Where to find the best Lego deals of ahead of Christmas 2023, including free holiday sets

Lego is giving away this Wintertime Carriage Ride set with purchases of $150 or more this Christmas. Lego

If you're hoping to take advantage of terrific Lego deals this holiday season, look no further. The CBS Essentials shopping experts have scoured the internet to find the best deals to shop today.

A Lego set is one of the most popular toys on the market for kids of all ages -- and they make a great gifts this holiday season that fit any budget. Thankfully, plenty of Lego deals are live now, even after Black Friday. We've put together a list of the very best Lego deals so you can reserve your hard hat and building skills for securing these phenomenal Lego deals.

Where to find the best Lego deals of 2023

These Lego deals have something for everyone, including kids of all ages. Builders, get ready. These Lego deals are so good you may find it hard to choose. So don't -- load up the Christmas tree with Legos this year.

Lego's free holiday gift sets

Right now, Lego is offering free holiday gift sets (with minimum purchase) when you buy your sets direct from the manufacturer this December. Purchases of $70 or more get a free Lego Christmas Decor Set with three seasonal ornaments, while purchases of $150 or more get you a free Wintertime Carriage Ride set. Both make great add-on Christmas gifts. This offer expires Dec. 14, 2023.

Lego wintertime polar bears building kit: 68% off

Walmart

The festive 312-piece Christmas Lego set includes two adorable polar bears and a Christmas tree to build. Reviewers report that it makes a fun activity to do with children, and doubles as a holiday decoration.

"My daughter had so much fun building the polar bears," said one Walmart customer. "It even looks cute with our Christmas decorations!"

"This is the perfect pre-holiday gift that will get your little ones excited about the season and add to your holiday decor," said another buyer. "You can never go wrong with (a) Lego Set."

The set is recommended for ages 9 and up. Get it on sale now for $10 (regularly $31) at Walmart.

Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Lego train set: 30% off

Amazon

Here's your opportunity to put an absolutely epic, 4.5-star-rated gift under the Christmas tree this year. The Hogwarts Express set includes Platform 9¾ at King's Cross Station, the train engine, coal tender and a three-room passenger carriage with lights that reveal three classic scenes from the Harry Potter movies. A lever on top of this completed set will set the 1:32 replica train in motion. 20 Lego Harry Potter minifigures are included, so you can recreate the films' scenes.

Amazon reviewers say this set makes an excellent display piece. "We have it set on top of a bookcase for display and get lots of great comments about it," comments one reviewer. "I would recommend (it) to any Harry Potter fan."

Get this $500 Harry Potter Lego set for $350 at Amazon as a limited-time Lightning deal, while supplies last.

Lego Jurassic Park Visitor Center: T. Rex & Raptor Attack: 35% off



Amazon

A terrific gift for kids ages 12 and up, the Lego Jurassic Park Visitor Center is 35% off at Amazon. This set includes six Lego minifigures (Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, Ray Arnold, Dr. Henry Wu, Lex Murphy and Tim Murphy) plus brick-built, posable T. rex and Velociraptor toy figures and a T. rex dino skeleton figure.

The visitor center includes an entrance hall with a trigger to break the "When dinosaurs ruled the Earth" banner, a kitchen/living area and a lab, all divided by semi-transparent screens with dinosaur-themed graphics

This set is available at Amazon for $84 (reduced from $130).

Lego Friends Sea Rescue Boat: 20% off

Amazon

Set sail and save 20% on this terrific Lego boat set, suitable for kids ages 8 and up. Included in this set are Lego Friends mini-dolls ( characters Aliya and Nova), plus captain Gunnar and his friend Marco. There are 717 pieces in this set.

Kids can unleash their imagination and their inner-marine biologist, creating stories and scenarios with the submarine, net and stick to collect ocean trash, life jackets for all characters, water samples sunscreen, a coffee machine, syringe and microscope.

This set is on sale at Amazon for $64 (reduced $80).

Lego Minecraft skeleton dungeon set: 20% off

Amazon

Experience action-packed adventures with this Lego Minecraft set. Explore caves, battle with the skeletons and don't forget to activate the spawning function for even more excitement.

With three different biomes, accessories and three skeleton figures, it offers endless creative play for Minecraft fans aged eight and up.

This Minecraft set is on sale at Amazon for $28 (reduced $35).

Lego Speed Champions 007 Aston Martin Building Toy Set featuring James Bond: 20% off



Walmart

Featuring one of the world's best known sports cars and the world's most iconic movie character, this Lego Aston Martin building toy set comes with molded silver-colored wire alloy wheel inserts and four extra sets of number plates representing different James Bond films. There is also a "No Time To Die"-James Bond minifigure. This 298-piece Lego set is for children 8 and up.

"This set was awesome for my son to put together and the car turned out super cool," says a Walmart reviewer. "It being James Bond didn't hurt anything either."

This Lego set is on sale at Walmart for $16 (reduced from $20).

