The best White Elephant gift ideas for Christmas 2023 no matter your budget

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Get ready to bring a White Elephant gift to your upcoming office or family Christmas party that'll have everyone vying to get their hands on it. We've compiled a list of White Elephant gift ideas people will actually want. Sure, people tend to bring funny gift ideas, but then you typically end up seeing that funny gift at the same White Elephant gift exchange the next year because no one actually wants it.

This year, bring something your friends and family will actually enjoy (or at the very least use). No matter if you've been tasked with finding a gift under $50 or under $15, our shopping experts have rounded up some fabulous White Elephant gift ideas for every budget limit.

White Elephant gift ideas for your budget limit

We've found a variety of the best White Elephant 2023 gift ideas that suit a variety of budgets. No matter if you're shopping for your coworkers, your family or your friends, everything in this list is under $50.

Under $15: Cosrx snail 96 essence:

Cosrx via Amazon

This snail serum from K-beauty brand Cosrx has taken TikTok by storm. The viral Cosrx skincare must-have is formulated with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, which can help repair and rejuvenate the skin from dryness and aging. Its ingredients may also improve skin vitality by reducing dullness and soothing dehydrated skin.

"I bought this after everyone on my TikTok feed became obsessed with it," CBS Essentials senior editor Lily Rose says. "It really works to help brighten the skin and reduce any signs of dehydration. When I apply it after moisturizer my skin looks so dewy. My sister is now begging me for her own bottle."

Why we like this snail essence:

Your TikTok-loving teen, sibling or BFF will think you're in the know with this TikTok-approved skincare essentials. It's an easy way to achieve glowing skin for less than $20 and it looks really great on your bathroom counter.

Under $20: Ghirardelli San Francisco Golden Gate gift box: $20

Ghirardelli

Everyone who loves a little something sweet will fight for this box of 18 assorted chocolates from California-based brand, the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company. The box features a photo of San Francisco's Golden Gate bridge and includes a variety of the company's bestselling chocolate flavors.

We we like this chocolate gift box:

It's a sweet way to wish someone a happy holiday without worrying about whether or not it will fit or if your recipient already owns it. Plus, you can never have too much chocolate.

Under $25: Amazon egift card

Amazon

Amazon sells almost anything they could want to pick out for themselves.

Put the denomination of your choice on this egift card that comes in various themed designs (both standard and animated) or with your photo or video attached. You can then schedule its email or text message delivery date, plus add a special note.

Amazon egift cards start at $25 and go up to $500.

Why we like Amazon egift cards:

You can choose your denomination, delivery date and card appearance. Plus, everybody could use some Amazon cash.









Under $30: Apple AirTag

Amazon

Help someone keep better track of their possessions with an Apple AirTag. They can attach one to their luggage, wallet, handbag or keys to always know its exact location.

The Apple AirTag, which is about the size of a quarter, is designed exclusively for Apple users. It syncs with devices like the iPhone, iPad and MacBook.

The AirTag's battery life lasts up to a year per tracker. When it's dead, they can just replace the internal CR2032 battery. They'll receive alerts if they walk off without their possession with an AirTag attached to it, and receive warnings if their phone happens to detect an unknown AirTag traveling with them (for safety).

Why we like this smart tracker:

This useful gift seamlessly integrates with Apple's Find My network for precise tracking. Plus, its battery lasts up to a year before needing to be replaced.

Under $40: AeroPress Go Travel coffee press

Amazon

The AeroPress Go Travel coffee press is the answer to horrible hotel coffee and staying caffeinated while camping. This portable coffee press can brew delicious coffee in under a minute, or make cold brew in two minutes.

"The Aeropress Go Travel Coffee Press Kit is an absolute game-changer for coffee enthusiasts on the go! As someone who appreciates a good cup of Joe, I cannot recommend this portable coffee maker enough," an Amazon reviewer says.

Why we like this AeroPress Go Travel coffee press

It brews smooth, rich coffee without bitterness or grounds sneaking into the brew. It's a portable option for coffee fans who love to travel or go camping, and can be used for hot coffee, cold brew or espresso.

Under $50: Truff white truffle gift set

Amazon

This Oprah-approved truffle gift set is under $50. Truff's white truffle oil infuses real white winter truffles with olive oil to create a decadent finishing oil that works well on a variety of dishes including fish or pizza.

"Truff can do no wrong by me. I've given the hot sauce to a lot of people," Winfrey says. "This is Truff's new set: a white truffle oil and hot sauce combo pack that's (chef's kiss) so delicious."

The gift set is 25% off on Amazon now.

Why we like the Truff white truffle gift set:

Sample a popular new hot sauce and truffle oil all in one kit. It's a great way to spice up boring office lunches or add a tasty zing to a slice of pizza.

What is White Elephant?

The White Elephant gift exchange (also known as Yankee Swap depending on your holiday tradition) is a holiday party game where everyone at the festivity supplies a wrapped gift, and people blindly choose an item from the pile to unwrap. It's popular to regift something you've been given and have no use for, something humorous or something you know everyone will really want to have.

What are the rules for White Elephant gift exchanges?

The rules to the White Elephant gift exchange are fairly simple. Each player brings one wrapped gift (usually under a stipulated dollar amount) to enter into the present pool. Players then draw numbers to figure out the order for picking gifts.

The first player goes first, grabs a gift from the pile, and opens it up. The next folks can either pick a fresh unwrapped gift from the pile or swipe someone else's present. If your gift gets swiped, you can do the same.

After everyone's had their turn, the first player can trade the gift they've got for any of the opened ones. If your gift's been swiped, you can do the same, but you can only swipe from someone who hasn't had their gift taken yet. When someone decides not to swipe, the game is over.

How to pick a White Elephant gift everyone will fight for

Sure, it's always nice to have your White Elephant gift get a laugh, but bringing something everyone will fight for is the ultimate reward.

Our advice is to choose something worth money like a gift card, something flashy like a trendy name brand or something edible like a treat or a snack.

Related content from CBS Essentials