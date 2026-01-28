Nearly 100 Twin Cities food shelves sign letter calling for end to Operation Metro Surge

Nearly 100 Twin Cities area food shelves have signed off on an open letter calling for an immediate end to the surge in Minnesota's federal immigration efforts.

In a letter released Wednesday morning, organizations like Second Harvest Heartland, 360 Communities, The Sanneh Foundation and dozens more say Operation Metro Surge has brought "chaos and violence" to the communities they serve, leaving many too afraid to leave their homes.

In the letter, the organizations say they've seen federal agents follow volunteers making food deliveries, stand outside food shelf entrances, stage in food shelf parking lots, and in one instance, detain a food shelf volunteer.

"Every Minnesotan – indeed, every human being – deserves to eat," the letter says. "Operation Metro Surge is hurting our neighbors, it is making us less safe, it is further dividing our communities, and it is making it harder to get food to Minnesotans in need."

Wednesday morning, volunteers at Second Harvest Heartland's Brooklyn Park warehouse worked to pack emergency boxes of food – aimed to cover several meals for families in need. The boxes are set to go to schools, faith organizations and more.

"The fear and anxiety that we hear from neighbors and our food shelf partners has been real, increasing and growing," said Second Harvest Heartland CEO Sarah Moberg. "People are looking for safe ways to access food. We know that's been difficult, right now."

Peanut butter, tuna, fruit, chicken and pasta were all packed inside the emergency boxes. Moberg says they're committed to packing 50,000 of them over the next several weeks – but says she plans to continue serving "as long as the community needs us".

"I believe that everyone deserves to eat – no exceptions, no questions. I really hope that's a sentiment that we can all share. Access to food should be free from fear," she said.