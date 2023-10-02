Even Ursula can't hate on these perfect Christmas gifts for Disney people of all ages

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Joshua Sudock

If you're looking for the perfect gift for someone who loves Disney World, Disneyland or anything else having to do with the world's most famous mouse, you've come to the right place. Consider us your fairy godparents. We happen to love Disney as much as your loved-one does -- maybe even more -- and we can confirm that all of these gifts are fun, creative and memorable.

Related: How we select our products

Once someone visits any of the Disney theme parks, at any age, there's something about that magic that generates fond memories for life. But we haven't limited our gift guide to people lucky enough to have gotten the live experience. Maybe you've got a loved one who just cherishes the magic of Disney movies, TV shows and other experiences. No matter what, we've got you covered.

18 best Disney-themed holiday gifts: Something for everyone

We scoured the theme parks, Internet and offerings from dozens of companies to create this roundup of Disney-themed gifts people will cherish. For example, we love the Disney x Pandora Charms, as well as the Lego Disney Castle set for older brick builders, but there's much more to choose from. So whether you're shopping for someone who's five, 55 or 105, you're sure to discover a holiday gift they'll love.

Coach

Disney and Coach have worked together in the past to create exclusive, limited edition items. This latest collaboration is the lighthearted but luxurious Disney x Coach Rogue 25-inch regenerative glovetanned leather bag with Mickey Mouse and Caterpillar, featured using water-based ink.

This is a go-anywhere bag that's made from leather that's sourced from farms that use regenerative agricultural practices.

The bag has one credit card slot and an inside snap, along with multifunction pockets and a zip enclosure. Inside, you'll also discover a luxe fabric and suede lining, along with two open compartments. The bag has handles, as well as a detachable strap for shoulder wear and a separate strap for crossbody wear. And there are four protective feet on the base of the bag. It measures 9.75 x 7.75 x 5.5 inches and was designed to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary.

Why we love this Disney x Coach Rogue bag: This is a gift anyone who's a fan of Mickey Mouse will cherish -- and it's well-made enough to become a family heirloom. It's both elegant and whimsical in a way that truly demonstrates the imaginative force that is the foundation for all things Disney.

Amazon

Who says Disney-wear can't have a little edge? Any grown-up Disney fan on your gift list will look amazing in this genuine Disney T-shirt that features a collage of Mickey Mouse created using a distressed design.

This white, cotton/polyester mix T-shirt is available in a wide range of adult sizes, from small to 3x.

Why we love this classic Disney T-shirt: It features an image of Mickey Mouse in a classic pose, but it's filled in with a collage of other classic Mickey images... and it can be worn with pretty much anything.

Swarovski



For anyone who loves the radiant sparkle of Swarovski crystals, the company has teamed with Disney to create an entire lineup of figurines, earrings, pendants and keyrings that feature classic Disney characters, like Mickey, Minnie and Donald Duck, all created from stunning Swarovski crystals (and in some cases with rare, rhodium plating).

Prices range from $145 to $420, although the Swarovski Disney100 Advent calendar 2023 (that includes 25 doors containing 22 colorful ornaments, two necklaces and a set of stickers) is priced at $1,300.

To help the Disney fans on your gift list celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary, our top picks from Swarovski's Disney100 collection are the Disney100 Mickey Mouse ($430) or Minnie Mouse ($430) figurines and the elegant and timeless Disney Mickey Mouse pendant ($145).

Why we love Swarovski's Disney100 themed products: All of the pieces in Swarovski's Disney collection feature classic design, plenty of sparkle and the high quality that's made Swarovski one of the world's premier jewelry and accessory brands since 1895.

Walter & Rosie

For anyone who has visited any of the Disney theme parks or stayed at any Disney resort hotel, the experience is not just about the sights and sounds. It's also about the smells.

The Walter & Rosie candle company has actually recreated some of those smells from the parks and resorts via these unofficial, Disney-themed, 11 ounce candles.

