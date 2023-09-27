These are the absolute best Christmas gifts for women

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

What should you gift her for Christmas? Well, that depends on who she is. We found Christmas gift ideas for a range of interests, ages and relationships. From the horse girl to gamer to the home chef, there's an option for her ahead.

Below, the absolute best Christmas gifts for women from customer-loved brands, including Dyson, Stanley, Lululemon and more. Whether you're seeking a gift for your daughter, wife or best friend, there's a reviewer-loved idea for her ahead. There's something for the 18-year-old and 70-year-old to be found here. It may seem early to shop, but some of these gifts are already selling out now.

The absolute best Christmas gifts for women

Shop these Christmas gifts at Amazon, Sephora and more.

For the at-home hairstylist: Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in ceramic pop

Dyson

The lightweight Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is hard to beat. And it now comes in the cheery new ceramic pop colorway. Be sure to shop now before this colorway sells out.

The ceramic pop design celebrates Dyson's 25 years in Japan. As its name implies, the tools in this pink, teal and orange colorway actually have a ceramic-like finish thanks to a satin paint. This mimics the silky-smooth finish of unglazed ceramics.

This hair dryer includes five magnetic styling attachments for all hair types. It offers three speed settings and four heat settings.

This special-edition hair dryer gift set comes with a presentation case worth $60.

What we like about the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer:

The quiet, quick-drying Dyson Supersonic hair dryer promises to be less damaging to your locks. It measures air temperature more than 40 times a second to regulate its heat. It also claims to increase smoothness and shine and decrease frizz and flyaways.

For the home chef: Our Place Wonder Oven

Our Place

The Our Place Wonder Oven -- the brand's first-ever kitchen appliance -- comes in four appealing colorways.

What helps set it apart is its steam infusion technology that makes for crispy exteriors and moist interiors. There is an inlet at the top of the appliance that you can pour a small amount of water into. This promises to make meats juicier and breads moister.

The petite Wonder Oven is faster than a traditional oven and can even fit a 4.5-pound chicken. It comes with a wire rack, bake pan, air fryer basket and crumb tray.

What we like about this kitchen appliance:

The Wonder Oven will cut down her cooking time and look absolutely adorable in her kitchen. It looks like an Easy Bake Oven for adults.

Amazon

Oprah Winfrey's latest book is here, and it's flying off the shelves.

The lifestyle mogul teamed up with Harvard professor Arthur Brooks, famed for his lessons on happiness, to write a book about finding enjoyment and meaning in your life.

You can read an excerpt of "Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier" here.

Buy the hardcover or Kindle edition on Amazon.

What we like about this book:

Who wouldn't like to be happier? This new book is an excellent gift for almost any woman.

Amazon

Get her "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" for her Nintendo Switch.

CBS Essentials gaming writer Brittany Vincent explains:

"In 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,' the kingdom of Hyrule has been beautifully reimagined, offering players a new quest that pushes the boundaries of open-world exploration. It still has all the same gameplay elements from the first game, but adds fresh landscapes, new abilities, and a dizzying amount of gameplay to complete. This time around, the Hero of Time himself, Link, must take up arms against the evil Ganondorf, the Demon King, before he conquers Hyrule and its inhabitants."

Read her full review of the game here. This game is currently $59, reduced from $70.

What we like about this game:

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" has a brand new, massive version of Hyrule to explore. It's a great follow-up to the original 2017 game.

For the woman who lifts: Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells

Amazon

A whole set of dumbbells can take up a bunch of space, but Bowflex has solved that issue with adjustable dumbbells. These workout essentials adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds via a dial and replace 15 sets of weights. These customer-loved dumbbells are CBS Essentials and CBS Sports bestsellers.

Sure, they're pricey, but so is buying 15 individual sets of weights. You can pair these space-saving weights with a JRNY app membership, which can count your reps and track your form in real-time by using your tablet's camera. Yes, we are living in the future. There are also trainer-led workouts available with the membership.

Apart from our readers, reviewers also love these adjustable dumbbells.

"When lifting, the weights feel very sturdy," a reviewer says. "The plates are firmly locked onto the handle. There is no shaking or movement of the plates at all, and they don't feel much different than dumbbells."

What we like about these weights:

These space-saving weights are worth the splurge because they replace 15 individual sets of weights.

