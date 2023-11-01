Our picks from Oprah's Favorite Things 2023. Shop Oprah-approved holiday gifts for everyone on your list

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon / Amazon / Amazon

Oprah Winfrey just unveiled her 2023 Favorite Things list, a roundup of the most wanted holiday gifts of the year according to Winfrey and her team. The list includes a curated selection of cozy gifts, tech items, fashion pieces and more. There's something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

To simplify your holiday shopping, all of Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 are available for purchase via Amazon.

Keep reading to shop our top picks below.

Our favorite items from Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

The lifestyle mogul provided a whopping 106 gift recommendations on her 2023 list. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up our top picks for you to shop ahead of Christmas.

Beats Studio Pro



Amazon

Looking for a great pair of headphones to gift? These Beat Studio Pro are on-sale and Oprah-approved. On top of adaptive noise cancelation, the headphones feature real-time audio calibration, fast charging and easy iOS and Android connectivity. The Beats Studio Pro also support spatial audio and offer great comfort, with many reviewers saying they stay comfortable even when they've been worn for hours.

"I love all things Beats. Some of us are over-the-head-headphone people, and if you know one of them, these are the best of the best," explained the former TV host.

Right now, these must-have headphone are 43% off on Amazon.

TheraFace Pro

Amazon

The TheraFace Pro goes beyond being a mere massage gun. It features a deep-cleaning attachment that effectively removes oil and dirt buildup. Additionally, it offers LED light therapies designed to reduce wrinkles around the eyes, alleviate pain and inflammation and address mild to moderate acne. It also includes a micro-current therapy attachment, claiming to tighten skin, enhance muscle tone and refine contours.

The facial tool is totally customizable. Choose from three different percussive speeds, adjust the intensity of the microcurrent, or use TheraFace Pro's magnetic ring system to switch between and even combine treatments as you go.

Telfar medium shopping bag

Amazon

Telfar bags have been a popular fashion piece throughout the year thanks to their high fashion style. This medium-sized Telfar handbag features a double strap, an embossed Telfar logo and a spacious main compartment with a magnetic snap closure. It's made with faux leather and twill lining.

"The Queens-born designer behind this it bag is a star, and his faux-leather unisex tote is big enough to hold a laptop and gets oohs and aahs on city streets," Winfrey explains.

Truff white truffle gift set

Amazon

If you need a holiday gift for the foodie or home chef in your life, check out this Oprah-approved truffle gift set. Truff's white truffle oil infuses real white winter truffles with olive oil to create a decadent finishing oil that works well on a variety of dishes including fish or pizza.

"Truff can do no wrong by me. I've given the hot sauce to a lot of people," Winfrey says. "This is Truff's new set: a white truffle oil and hot sauce combo pack that's (chef's kiss) so delicious."

The gift set is 25% off on Amazon now.

Oprah's 'The Life You Want' book lover's journal

Amazon

This journal is the ultimate gift for the Winfrey fan or avid reader in your life. The journal features prompts to help you reflect on what you're reading, space to record your reads and uplifting quotes.

"Our first-ever reading journal has space to list your best and next reads, lines from books you don't want to forget, and more. A book about books for book lovers—is there anything better?" Winfrey asks.

Kindle Scribe

Amazon Kindle Scribe Amazon

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is a full-featured e-book reader and audiobook/podcast player. However, it also includes a key feature that other Kindle e-readers do not -- this e-reader doubles as a digital notepad. This means you can handwrite or draw directly on the display using a stylus. Using the integrated note taking app, you're able to create custom digital notebooks, and fill them up with individual pages containing your notes or sketches.

"This summer, a friend I was traveling with raved about his Kindle, the first to include a notebook and a pen that never needs charging—especially how readable it was in the sun and how much he enjoyed writing notes with it. He was right," the former TV host shares.

Le Creuset enameled cast-iron bread oven

Amazon

Another one of Oprah's top kitchen gifts of 2023 is this Le Creuset bread oven. The bread oven is made with cast iron for exemplary heat distribution and features a tight-fitting dome lid to carefully trap and circulate steam for a nice, crisp bread crust.

"You know how I feel about bread, so I was very happy to see this enameled cast-iron piece that brings brick-oven baking to a home oven. In other words, it makes a crust to die for," the Mississippi-born star explains.

The bread oven is available in 12 colors.

Spanx AirEssentials half-zip

Amazon

This cozy gift is perfect for travel enthusiasts and athleisure lovers. The half-zip pullover is made with a soft, lightweight fabric and offers a cozy oversized fit for easy layering.

"Wow. Wow. Wow. May I tell you I got this set last year? I wore it in a photo shoot for 'O' and never looked back. This is the most comfortable fabric—now in new sophisticated colors," Winfrey says.

Choose from six colors.

Related content from CBS Essentials