Each candle has a unique color and scent, along with a burn time of up to 40 hours. Each is made using blended soy wax that's environmentally friendly and designed to offer a wide fragrance throw.

Some of the popular Disney-themed candle names and scents include Main Street Bakery, Main Street Confectionery, Polynesian, Mouse Keeping, Beach Club, Foolish Mortal and Pixie Dust.

Why we love Walter & Rosie's Disney-themed candles: The candles are well made, elegantly presented and feature scenes that will remind people of their fondest Disney vacations.

Samsung

There's no better way to watch your favorite Disney movies and TV shows than on a limited-edition, 4K smart TV designed by Samsung that was designed to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary.

The TV is available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes, all of which are designed to be hung on a wall like artwork. Samsung's The Frame has become the most popular TV among our readers, and this new Disney-themed version offers a whole new reason for Disney fans to have this particular TV in their homes.

Powered by the Tizen OS that gives you easy access to your favorite content, Samsung's The Frame Disney 100 Edition offers some unique functionality that makes it stand out from the competition. For example, this special edition TV utilizes a thin platinum-colored bezel with a Disney100 logo. As a result, when it's displayed on your wall, it looks like a piece of artwork. When you're not watching programming, it automatically displays either famous works of art (that you preselect); Disney images; or your favorite digital photos. In other words, there's never just an unattractive black rectangle hanging on your wall.

To make artwork look more realistic, Samsung's The Frame uses a non-glare matte finish. This also allows the TV shows or movies you're watching to look detailed with life-like colors, but you do not get the brightness level that many other flat screen TVs offer. Thanks to The Frame's thin (just one inch thick) design, it truly looks like a hanging picture frame on any wall — yet it uses its QLED display to showcase 4K resolution video with HDR support and Quantum Dot technology that can showcase more than 1 billion colors.

Owners of the the limited-edition Disney100 version of The Frame will see a special Samsung x Disney100 on-screen logo on power-up. The TV also features exclusive bezels in the Disney100 signature color, a special Disney-edition remote (featuring Mickey Mouse) and 100 pieces of special artwork inspired by classic Disney stories.

Why we love Samsung's The Frame Disney 100 Edition TV: It incorporates all of the unique features of the regular The Frame smart TV, but adds a collection of Disney-themed touches, including Disney images displayed on the screen, a Disney-themed remote control and a special TV bezel that commemorates Disney's 100 anniversary. We recommend the 55- or 65-inch model for an average-size living room or bedroom.

Pandora

The thing about Pandora charms is that they're affordable, highly collectable and they offer a timeless design. Plus, when worn as part of a Pandora bracelet, charms can be grouped together to commemorate special occasions or specific memories.

Priced between $45 and $185 each, the Disney x Pandora limited-edition charms feature classic Disney characters and iconic themes, including some from classic movies, like "Up," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Monsters, Inc.," "The Little Mermaid" and more.

Some of these Disney-themed charms were commemorate special occasions and holidays. To remind someone of a Disney vacation, there's the adorable Disney Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse airplane charm. To show your mom how much you love her, we love the Disney Mickey Mouse mom heart charm. If you want to tell a spouse or girlfriend how magical she is, check out the Disney Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse love dangle charm. There are dozens of Disney-themed charm styles to choose from. All charms can be worn on any of Pandora's charm bracelets (sold separately). These come in a variety of colors and are made from sterling silver, gold or other precious metals.

Why we love Disney x Pandora charms: One you buy someone a Pandora charm bracelet, you can attach an assortment of individual charms – either all at once or that you give as gifts over time. The Disney x Pandora charms allow you to personalize your gift with charms based on the recipient's favorite Disney characters and memories. All offer a timeless and elegant design.

