comfortable clothing with consistent sizing. It's easy to mix-and-match pieces into fashionable outfits that can be worn as everyday wear or casual business attire.

Amazon

The new GoPro Hero 12 Black camera has been redesigned to make it easier to use than ever, yet it's still able to capture extremely detailed and immersive video or photos at up to a 156-degree field of view, in almost any lighting situation. In fact, the camera is just as easy to use as a point-and-shoot camera. What's great about this camera, is that it can be used in places many other cameras (and smartphones with cameras) can't go. It's waterproof, temperature resistant and extremely durable. Plus, GoPro offers dozens of optional mods, mounts and accessories that greatly extend the capabilities of the camera – whether it's being mounted on a tripod, attached to someone's equipment, or connected to their body to shoot video at up to 5.3K (30fps) resolution or capture still images at 27MP.

Be sure to read our full review of the GoPro Hero 12 Black, which in our recent coverage of the best action cameras of 2023, received the accolade for being the "Best action camera overall."

What we like about the GoPro Hero 12 Black camera: Your dad will love using this camera to chronicle and share family events, vacations and everyday activities. This easy-to-use and extremely versatile camera can capture incredibly detailed video and still images.

Samsung

There's no shortage of options when it comes to choosing a 65-inch 4K smart TV. However, amongst our readers, Samsung's "The Frame" is consistently the most popular TV pick. We love the 65-inch screen size, because it's perfect for most living rooms or bedrooms.

Powered by the Tizen OS that provides easy access to all sorts of streaming content, the 65-inch version of Samsung's "The Frame" offers some unique functionality that make it stand out from the competition. For example, it's designed to be hung on a wall. The TV utilizes a thin bezel that features a customizable picture frame. As a result, when the TV is displayed on your wall, it looks like a piece of artwork. Plus, when you're not watching programming, it automatically displays either famous works of art (that you preselect) or your favorite digital photos. In other words, there's never just an unattractive black rectangle hanging on your wall.

To make artwork displayed on the screen look more realistic, "The Frame" uses a non-glare matte finish. This also allows the TV shows or movies you're watching to look detailed with life-like colors, but you do not get the brightness level that many other 65-inch TVs offer. Thanks to "The Frame's" thin (just one-inch thick) design, it truly looks like a hanging picture frame on any wall. It's able to use its QLED display to showcase 4K resolution video with HDR support and Quantum Dot technology that can showcase more than one billion colors.

What we like about Samsung's "The Frame" 65-Inch 4K Smart TV: "The Frame" is more than just a basic TV. Think of it as a piece of home decor with tremendous functionality as both a smart TV and a device that can showcase famous works of art or digital photos in a way that enhances the aesthetics of any room.

Allen Brothers

Whether your dad is a backyard BBQ enthusiast or a kitchen steak chef, surprise him with a premium USDA Prime steak package delivered to his door. This package from Allen Brothers features two each of 4-ounce filet mignons, 6-ounce sirloin strips and 8-ounce ribeyes.

Each piece of meat is wet-aged for extra tenderness, hand-cut and individually shrink-wrapped before it's flash frozen to lock in all of the natural flavor and juices.

If you're looking for something even more extravagant, consider gifting your dad eight, 8-ounce USDA Prime filet mignons, which can be ordered for $390. These steaks are sourced from a select group of small, family-owned ranches in the Midwest.

What we like about Allen Brothers petite steak sampler: Your dad will savor every bite of these premium cuts, as their quality is among the very best available.

Weber

Ideal for tailgating and camping, the Weber Traveler portable gas grill can extend the BBQ experience far beyond your backyard. It sets up in minutes and uses 16-ounce gas containers or can connect to a larger tank with an adapter. With a single stainless steel burner, it delivers 13,000 BTU of even cooking power across a 320-square-inch cooking area.

At just 49 pounds, this grill easily folds and fits in your car. Its folding cart with two wheels makes setup a breeze. When folded, it measures 37.2 x 43.6 x 23 inches, with an aluminum frame. Choose from three main grill lid colors: black, red, blue or an all-black "stealth" edition.

What we like about Weber Travel Portable Gas Grill: This is a well made, easy to transport grill that can be set up in minutes.

Rapsodo

With the Rapsodo mobile launch monitor, your dad will be able to take his golf game to the next level. It can be used to analyze a golf swing in real time, provide a slow motion video replay and use shot tracer technology to watch the ball fly through the air. It's designed to work with an Apple iPhone and can be used either indoors or outdoors.

