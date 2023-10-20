The best Christmas gifts for teens in 2023 from TikTok-approved products to unexpected surprises

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Finding the perfect gift for the teenager in your life can be a daunting task. Teens tend to have revolving interests and are easily influenced by the internet and their peers, making it hard to keep up with what they really want. That's where we come in -- the CBS Essentials shopping experts spent many hours on TikTok researching current trends to find gifts that your teens will actually enjoy. From viral beauty products to gaming accessories and trendy footwear, we've got all of the teens on your list covered.

Jump into your holiday shopping early with the best gifts for teens in 2023. We've curated a fantastic selection of products that will surely thrill your teenage son, daughter, sibling, grandchild, niece or nephew when they unwrap them this holiday season.

Best Christmas gifts for teens in 2023

Shop our top gift picks for teens, including TikTok-famous beauty products and Y2K-inspired gadgets.

For the retro teen: Victrola Re-Spin sustainable Bluetooth suitcase record player

Victrola

Records are absolutely back -- at least with teens. This speaker-equipped suitcase record player from Victrola plays old-school vinyl in addition to tunes from their phone or computer via Bluetooth.

"I bought this for my kid to get her excited about building a vinyl collection," a Walmart customer shares. "She loves it. It's a great unit for portability. I have nothing but positive feedback."

Why they'll love the Victrola Re-Spin sustainable Bluetooth suitcase record player:

Your teen can finally play all those Taylor Swift or Harry Styles vinyls hanging on their wall.

It's a fun retro gift for teens.

It's eco-friendly and made of recycled plastic.

For the skin-care obsessed teen: Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum

Amazon

Snail mucin may sound like an odd gift, but it's currently a big hit with teens on TikTok. This TikTok-approved snail mucin serum is made with 96% snail secretion filtrate (snail mucin) and is designed to protect the skin from losing moisture. Snail mucin may also promote collagen production, which can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Social media users have been sharing their results after using the product. One TikToker even shared that after just one week of using the serum, her skin was so clear that she no longer felt the need to wear foundation. Even dermatologists have taken to TikTok to discuss the benefits of snail mucin, and share their tips and tricks for getting the most out of the viral serum.

Why they'll love the Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum:

With an Amazon rating of 4.6 stars and over 50,000 reviews, it's safe to say that Amazon shoppers approve of this TikTok famous product.

It's unscented, which is great for those with sensitive skin or fragrance sensitivities.

It is not tested on animals.

For the artist: Scrib3D advanced 3D printing pen

Amazon

3D printing is a cool new medium to introduce to your teen with this beginner-friendly 3D printing pen. Your teen can create all kinds of creatuions with PLA filament. From figures of their favorite characters to jewelry or larger projects, your teen can make their ideas come to life in 3D form.

"My grandson, 14 yrs, loved it," an Amazon reviewer says. "[In a short time], he was making items he was excited about."

Why they'll love the Scrib3D advanced 3D printing pen:

It's a fun new art medium for teens to experiment with.

It comes with clear instructions and a stencil guide to help them get started.

Filament in two colors is included.

For the Y2K teen: Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 instant camera

Amazon

Is your teen into the Y2K trend and wants to try taking their own Polaroids? Get them this fun camera so they can snap their own instant photos.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is a portable camera that takes and instantly prints small photos. It's a fun gift for teens who want to capture their favorite memories with their friends, or decorate their room with trendy instant photos.

Why they'll love the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 instant camera:

It comes in seven fun colors.

It features one-touch selfie mode for quick self portraits.

The camera automatically adjusts and selects the optimal shutter speed for the environment.

For the teen that loves to follows TikTok trends: Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler

Scheels

Stanley cups fit in car cup holders despite their large size and have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun. They've garnered quite a buzz among TikTok users-- so much so that the most popular colors frequently sell out.

The viral version of the Stanley cup is the 40-ounce model, likely because drinking two of them almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, taking the guesswork out of drinking enough water each day.

Why they'll love the Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler:

Stanley cups come in a rainbow of appealing pastel hues.

These cups have a comfortable, large handle.

Drinking two of these almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, making it easy to keep track of.

For the cozy teen: Ugg ultra mini boots

Ugg

These cozy boots are a fall and winter staple for teen girls, providing plenty of warmth on chilly days with their fur lining.

Last winter, Uggs were brought back into style by teens on TikTok, and the ultra mini style was the most sought-after version. These Ugg mini boots were incredibly hard to find during the holidays after topping the wishlist of teens and adults everywhere, but they're back in stock now ahead of Christmas 2023. Grab a pair for your teen while you still can!

Why they'll love the Ugg ultra mini boots:

The boots feature a flexible, ultra-lightweight sole.

The mini boot style is more popular with teen's than the traditional mid-calf Ugg boot.

The boots are pre-treated for water repellency, providing better durability.

For the teen that's ready to race into a new reality: Meta Quest 2 VR headset

Best Buy

The Meta Quest 2 is a virtual reality headset that lets you explore the Metaverse and get inside your favorite games. This was a super popular holiday gift last year and is sure to be at the top of plenty of Christmas lists this year as well.

It was originally sold and marketed as the Oculus Quest 2, so you might still see that on some of your teen's holiday wish lists.

Why they'll love the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset:

It provides a uniquely immersive gaming experience.

There's no wires or cables and players can freely move around while in virtual reality.

For the teen that lives in athleisure: Offline by Aerie Real Me high-waisted ruched flare legging



Aerie

The Offline by Aerie flare leggings are an excellent gift choice for the athleisure-loving teen girl in your life.

"These are some of my most-worn leggings at the moment," CBS Essentials writer Carolin Lehmann says. "They're incredibly comfortable -- they never ride up or pinch. And with a ruched front that dips, they make your waist look tiny."

These flare leggings come in short, standard and long lengths.

Why they'll love the Offline by Aerie Real Me high-waisted ruched flare legging:

These trendy leggings feature flared legs and a v-shaped ruched waistband.

They're great for lounging or exercising.

For the teen that wants to sound everything out: Apple AirPods Max

Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancelation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

These colorful noise-canceling headphones are popular with teens that want to block out the world around them and enjoy a "hot girl walk."

Why we like the Apple AirPods Max:

The AirPods Max sync well with other Apple products such as iPhones or Apple Watches.

The headphones offer effective noise cancelation.

The onboard crown button makes it easy to control the headphones.

For the mobile gamer on the go: Backbone mobile gaming controller for iPhone

Amazon

This Backbone mobile gaming controller can turn an iPhone into a gaming console for the optimal portable gaming experience. The recipient can play their favorite games from anywhere -- the Backbone supports PlayStation Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play and the Steam Link mobile app.

Note that it comes in a Lightning port connection option for recipients with an iPhone 14 or earlier model and a USB-C connection model for those that have an iPhone 15. Be sure to purchase the right version depending on your intended recipient's current iPhone model.

Why they'll love the Backbone mobile gaming controller for iPhone:

It's ultra-portable, making it easy to bring on the school bus, to campus or on vacation.

It offers a low-latency connection for smoother gameplay.

It works with any iPhone.

Lululemon Everywhere belt bag

Lululemon

Yes, fanny packs are back! They're just called belt bags now. And this viral Lululemon belt bag is an absolute hit among teen girls.

It can be worn as either a fanny pack or a shoulder sling bag, offering ample interior storage to hold everyday essentials for teens on the go. Additionally, the belt bag is crafted from water-repellent fabric, making it a versatile year-round staple.

Why they'll love the Lululemon Everywhere belt bag:

It comes in 14 colors.

Its adjustable for the perfect fit.

For the hairstylist at heart: Dyson Airwrap



Dyson

The Dyson Airwrap styler is one of the hottest beauty tools on the market right now, and likely at the top of every teen girl's wishlist this year. The hair styling tool is designed to help you dry and style your hair with minimal heat. It has grown popular thanks to its ease of use, versatile styling options and ability to style hair while minimizing heat damage.

It's also an efficient way to dry and style your hair in the morning -- making it perfect for the teen that takes too long to get ready in the morning and ends up running late for school.

It's often difficult to find the styler in stores or online thanks to high demand, especially around the holidays. It's currently in stock at Dyson, but if history is any indication, it won't stay in stock for long.

Why they'll love the Dyson AirWrap Styler:

It's designed to minimize heat damage.

It's a versatile styling tool that can straighten, curl and dry hair.



The Dyson AirWrap is a TikTok famous product that your beauty enthusiast teen has probably been wanting.

For the Disney-obsessed teen: Kitsch x Disney bundle

Kitsch

This adorable Disney-themed bundle from the social media-loved brand Kitsch includes everything your teen needs to feel like a Disney princess (or prince). From heatless curlers that will give them luscious ringlets without the heat damage to a satin eye mask that will make them feel like a true Sleeping Beauty, this collection is the perfect gift for beauty enthusiast teens who love Disney.

It includes two satin pillowcases, a satin eye mask, a set of satin scrunchies, a six-pack of flexi-rods and a heatless curling set. Sleeping on a satin pillowcase and using satin scrunchies at night is recommended to reduce friction and prevent breakage of your hair while you move around at night.

The items can also be purchased individually if you're looking for a few smaller teen stocking stuffers rather than a large bundle.

Why they'll love the Kitsch x Disney collection bundle:

It comes with all of the trendy hair accessories that teens have been obsessed with this year.

It's a fun gift for Disney fans.



The included items will help protect your teen's hair and keep it healthy and shiny.

For the teen that wants to revamp their gaming setup: Razer Iskur X gaming chair

Razer via Amazon

This sleek black gaming chair will make an excellent addition to your teen's gaming setup. Plus, it can double as a desk chair for homework. The steel-reinforced, ergonomic gaming chair from Razer is wrapped in multi-layered synthetic leather.

The Razer Iskur X features fully adjustable recline, tilt, height and armrests. Find this 4.5-star-rated chair in three colors and in standard and extra-large sizes.

Why they'll love the Razer Iskur X gaming chair:

It's made wih comfortable and durable high-density foam cushions.

It's easily adjustable for growing teens.

It's ergonomically designed for long gaming (or studying) sessions.

For the expert builder: Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE fighter set

Amazon

Build the iconic missile-shooting Imperial TIE fighter from Star Wars with this Lego set. It includes three mini-figures, an opening cockpit, spring-loaded shooters and clear instructions for easy building. Perfect for creative kids and Star Wars fans aged eight and up. Pair it with Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter for even more fun. May the force be with you.

Why they'll love the Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE fighter set:

The set comes with clear instructions on how to build the TIE Fighter.

It has a 4.9-star rating on Amazon with over 9,000 reviews.



It's a great set for teens that love Star Wars.



For the teen in need of a new pair of kicks: Nike Air Force 1'07



Nike

White Nike Air Force 1s are one of the most popular shoe choices for both teen boys and teen girls. These stylish shoes feature a sleek all-white design with the signature Nike Swoosh logo.

Parent will be happy to know that these shoes are built for support and durability, so your teen shouldn't wear them out too quickly. They feature the signature Nike Air cushioning for lightweight, all-day comfort, along with a durable rubber sole and a padded collar.

Why they'll love the Nike Air Force 1 07'

These Nikes are super trendy this year.

They are built with plenty of cushioning to keep them comfortable during long days at school.

For the fragrance fan: Sol de Janeiro Passport to Perfume Paradise gift set



Sol de Janeiro

Another TikTok teen favorite is Sol de Janeiro perfumes. Several of the brand's scents are popular among Gen Alpha, so we recommend gifting this set, allowing your teen to try out the most popular perfumes and find their favorite.

The set includes three travel size perfumes: Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 (with notes of pistachio, almond, jasmine petals and vanilla), Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 68 Beija Flor (with notes of dragonfruit, lychee essence, ocean air, hibiscus and sheer vanilla) and Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 40 Bom Dia Bright (with notes of plum, jasmine, vanilla woods and warm musk).

Why they'll love the Sol de Janeiro Passport to Perfume Paradise gift set

The set offers three bestselling scents from the trendy brand.

Reviewers report that they get tons of compliments while wearing these perfume mists.