Disney

Anyone who's been to any Disney theme park knows that visitors love genuine Disney pins. Disney has released thousands of pin designs, featuring Disney characters, theme park attractions, theme park parades, special events, movies, TV shows and more. If you know someone who started their pin collection during a theme park visit, you can help them expand their collection by gifting them new ones.

Individual pin prices vary, from less than $10 to more than $50 for certain limited-edition pins. At any given time, especially around the holiday season, the ShopDisney website offers more than 100 collectible pin styles. However, if you want something extra special for the Disney fan in your life, head over to eBay and check out the many genuine discontinued and limited edition pins you can buy from other collectors, some selling for more than $200 each.

Why we love Authentic Disney pins: Disney pin collecting is something people of all ages can enjoy and it's a way for people to show off specific things they personally love about all things having to do with Disney.

ShopDisney

If you're looking for an absolutely adorable, Disney-themed gift for a baby, check out the authentic Disney Baby clothing collection offered at ShopDisney. Here you'll find bodysuits, rompers and sleepwear displaying classic Disney characters.

The various styles are offered in many sizes, suitable for newborns all of the way up to toddlers. Two of our favorite styles are the Mickey Mouse bodysuit set and Minnie Mouse bodysuit set. Both come with three different colored body suits, with the set priced at $35. These options are part of the genuine Disney Baby collection.

Why we love Disney Baby clothing: While several companies sell baby clothing that's Disney-themed, the Disney Baby clothing collection is the official clothing line from Disney that's only available from the ShopDisney website or directly from Disney theme park shops. Most of the products are made from comfy, 100% cotton.

Winston Suk/Disneyland Resort

For someone who's planning a visit to anywhere in the world o' Disney, buy a Disney MagicBand+ they can use at the parks, resorts and aboard Disney cruise ships. There are dozens of styles and colors available, in both child and adult sizes. Prices range from $35 to $65 (for some of the limited edition designs).

What's a MagicBand+? These are waterproof bracelets designed to be worn while visiting the parks and resorts.

The bracelets also do everything that a Disney theme park ticket or resort room key can do (once an admission ticket is purchased separately), so it can be scanned to enter any of the theme parks and also used aboard some Disney Cruise ships. Also, if you're staying at a Disney resort, a credit card can be linked to the band to more conveniently make purchases at any of the hotels or theme parks.

Some of them vibrate, light up and interact with parades, shows and attractions at the parks. And once a MagicBand+ is purchased, it can be used for all future visits to a Disney theme park. The internal battery just needs to be recharged before each trip.

Why we love Disney MagicBand+: Someone visiting any of the Disney theme parks or taking a Disney cruise does not need a MagicBand+, but it makes the experience more convenient, fun and interactive. We recommend them for kids and teens, but many will adults enjoy using them as well.

BaubleBar

Made from glass, resin stones, enamel and gold plated zinc, this adorable Disney x BoubleBar catchall is a beautiful and extremely unique jewelry storage box that has just the right amount of sparkle to showcase the Disney magic that inspired its design. As you can see, it features Minnie Mouse, complete with a large golden bow. The two piece design means the cover (the top of Minnie's head) lifts off to reveal a storage tray that's perfect for keeping chains, earrings, or rings.

The entire unit is five inches high and 4.5 inches wide. It will look stunning on a dresser or nightstand. Each crystal on Minnie's face is hand set, which adds to its luxurious and sparkly appearance. A second version of this piece is available that recreates Mickey Mouse's head. It's all white and entirely covered in a variety of different sized pearls.

Why we love this catchall: Admit it: You can't stop looking at it. It's the kind of showstopping gift that most recipients would never buy for themselves... but that any Disney fan with jewelry would definitely love.

Best Disney gift for older Lego builders: Disney castle

Lego

Lego has introduced a vast selection of Lego sets for adults. These typically contain thousands of Lego bricks and are designed to take many hours to build. For a true Disney fan, in conjunction with Disney's 100th anniversary, Lego has released the Disney Castle set (#43222).