By taking advantage of doppler radar, this device offers professional-level accuracy within 2% of high-end launch monitors. It's able to measure nine core golf matrices, including carry, total, side carry, ball speed, smash factor, launch direction, club speed, launch angle and apex.

The device offers personalized insights that will help a golfer better understand the game and improve faster. To take full advantage of this device, a premium membership (sold separately) is required. The unit itself is portable (6.85 x 4.72 x 2.28 inches) and can be set up in just minutes.

What we like about Rapsodo mobile launch monitor for golf: While there's a lot of powerful technology packed into this device and the iPhone it's being used with, the golfer does not need to be tech savvy to take full advantage of the analysis and instruction that's offered.

Amazon

The Amazon Scribe is a full-featured Kindle e-reader that has been one of our top picks since it was first released. The 10.2-inch PaperWhite display mimics the look of paper and is visible in any lighting situation -– from direct sunlight to a dark room. With its 16GB of internal storage, this e-reader has enough space to hold thousands of eBooks or hundreds of audiobooks.

Measuring 7.7 x 9.0 x 0.22 inches and weighing in at just 15.3 ounces, what sets Scribe apart from other Kindle e-readers is that it comes with a stylus, allowing someone to use this device as a digital note taking tool. Not only can the user create an unlimited number of digital notebooks, but each can contain any number of individual digital pages (containing notes or sketches). It's also possible to annotate eBook content, as well as any PDF documents imported into the device.

What we like about Amazon Kindle Scribe: Scribe is portable and lightweight, making it ideal for extended reading or note-taking sessions. It connects to Wi-Fi, allowing direct eBook, audiobook, or PDF file transfers without a computer. Notes can be easily shared or automatically synced with a computer.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker has become synonymous with offering an ever-changing lineup of affordable and stylish prescription eyeglasses, non-prescription readers and sunglasses that can be selected and purchased online or from one of the company's many retail locations. Giving your dad a Warby Parker gift card in the amount of at least $200 will allow him to select his own pair of frames with prescription lenses. Keep in mind that if dad wears bifocal or progressive lenses, these will cost more.

Using the company's home try-on feature, your dad can visit the Warby Parker website, choose the home try-on option and have his choice of five eyeglass frames sent to him. After trying them on for himself, he can choose the frames he likes, return the samples, submit his prescription and have his eyeglasses made and shipped (typically within one to two weeks). There's also an online-based virtual try-on option that relies on the camera built into someone's computer or mobile device.

In addition to dozens of men's eyeglass frames that are available in a wide choice of styles (including acetate, metal, mixed and nylon), shapes (aviator, rectangle, round, etc.) and colors, the company offers both prescription and non-prescription sunglasses.

What we like about a Warby Parker gift card: Shopping for eyeglasses has never been so easy and affordable. And to top it all off, for every pair purchased, a pair is donated to someone in need. All glasses come with a 30-day, hassle-free return or exchange policy.

Nanoleaf

If your dad enjoys watching movies on TV, this gift can help his viewing experience become much more immersive. The Nanoleaf 4D screen mirror and lightstrip kit is designed to be placed behind a TV. This kit also includes a small camera that attaches to the top of a TV and faces the screen.

While people are watching their favorite programming, the camera analyzes what's being displayed and adjusts the light strip's colors and brightness in real-time to sync with the on-screen action. TV watchers can easily adjust the degree of immersion — from soft ambient lighting to fluid color melts or a bright and direct match to what's happening on the screen.

The strip itself has 10 lighting zones that can be controlled together or separately. And better yet, this kit is fully compatible with 50+ other Nanoleaf smart lighting products, including the new Shapes limited-edition ultra black hexagons smarter kit ($220) or the Canvas smarter kit ($130). Both provide on-wall ambient smart lighting that can all be controlled together using the same app.

What we like about Nanoleaf 4D screen mirror and light strip: This is a powerful and easy to operate smart lighting kit for anyone who watches TV shows or movies on a 65-inch or larger TV.

Breeo

There's something very special about sitting around a firepit in a backyard and spending quality time with friends and family. The Breeo X Series smokeless fire pit is 22 inches wide and made from heavy-gauge stainless steel. It's a wood-burning, outdoor fire pit that can be used to create a backyard bonfire or for grilling.

By utilizing a proprietary airflow design, this fire pit generates very little smoke and won't permeate people's clothing with that all-too-familiar campfire smell. The entire unit weighs 62 pounds and measures 27.5-inches across and is 14.75-inches tall. It's made in the USA. Upon arrival, this fire pit has a shiny blue steel appearance, but over time, it will develop a unique patina.

What we like about Breeo X Series smokeless fire pit: The fire pit is well made and durable. It will make the perfect addition to your dad's backyard.

Standees

You've seen them in supermarkets and retail shops, but here's a unique opportunity to have a life-size cardboard standee created of your dad from a favorite photo. Simply head over to the Standees website, upload a photo of your dad and choose the height of the standee you want (up to 9' 10"). In a matter of days, the cardboard standee will be shipped and ready to be gifted.

While you can have the standee created on coated cardboard, for a bit more money a foam core backing or heavy outdoor plastic can be used. It's easy to add some additional personality to the standee with an optional speech bubble or thought bubble and custom text. Standee's team of expert photo editors will take whatever photo you supply of your dad and modify it, as needed, to create the perfect cardboard cutout standee.

What we like about this Standee cardboard cutout: If you're looking for a fun and unique idea that your dad can showcase and share at his home or office, a life-size, custom cardboard cutout is a fun and memorable gift people will be talking about for years.

Bose

Most larger 4K smart TVs (55 inches or more) prioritize slim design over sound quality. To match their stunning visuals, consider adding a soundbar or surround sound system for immersive audio.

For guys who enjoy watching sports or movies, connecting the new Bose Smart Ultra TV soundbar will enhance any TV's sound quality dramatically. It can be used alone, or be combined with a subwoofer and rear speakers to create a complete surround sound system. This soundbar supports Dolby Atmos.

The Bose Smart Ultra TV Soundbar also utilizes the company's proprietary TrueSpace technology. This separates sounds and places them in different parts of a room to create more immersive spatial audio. On its own, the soundbar includes six transducers, including two upward firing dipole speakers, so it will feel like a space is filled with sound from every direction, even overhead. The soundbar measures 41.14 x 4.21 x 2.29 inches and comes with a handheld remote. It also accepts voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant.

What we like about Bose Smart Ultra TV soundbar: The soundbar utilizes Bose's impressive audio engineering and design to give TV viewers a far more enjoyable listening experience than what their TV is capable of providing on its own.

Amazon

Pickleball has become incredibly popular, especially with the older crowd. So if this is a sport your dad already plays, or might enjoy trying out, the Helium Atmos Pickleball paddle set is the perfect gift.

This set comes with four USAPA-certified pickleball paddles with texture, a tactile comfort grip and a lightweight honeycomb core. The frame of each paddle is made from carbon, carbon fiber and polypropylene. Their surface measures 16 x 8 inches, while the grip is 4.87 x 4.5 inches. This construction makes the paddles lightweight and easier to control. It also allows players to have a stronger and faster swing.

Included with this kit are six rotationally molded outdoor Pickleballs and a sports bag to hold everything. Whether your dad starts playing Pickleball for fun or decides to enter into tournaments, this kit will help him elevate his game.

What we like about Helium Atmos Pickleball paddle set: This is a great "starter" set for an amateur or casual Pickleball player, but the paddles are equally suitable for more advanced players.

Lego

Even if your dad is not a Lego fanatic, one Lego kit he'll likely enjoy building is the Lego mosaic maker. It's unique because the person giving this as a gift (or your dad) will need to submit a portrait photograph of someone (such as an adult, child, grandchild, or even a pet) to Lego, where it will be scanned and converted into a custom Lego set using 4,701 small white, light gray, dark gray and black Lego pieces.

You can see exactly how your selected photo will look as a 24 x 24 inch Lego mosaic before ordering it by visiting Lego's website and uploading a photo. This is a gift your dad could enjoy putting together with his grandchildren or by making it a family project.

Lego is not just a toy for kids. In fact, the company offers more than 160 Lego sets designed specifically for adults and that cost hundreds of dollars. There's the 1961 Chevrolet Corvette kit ($150) that can be built using 1,210 Lego pieces, or the Eiffel tower set ($630) that will challenge even the most skilled Lego builder with its 10,001 pieces. One of the more popular Lego sets for adults is the Lego Titanic ($680). It comes with the required 9,090 Lego pieces and is designed to take the average person around 15.5 hours to complete.

What we like about Lego Mosaic Maker: This is a unique, personal keepsake gift that's ideal for Lego fans or anyone who enjoys putting together jigsaw puzzles. (Although the kit walks the person putting it together step by step through the process.)

Amazon

Who doesn't love gourmet pizza? The portable Ooni Koda 16 Gas Pizza Oven makes crafting delicious homemade pies a breeze. Whether your dad's cooking for himself or hosting pizza parties, it's perfect for the job.

The oven heats up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit within 15 minutes, and can then fully cook a Neapolitan-style pizza in about a minute. Setup takes less than two minutes. It comes with everything needed (except for the pizza ingredients). Your dad will adore the compact, weather-resistant design, but most importantly, the 16-inch homemade pizzas he can make with it.

What we like about Ooni Koda 16 gas pizza oven: This is a high-quality, easy-to-use and portable outdoor pizza oven.

Yeti

Ideal for someone who commutes to work, enjoys camping or simply wants to keep his favorite beverages hot or cold, the Yeti 30-ounce travel mug comes in 18 color choices and is made from stainless steel. The double-wall vacuum insulation will keep a drink hot or cold for hours, plus it can withstand dents, even if dropped.

This Yeli mug even comes with a convenient twist-on lid that prevents spills. It's great for hot coffee, iced tea or smoothies. The button of the mug will fit into the cup holder of most vehicles.

What we like about Yeti 30-ounce travel mug: This is a durable and nicely designed travel mug that features a built-in handle, so it's easy to hold.

Coach

These Coach leather gloves will keep your dad's hands warm throughout the winter and look stylish with any coat he's wearing. They're available in black or dark saddle (tan) and in five size options. The outside of the gloves are constructed with 100% leather, while the inside lining is 100% wool for extra comfort and warmth.

One great feature of these gloves is that the leather has a special outer coating that makes them compatible with smartphone, tablet and smartwatch touchscreens. This means your dad can interact with his mobile devices while keeping his hands nice and toasty.

What we like about Coach Tech Nappa gloves: The gloves offer a timeless and elegant style.

Timbuk2

For any guy with a modern style, who refuses to carry a stuffy looking briefcase, consider giving him a Timbuk 2 gift card for between $150 and $200. This will allow him to order a custom-designed, ultra-durable messenger bag that can hold his most important papers, belongings and a laptop computer.

From the Timbuk 2 website, your dad can choose the bag's color combination and size, plus add extra features (like a drink holder, padded laptop computer pocket and padded shoulder strap). While all of the messenger bags have the same core design, they're available in four sizes.

The person designing the bag can pick the color for each of the three outer panels. There are more than 40 eco cordura canvas colors to choose from, including several that are reflective. All of the bags are made from recycled pre- and post-consumer materials and are designed to resist moisture. The company's new design features stronger and more stylish buckles and straps.

What we like about Timbuk2 custom messenger bag: We love the durability and customizable aspect of the bag. Pre-designed messenger bag options are available on the company's website.

Bellroy

An elegant leather wallet is a gift your dad will use for many years. What sets this Bellroy wallet apart is its interior design. Without creating a lot of unwanted bulk, it's able to hold bills and multiple credit cards. There's even a special hidden compartment and small coin pouch within the wallet. In other words this wallet offers a really nice balance between timeless elegance, a sleek design and versatile functionality (based on what it can hold).

What we like about Bellroy Hide and Seek Premium Edition billfold wallet: This is a well made and affordable wallet that's designed to hold bills, coins and multiple credit cards while maintaining a slim design that fits easily into a pocket.

Paka Apparel

What material is as warm as wool and as soft as cashmere, but more durable and less expensive? The answer is the combination of royal alpaca fiber and recycled nylon that's used to make Paka Apparel's "The Hoodie." The alpaca fiber is sourced from Puno, Mexico, dyed in the mountains of Arequipa and then woven in Cusco, Peru by female artisans.

The end result is a classically styled hoodie that's extremely lightweight (about 10 ounces, which is three times lighter than wool), incredibly soft, odor-resistant and thermoregulating. The hoodie offers really good heat retention, but it is breathable, so it's comfortable to wear in a variety of climates and temperatures -– indoors or outdoors.

What we like about this hoodie: We love this hoodie because it's super comfortable, stylish, soft and extremely well made by a small and independent company based in Peru. It will quickly become one of your dad's favorite pieces of outerwear.

Herschel

Whether your dad needs a sturdy overnight bag or a duffle to carry his gym clothes, this stylish Herschel Novel duffle bag will do the trick. It's affordably priced, but made from 100% polyester, with leather webbing and handles. Everything stays safely inside the bag thanks to the zipper closure.

There's even a convenient and well lined side compartment to hold shoes. This bag has a timeless design that's available in a dozen colors. In addition to the handles, it also comes with a removable shoulder strap.

What we like about Herschel Novel duffel bag: This duffle bag is perfect for someone who regularly visits a gym or needs an easy to carry overnight bag that can also be used as a carry-on during airplane flights.

Sonicare

At your dad's age, he probably knows how to brush his teeth properly. But with the Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9700 smart toothbrush, he can take his dental hygiene to the next level. This is a smart electric toothbrush with a built-in pressure sensor. With the help of a smartphone, not only will this toothbrush tell your dad how long to brush his teeth for the optimum cleaning, it'll also monitor the pressure he's using to prevent damage to his gums.

This Sonicare toothbrush will remove 10x more plaque than a traditional toothbrush and will help to improve gum health starting within two weeks. It also removes more stains than a conventional toothbrush and has five different modes for cleaning and whitening. It will also help with tongue care. This high-end Sonicare model comes with seven brush heads (including four types), one charging glass, one charging travel case and a wall plug.

What we like about Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9700 smart toothbrush: This is one of the most advanced toothbrushes available. It's great for maintaining overall dental hygiene, stain removal, teeth whitening and improving gum and tongue health.

Leatherman

Here's a modern take on a classic Swiss Army knife that will help your dad prepare for and enjoy his next outdoor adventure. This is a 19-in-1 multitool that fits in a pocket. It can also be worn on a belt, thanks to the supplied sheath. The tool itself weighs just 7.5 ounces and is a mere 4.5-inches long.

Despite its small size, it contains an impressive collection of tools, including pliers, a wire cutter, knife, saw, hammer, fire starter and a can opener. It also comes with a 25-year warranty. Nine handle color options are available.

What we like about Leatherman Signal (19-in-1 multitool) for outdoors: This pocket-sized multitool can be used in a wide range of outdoor situations, including camping, hiking or fishing.

Gillette

Over the past few decades, Gillette has been responsible for a lot of shaving innovations. One of its latest is the Gillette heated razor that utilizes an integrated stainless-steel warming bar to evenly distribute warmth across the skin as its being used.

This shaver uses Gillette's five blade cartridges and takes advantage of Flexdisc technology to smoothly glide along someone's facial contours. It's also waterproof, so it can be used in the shower. Combine all this with a sleek and ergonomic handle and a rechargeable battery and your dad can experience a unique and soothing shaving experience.

What we like about Gillette heated razor starter kit: The kit comes with the shaver itself, two blade cartridges and a charging station.

How to pick the perfect Christmas gift for your dad

Everyone's dad is different and has his own interests, personality and lifestyle. That's why it'll probably take a bit of creativity and thought to choose the perfect gift for your dad. This roundup contains 25 fun and unique gifts that our shopping experts have selected as being among the best options available in 2023 for Christmas, Hanukkah or whatever you will be celebrating during the holiday season.

Beyond just your budget, here are some questions to ask yourself when choosing the ideal gift for your father:

Are you looking for a humorous or lighthearted gift?

Do you want a sentimental gift he'll cherish for many years to come?

Will he appreciate a functional gift he'll use in his everyday life?

If he has a hobby, like golf or outdoor grilling, would a related gift be most appreciated?

Would he prefer a gift that he'd never buy for himself, but will enjoy using?

Does your dad prefer gifts that can somehow enhance his overall health or wellbeing?

Do you want to present a gift that will outdo your siblings or other family members in terms of extravagance?

Once you determine how much you want to spend and then what type of gift you're looking for -- based on the impact you want to make -- deciding on the ideal gift will be much easier. If a gift needs to be custom made or shipped from a company other than Amazon (which typically offers two-day or faster Prime shipping), be sure to schedule your shopping accordingly.

Just remember, it's not always how much you spend on a gift that will determine how much your dad will appreciate it. It's often more the thought or sentiment behind the gift that he'll truly appreciate.

