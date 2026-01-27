DHS Secretary Kristi Noem under scrutiny as Bovino exits Minnesota
A day after the demotion of Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino and his expected departure from Minnesota, Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is also under internal scrutiny, sources tell CBS News.
Noem is expected to keep her job, but sources said she was at the White House Monday, facing questions about her department's handling of and response to the killing of Alex Pretti. Her focus is expected to shift from interior enforcement operations to securing the southern border and other priorities.
The shifts in DHS also come after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey had conversations with President Trump about ways to scale down the federal immigration operation.
What to know about the Alex Pretti shooting and fallout:
- President Trump said on social media Monday he is sending border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he is planning to meet with him to discuss next steps.
- Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation told CBS News some at the Department of Homeland Security are increasingly concerned about the agency's reputation.
- A group of activists is calling on people across the U.S. to participate in a "National Shutdown" on Friday to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
- Minnesota officials said Pretti was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry. He had no criminal record.
- Two U.S. officials tell CBS News some of the Border Patrol agents involved in the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis had body cameras.
- Videos from the scene verified by CBS News show that Pretti was holding a phone in his right hand, and nothing in his left, before he was shot. Multiple videos also show a federal agent in a gray jacket reaching into the scuffle empty-handed and emerging with a gun in his right hand, turning away from the man when the first shot is fired, then running across the street as more shots are fired.
Federal judge again declines to grant restraining order against DHS in Minnesota
A federal judge on Monday declined to issue a decision in Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's bid to end to Operation Metro Surge.
The state of Minnesota and the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are seeking a temporary restraining order in their lawsuit against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other Trump administration officials, arguing the influx of thousands of immigration agents to the state has caused "tremendous damage."
Tricia McLaughlin, U.S. Department of Homeland Security's assistant secretary, previously called the suit "baseless."
Judge Kate Menendez, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, said at the end of Monday's hearing she is going to take the time "to do everything I can to get it right" on whatever final decision she makes.
Sales surge at Minneapolis bookstore after resonating photo of owner at protest
Greg Ketter has spent nearly five decades selling comic books and science fiction novels at DreamHaven Books and Comics in Minneapolis. This week, his phone hasn't stopped ringing.
Ketter said his store has seen a surge of online orders and messages of support after a photo of him at a recent protest circulated widely on social media. The image appears to show Ketter moving through a cloud of tear gas during a demonstration following the killing of Alex Pretti, which happened just minutes away from his store.
Ketter said he went to the protest after learning about Pretti's death.
Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus president analyzes fatal shooting of Alex Pretti
There are several angles of the deadly shooting of Alex Pretti online.
Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse who was killed in Minneapolis on Saturday, had a permit to carry. WCCO talked with Rob Doar, a firearms instructor and president of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, about the incident.