Like many of the Lego sets designed for adults, this one comes with a hefty price tag (in this case $400). It's designed for Lego builders over 18. It includes 4,837 Lego pieces and eight Lego mini figures. When fully assembled, the castle measures 32 x 24 x 13 inches.

As someone builds this castle, they'll discover references to 14 Disney movie classics, plus a hidden time capsule that commemorates a century of Disney films. This particular Lego set will only be available for a limited time, which makes it an extra special gift.

Why we love the Lego Disney Castle: It offers an adult (age 18 & up) the chance to build the famous Disney castle, which on the inside depicts more than a dozen classic Disney animated movies. For the average Lego builder, this set should take upwards of 14 hours to assemble.

Lego

For younger Disney fans (over the age 3), Lego also offers the 3-in-1 Magical Castle (set #10998) as part of its Duplo product line. This kid-friendly set contains 160 pieces and five mini figures (Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Figaro the cat).

When fully built, the largest version of the castle measures 32 x 17 x 8 inches. The set comes with step-by-step instructions for creating three different castle variations, each designed to promote learning through play, encourage role play and foster a child's imagination. Best of all, this is a set that parents, guardians, aunts or uncles, for example, can build together with a child.

Why we love Lego Duplo's 3-in-1 Magical Castle: This special Lego Duplo set captures the magic of Disney. It will provide countless hours of enjoyment –- first as the child builds the castle and then as they play with it and the included figures. This gift is also something an adult can build with a child.

Amazon

Who doesn't love a delicious waffle covered with fresh berries, syrup and maybe some chocolate sauce? With the Disney Double Flip waffle maker from Select Brands, breakfast can become an even more special time for kids. (Or, well, OK -- us.)

With this Disney-themed waffle maker, it's easy to prepare three Mickey and three Minnie-shaped waffles at the same time. The device uses 1400 watts of cooking power combined with a rotating design to ensure even cooking and browning. And the nonstick plates allow for easy cleanup. It can be used with a variety of pancake and waffle mixes.

Why we love Disney Double Flip waffle maker: This waffle maker is not only easy to use (and clean up after), it also allows for up to six waffles to be prepared at once, so there's no waiting around for just one or two waffles at a time to cook. Once they're done cooking, everyone can eat at once.

Apple

Decades ago (in 1950), it was the classic Timex Mickey Mouse watch that Disney fans often wore on their wrist. Now that we're well into the 21st century, it's the Apple Watch that millions of iPhone users are wearing. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the most affordable Apple Watch option, but like all of the smartwatches in the current Apple Watch lineup, it allows the wearer to choose between hundreds of custom watch faces.

To pay homage to the classic Mickey Mouse watch from yesteryear, one of the pre-created watch face options that's available (that's part of the face gallery within the Apple Watch app) is a Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse watch face. Users can choose between the Mickey or Minnie character and then select between a full-color or B&W version of the watch face.

All watch face versions showcase either Mickey or Minnie's arms being used as the clock's hour and minute hands. Each can also be customized with three user-selected complications, so it can also display things like the date, temperature and/or a piece of data from a compatible app.

One of the really cool features of the Mickey or Minnie watch face for the Apple Watch is that you can set the watch to also audibly tell the time using Mickey or Minnie Mouse's voice. Apple's website explains exactly how to set this up.

The Apple Watch SE comes in a variety of casing colors and in a 40mm or 44mm housing size. Dozens of watch band options are available in different colors and styles. At the time of purchase, you can also choose between a GPS only or GPS + Cellular version. And using the family setup feature, a parent can use their iPhone to set the watch up for a child and adjust the parental controls and communications options the child has access to.

Why we love Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): While the Apple Watch SE is the least expensive Apple Watch version, like all current Apple Watch models, it runs WatchOS 10. It comes with a collection of preinstalled apps, but thousands of additional (optional) apps are available from the App Store. This smartwatch is truly customizable. It's a powerful productivity, communications, heath/fitness, safety and entertainment tool anyone can wear on their wrist. And for a Disney fan, the Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse watch face is available.

