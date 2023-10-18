Best Christmas 2023 gift ideas for minimalists who swear they don't want anything this year

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Shopping for a minimalist can be tricky. They'll tell you that they don't want anything, but you understandably want to show them you care with a heartfelt Christmas gift this holiday season. Thankfully, we've found tons of delightful minimalist-friendly gifts that won't end up sitting around the house creating unwanted clutter.

If you're Christmas shopping for someone who says they have enough stuff and don't want anything this year, consider these excellent clutter-free Christmas gifts. The experts at CBS Essentials have found subscription gifts, consumable items and more minimalist-approved holiday gifts for the hard-to-shop-for friend or family member in your life.

Best Christmas gifts for minimalists who swear they don't want anything

Explore these clutter-free gift options, perfect for those who claim they have everything they need.

For the avid bookworm: Kindle Unlimited

If you're shopping for the friend that loves to read but doesn't want stuff, gift them a Kindle Unlimited membership, and give them access unlimited e-books and audiobooks from the Kindle Unlimited library. It's a great way for the recipient to explore tons of popular titles without racking up spending on individual books. Plus, it's all digital, so they can read as much as they want without accumulating more stuff around the house.

You can gift a 6-, 12- or 24-month subscription. Gifted subscriptions start at $60 for a 6-month subscription.

Why we like Kindle Unlimited:

You can read as many books as you want with no added costs.

Tons of popular titles and best-sellers are available in the Kindle Unlimited library.

It's a great way to discover new authors and try out different books you may not normally purchase.

For the minimalist with a sweet tooth: Magnolia Bakery "best of" sampler pack

Magnolia bakery is known for its banana pudding and signature cupcakes, but there is actually quite a bit to enjoy from the bakery. Luckily, you don't need to be in New York or Los Angeles to experience the delicious baked goods yourself, as Magnolia Bakery ships nationwide.

This sampler pack is the perfect introduction to Magnolia Bakery's offerings -- and the perfect gift for anyone with a sweet tooth. It comes with six banana puddings (choose between the classic banana pudding or a variety. pack), four buttery blondies and four chewy chocolate brownies.

Why they'll love the Magnolia Bakery "best of" sampler pack

It's a delicious treat for any dessert lover.

Magnolia Bakery's baked goods are made with premium ingredients.

For the dedicated yogi: Alo Moves membership

Alo Moves is a fitness subscription that provides access to yoga classes, Pilates, barre and more. The subscription also includes meditation and mindfulness videos. It's a great gift option for the yogi, Pilates enthusiast or wellness-focused person in your life.

Alo Moves offers classes spanning 10 to 90 minutes, led by 70+ instructors, accessible on various devices. You can gift a 6-month subscription for $78 or an annual one for $130.

Why they'll love Alo Moves:

They will gain access to a wide range of classes that can be done right from their home, offering a convenient option for days that they can't make it to a in-studio yoga class.



Users can decide whether or not they want background music played during classes and can even choose their own if desired.



For the life-long learner: MasterClass

MasterClass is a service that allows users to explore their interests with a wide range of virtual classes lead by celebrities and industry experts.

MasterClass has something for everyone. The recipient can learn about fashion design from Marc Jacobs, take a cooking class from Gordon Ramsey, study science will Bill Nye, or learn to improve their basketball skills with Steph Curry.

Annual gifted plans start at $120 per year.

Why they'll love MasterClass:

There are a wide variety of classes to suit different interests.

The classes are taught by highly experienced industry experts.

For the fitness studio aficionado: ClassPass

If in-person fitness classes are more the recipient's speed, ClassPass could be the perfect gift. A ClassPass membership has four tiers available at various price points, and each tier allots a certain number of monthly credits to redeem for fitness and wellness activities in your area. Credits can apply to range of activities, from cycling classes to cryotherapy sessions.

While in-person classes are clearly the focus of ClassPass, credits can also apply to virtual sessions, and a membership grants access to more than 4,000 free, on-demand online workouts.

The cost of a ClassPass membership can vary slightly based on your location, but costs for the lowest plan start at $19 monthly for eight credits, and can go as high as $199 for 100 credits. Credits can be redeemed for classes, gym sessions and more.

Why they'll love ClassPass:

It's a flexible fitness description that doesn't limit them to one gym or studio.

