Alex Pretti's sister speaks out on her loss: "My brother is, and always will be, my hero"

In a new statement, Alex Pretti's sister says the man federal agents killed in Minneapolis "always wanted to make a difference in this world."

"Alex was kind, generous, and had a way of lighting up every room he walked into. He was incredibly intelligent and deeply passionate, and he made people feel safe," Micayla Pretti's statement read. "But most importantly, he was my brother. I had the privilege of being his little sister for 32 years. I will never be able to hug him, laugh with him, or cry to him again because of those thugs—and that is a pain no words can fully capture."

Border Patrol agents fatally shot Alex Pretti, 37, on Nicollet Avenue Saturday. Officials within the Trump administration called Alex Pretti an "assassin" who tried to "massacre law enforcement," but video of the killing disproves their claims. Alex Pretti, a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry, had his weapon holstered when he stepped in to help a woman shoved by a federal officer. Several more officers joined the scuffle, dragging Pretti to the ground and disarming him before killing him.

"All Alex ever wanted was to help someone—anyone. Even in his very last moments on this earth, he was simply trying to do just that," Micayla Pretti said.

In the wake of the second killing by federal agents in Minneapolis this year, Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have spoken with President Trump and other officials about reducing the federal presence in the state. On Monday, Border Patrol Commander at Large Greg Bovino was relieved of his command in Minneapolis and replaced with Tom Homan, Mr. Trump's border czar. Some Border Patrol agents were expected to leave the state with Bovino.

"When does this end? How many more innocent lives must be lost before we say enough?" Micayla Pretti said.

The Department of Homeland Security has said Alex Pretti's killing is under investigation, but authorities in Minnesota are pushing for a locally led investigation after being blocked from investigating the killing of Renee Good.

Micayla Pretti's full statement is below.