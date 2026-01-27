Minnesota educators say ICE activity is causing problems in the classroom

Once again, Minnesota educators, parents and students stood in front of a podium to talk about the stress inside schools reaching a breaking point.

They say fear, anxiety and frustration is spilling into classrooms all because of ICE activity.

Teachers say more students are opting into virtual learning. But educators say that while it is a short-term solution, it comes with long-term consequences.

"This is morning on the way to school and start of the second semester, we had another student in Columbia Heights get pulled over by ICE," Columbia Heights School Board Chair Mary Grandlund said.

They aren't the only district feeling the pressure.

In the Fridley Public School District, 80% are students of color and 16% of students are now enrolled in virtual learning.

About an hour and a half south, the Rochester Public School District superintendent says between Jan. 9 and 22, more than 530 additional students are absent from schools.

Now, students say they plan to protest Friday on behalf of classmates, taking their demands straight to the governor.

"No one should feel fear that Minnesota students face at schools," said Ria DeLooze, a Maple Grove Senior High School student.

DeLooze says those demands include: