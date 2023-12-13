Christmas 2023 shipping deadline: When is the last day you can order gifts at the Walmart website?

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you've made headway into your Christmas gift shopping but haven't quite finished your list, there's no need to panic. There's still time to take advantage of all the terrific Christmas gifts at Walmart and a variety of ways to get your Walmart gifts on time for Christmas.

Like other mega retailers including Amazon, Walmart offers free two-day shipping. But if you live near a Walmart store, you can get same-day delivery on certain items. Keep reading for the last day to order at Walmart before Christmas. And since you're on our Nice List this holiday season, we'll even share a pro hack for how to get Christmas gifts on time from Walmart even if you missed the two-day Christmas shipping deadline. See, being on the Nice List does have its perks.

When is the last day to order Christmas gifts at the Walmart website?

Walmart offers nationwide delivery on the products it sells within two business days. Two-day shipping is available to all customers with no minimum purchase.

To take advantage of Walmart two-day delivery and get your gifts by Christmas, order your gifts from Walmart.com by Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Confirm the actual delivery date before completing your purchase. Note that some third-party sellers on Walmart may not offer free two-day shipping.

Get same-day delivery with Walmart+

Similar to Amazon Prime membership, Walmart offers an annual membership called Walmart+ that delivers serious perks including same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (where available). With a Walmart+ membership, members can sign up for delivery slots. Note that slots can fill up fast around the holidays.

A Walmart+ membership costs $98 per year, but right now you can try Walmart+ free for 30 days. Those receiving government assistance can apply for a 50% discount.

Perks of Walmart+:

Free delivery from your local store; same-day delivery when available

Member prices on fuel at select locations (including Mobil stations)

Early shopping windows on Black Friday and other major shopping events

Free membership to Paramount+, which streams all CBS-aired NFL games, top-tier soccer games, SEC college football, plus Paramount+ original programming and CBS-aired content

How to get Christmas gifts from Walmart by Christmas if you missed the two-day shipping window

We love a good shopping hack, and this one is good. If you've missed the two-day delivery window to get your Walmart Christmas gifts delivered by Christmas, take advantage of Walmart's free store pick-up option. Simply place an order online and select a pickup time slot before confirming your order. A Walmart associate will gather your order and have it ready (groceries, too) at the pre-selected time.

Want a pro tip for a thoughtful last-minute gift that doesn't scream "last minute"? Order a print of your favorite photo from your local Walmart Photo Center, and add on the appropriate-sized frame. You can get custom prints in as little as one hour.

When you arrive at the store, park in one of the designated pickup parking spots, sign into the Walmart app, select "I've parked" on the menu and indicate the numbered parking spot you're in. An associate will bring your order out to you.

The best Christmas gifts to buy at Walmart

Whether or not you order holiday gifts from Walmart early enough to take advantage of the retailer's two-day delivery or you decide to pick up your gifts at the store, the hottest Christmas gifts are going to sell out (and soon). Click on on the links below to order these popular Christmas gifts before they're gone.

The best last-minute Christmas gifts at Walmart

Even if you miss the two-day shipping window and you can't get to a local Walmart, you still have some solid last-minute gifting options. Keep reading for the best last-minute gifts at Walmart guaranteed to arrive on time.

Walmart e-gift card

An electronic Walmart gift card is guaranteed to arrive by Christmas even if you missed the two-day delivery window. Choose from one of Walmart's holiday-themed e-cards and decide on an increment you'd like to gift, starting at $20. Just select the e-mail address you want it sent to, and Walmart will handle the rest.

Alternatively, you can order a physical gift card starting in increments of $20 and Walmart will ship or deliver your gift card to you, usually within two days.

Apple e-gift card

Whether you have a loved one who's in the market for a new Apple computer, iPhone or tech accessory, contributing to the purchase with an Apple gift card is a great way to get a gift in the hands of your loved ones by Christmas, while also contributing to a major purchase.

