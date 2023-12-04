This Lego Hogwarts Express train set is the ultimate gift for Harry Potter fans -- and it's $150 off

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

We found the perfect Christmas gift for Lego fans who are also fans of the Harry Potter universe: Amazon has discounted the 5,129-piece Hogwarts Express Collectors' Edition train set by $150. Normally $500, you can get this illuminated Lego build today for just $350, while supplies last. (And as of last look, this item is almost sold out at this reduced price, so act quick!)

Keep reading to find out how to scoop up this adorable Lego building kit deal before it sells out.

Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Lego train set: $350 at Amazon (save $150)

Amazon

Here's your opportunity to put an absolutely epic, 4.5-star-rated gift under the Christmas tree this year. The Hogwarts Express set includes Platform 9¾ at King's Cross Station, the train engine, coal tender and a three-room passenger carriage with lights that reveal three classic scenes from the Harry Potter movies. A lever on top of this completed set will set the 1:32 replica train in motion. 20 Lego Harry Potter minifigures are included, so you can recreate the films' scenes.

Amazon reviewers say this set makes an excellent display piece. "We have it set on top of a bookcase for display and get lots of great comments about it," comments one reviewer. "I would recommend (it) to any Harry Potter fan."

Get this $500 Harry Potter Lego set for $350 at Amazon as a limited-time Lightning deal, while supplies last.

Looking for another great Lego deal? Check out this Lego stocking stuffer we found on deep discount (68% off!) at Walmart. It offers plenty of festive fun and the set is so cute that your family or the recipient can proudly display the completed set as part of their Christmas holiday decor.

Lego wintertime polar bears building kit: $10 (68% off)

Walmart

The festive 312-piece Lego set includes two adorable polar bears and a Christmas tree to build. Reviewers report that it makes a fun activity to do with children, and doubles as a holiday decoration.

"My daughter had so much fun building the polar bears," said one Walmart customer. "It even looks cute with our Christmas decorations!"

"This is the perfect pre-holiday gift that will get your little ones excited about the season and add to your holiday decor," said another buyer. "You can never go wrong with (a) Lego Set."

The set is recommended for ages 9 and up. Get it on sale now for $10 (regularly $31) at Walmart.