Amazon

For a Disney fan that loves to travel (even if it's not to a Disney theme park), American Tourister offers a hard side piece of carry-on luggage that has an adorable red, black and yellow Mickey Mouse theme.

The 21-inch carry-on has four multi-directional wheels, a retractable pull handle and an internal cross strap to keep your belongings securely in place while you're on the go. The outer shell of the luggage is made from durable ABS plastic, while the inside has a Mickey Mouse themed lining.

The carry-on's inside packing dimensions are 21 x 13.25 x 9 inches. Total dimensions are 23 x 16 x 11. The bag itself weighs 6.1 pounds and it comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

Why we love American Tourister Disney Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels: This is a well-made carry-on bag that features an iconic Mickey Mouse design, although a handful of different Mickey and Minnie themed designs are also available from Amazon.

Amazon

Designed for younger Disney fans, the Disney Illusion Island video game for the Nintendo Switch allows players to control Mickey or one of his friends as they go on a quest to explore the mysterious island of Monoth.

The player's goal is to find and recover three mystical books and save the world from disaster. Experience Disney Illusion Island as a fun-filled single player game, or take advantage of the co-op multiplayer mode that allows up to four players to simultaneously embark on this colorful adventure.

Mickey (or the Disney character the player is controlling) can run, swing and jump their way through the island. The game is loaded with puzzles to solve, items to find, characters to interact with and places to explore. The graphics take on the appearance of an animated Disney cartoon with hand-drawn animation.

Why we love the Disney Illusion Island Nintendo Switch game: This is the perfect game for an adult to experience with a child, but it's also suitable for even younger kids to experience on their own.

Amazon

Sure, people can be Disney fans, but there's no rule saying a dog can't enjoy a Disney theme too. While Disney itself offers a selection of dog clothes that are only available at the Disney theme parks (part of the Disney Tails product line), we love the Harry Barker Disney Mickey Mouse dog bowl that's available from Amazon. The bowl comes in two sizes and can be used for feeding your dog food or water.

This dog bowl is composed of 100% stoneware, so it's durable, easy to clean and both microwave and dishwasher safe. The small version of the bowl measures 7.5 x 6.13 x 2 inches, while the larger version measures 9.5 x 7.75 x 2.25 inches. The Harry Barker store (available through Amazon) also offers dog beds, toys, collars, outfits and accessories that are part of its Disney x Harry Barker pet collection.

Why we love Harry Barker Disney Mickey Mouse dog bowl: For pet parents that are Disney fans, this Mickey-themed dog bowl is durable and easy to clean.

Montblanc

For that someone special who is a Disney fan and appreciates fine writing instruments, the Great Characters Walt Disney Special Edition Fountain Pen from Montblanc is a heartfelt and unique gift that will instantly become a cherished family heirloom. Whether the recipient enjoys writing handwritten notes or uses it to sign business contracts, this fountain pen exudes prestige and elegance.

The overall shape of this beautiful fountain pen was inspired by the legendary Disney Monorail system. The pen's color scheme (black, silver, red and yellow) pay homage to the original poster from "Steamboat Willy," which showcases Mickey Mouse. Meanwhile, the cap and barrel are made with a matte black precious resin that features several hidden Mickeys. You can even find Walt Disney's signature engraved on the cap top. The fountain pen's fine size nib is 14K gold with a rhodium-coated inlay. In two words, this pen is simply stunning.

Why we love Montblanc's Great Characters Walt Disney Special Edition Fountain Pen: This pen is truly a functioning work of art that's comfortable to write. It features special Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney theming that true Disney fans will appreciate, along with the unique style and craftsmanship that make Montblanc pens valuable collectables. The person who receives this fine writing instrument will think fondly of you every time they use it.

Related content from CBS Essentials