A gifted ClassPass membership is a great way to try new classes that they wouldn't normally attend.

For the avid snacker: Beauty & The Board charcuterie board



A charcuterie board is a great edible gift to share over the holidays. While there are plenty of delicious snacks included in the charcuterie board kit, they'll likely get eaten up quickly so it's still a great clutter-free choice for people that don't want more things.

The cheese and charcuterie board comes with everything you need to craft an incredible snack board including Brie cheese, white cheddar, assorted nuts, salami, olives, crackers and more.

Why they'll love the Beauty & The Board charcuterie board:

It comes with a ton of delicious snacks to enjoy.

Building the board is a fun activity to do with friends or family during the holidays.

For the coffee enthusiast: Atlas Coffee Club coffee world tour gift subscription

Real coffee lovers like to explore new tastes and terroirs. Plus, coffee drinkers are likely going to buy new coffee each month anyway, so this subscription is a great clutter-free gift that any coffee enthusiast will enjoy.

Each month the Atlas Coffee Club subscription features a coffee from a different country. You can select whole beans, ground coffee, espresso, Keurig cups and more. There are also different roast options, so your gift recipient can get a light, medium or dark roast to suit their preferences.

Get a one-year coffee subscription for $189.

Why they'll love the Atlas Coffee Club coffee world tour subscription:

Each coffee comes with a postcard from the coffee's country of origin with tasting notes and the origin story of the coffee.

It's a fun way for the recipient to try all kinds of coffee while still getting their preferred bean style and strength.

It's a gift that keeps on giving for an entire year.

For the wine enthusiast: Harry & David Holiday Cheer wine gift box

Wine and chocolate is a classic combination that is sure to please any wine lover this Christmas. This adorable gift box from Harry & David includes one bottle of the Ross Lane red blend, a box of chocolate truffles, chocolate covered cherries and a festive serving of red and green Jordan almonds.

The box will begin shipping on Nov. 21, 2023, but you can still pre-order it now.

Why they'll love the Harry & David Holiday Cheer wine box:

It comes beautifully packaged.

It includes the Harry & David 2021 Holiday Red blend, a signature wine that pairs perfectly with cherries and chocolate.

For the family history buff: AncestryDNA genetic ethnicity test

The AncestryDNA genetic test is an at-home test connected to the popular website Ancestry.com. You collect a saliva sample to mail back to a testing lab.

Results take approximately six to eight weeks and include information on ethnicity, including historical insights on your family's ancestry.

Why they'll love the AncestryDNA genetic ethnicity test

It comes provides an interactive experience with family histories, background, and even potential relative matches on the Ancestry.com site.

It provides estimates of your ethnicity breakdown and insights into the places and cultures that your family came from.

For the holiday host: Harry & David Tower of Treats gift basket

This delicious gift basket offers a little bit of everything. It comes with six fresh pears, Moose Munch chocolate popcorn, smoked salmon, cheddar cheese, mixed nuts, chocolate-covered cherries, Baklava and more.

The treats come in three beautiful gift boxes wrapped together with a ribbon. It makes a great spread for holiday hosting, if you think that the minimalist in your life would prefer a gift that they can share.

"The recipients of my gift boxes were extremely happy with them," says one gifter. "The fruit was in perfect condition and other goodies beautifully packaged."

Why they'll love the Harry & David Tower of Treats basket:

It offers plenty of variety, along with healthier snacks such as fruit.

It comes beautifully packaged without being excessive.

For the person who really doesn't want anything: Amazon reveal gift card

Okay, some people really don't want anything, even if it's just a consumable gift basket or a subscription service. However, everyone does at least periodically order on Amazon, so it's safe to say that an Amazon gift card is a safe bet. When the recipient decides that they do finally want something, they can order it with their gift card. Plus, the design on this reveal gift card is pretty cute.

These Amazon card holders open to reveal your gift card. Choose from four options, including this adorable Santa chimney motif. Load $20 to $2,000 on to this gift card.

Why they'll love the Amazon gift card

They can use it to buy just about anything including household essentials, digital movie rentals or whatever item they secretly had on their wishlist that they wouldn't tell you about.

It comes in a fun Santa design, that while not necessarily minimalist in style, is very festive.