For the woman who lives in athleisure: Lululemon Everywhere belt bag fleece

Lululemon

The winter counterpart to Lululemon's viral Everywhere belt bag is here. It's a cozy fleece version that comes in three colors. If she doesn't know what bag to carry with her athleisure, here's her answer.

This belt bag is so convenient for travel, hiking, festivals and more. It never slips off your shoulder, like many purses do, and is a safer bet against pickpocketers. It adjusts to fit around your waist, or you can wear it as a crossbody.

Be sure to shop now before this bag sells out, as the original used to go out of stock often.

What we like about this belt bag:

This belt bag pairs perfectly with winter athleisure looks.

For her 'hot girl walk': Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds

Amazon

Wireless earbuds are a game-changer for long neighborhood walks. This new model from Sony is more noise canceling than ever. And the audio quality is there.

The WF-1000XM5 offer Sony's best-ever call quality, despite a smaller and lighter design than their predecessor. They offer rich and more detailed vocals. They work with your favorite voice assistant. And with their charging case, they offer up to 24 hours of use.

Find these high-quality earbuds in two colors.

What we like about these earbuds:

These earbuds are for the gal who often finds earbuds uncomfortable. Sony utilized extensive ear shape data to create the ideal shape.

For the girly girl: LoveShackFancy eau de parfum travel spray gift set



Sephora

LoveShackFancy officially has a beauty line! The vintage-feminine brand has three new dreamy perfumes out now which have launched at Sephora. The perfumes are selling out at breakneck speeds, but you can still get this travel spray gift set to try all three scents at Sephora. It's a great way for her to decide which full-size bottle she wants. Explore Forever in Love, Moondance and Boheme with these .34-ounce sprays.

Plus, pro tip: The bow-topped full-size perfumes are all still in stock on the LoveShackFancy site currently, unlike at Sephora.

This gift set offers a $96 value.

What we like about this gift set:

This perfume launch is likely already on the radar of the florals- and lace-loving girly girl in your life. You can't go wrong.

Scheels

Get her her first Stanley cup or add to her Stanley collection.

This jumbo stainless-steel mug can keep drinks cold for 11 hours and hot for 7 hours. Iced drinks can even stay cold for up to two days.

The cult-favorite Stanley cups fit in car cup holders despite their large size, making them perfect for the passenger princess. They also have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun. They've garnered quite a buzz among influencers -- so much so that the Stanley site has a 20-item limit on how many cups you're allowed to order in response to Stanley hoarders and resellers. The viral version of the Stanley cup is the 40-ounce model, likely because drinking two of them almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, taking the guesswork out of drinking enough water each day.

Even better for gifting, you can personalize a Stanley cup for $10 more. Add a name, monogram or pre-set graphic. You can even now upload your own design.

What we like about this tumbler:

Stanley cups come in a rainbow of appealing pastel hues and have a comfortable, large handle. Drinking two of these almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, making it easy to keep track of.

For the cozy girly: For Love & Lemons Rumi jacket

Victoria's Secret

A shacket, but make it girly. This adorable For Love & Lemons jacket will keep her warm and in style this winter. It features a color block design and satin bows. This faux shearling coat has an oversized fit. It has a chest pocket and closes via snap buttons.

Find this patchwork jacket in sizes XS to XL at Victoria's Secret.

What we like about this jacket:

This jacket offers a feminine twist to a masculine style.

For the bejeweled: Cult Gaia Hera Nano shoulder bag



Revolve

Name a better going-out bag. She'll love taking this glitzy Cult Gaia bag out on the town. It comes in two colors and is embellished with crystals. This petite bag with a knot detail has a zip-top closure and gold-tone hardware.

"Was on the fence about this bag and saw a girl wearing it at a restaurant," a Revolve reviewer says. "The way the light was shining on the bag was absolutely beautiful. It looks very expensive. Definitely a statement piece you can wear year-round with any outfit. A must-have wardrobe staple item now."

What we like about this shoulder bag:

This bag makes a statement yet works with a ton of outfits.

For the horse girl: Longchamp Box-Trot continental wallet

Longchamp

Check out the stunning green-gray hue of this Longchamp Box-Trot continental wallet. It features a gold-tone medallion with a rider on it in honor of Longchamp's equestrian tradition. You can also find it in four more neutral hues.

This calfskin leather wallet closes via a snap button and it has 14 credit card slots. Also find a change pocket and three inside flat pockets.

What we like about this wallet:

She'll use this high-quality wallet for years to come. It's classic and offers great attention to detail.

Related content from CBS Essentials