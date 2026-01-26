In federal court, Minnesota attorney general calls on judge to end Operation Metro Surge

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and his team are in federal court Monday in Minneapolis to argue for an end to Operation Metro Surge.

The state of Minnesota and the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are seeking a temporary restraining order in their lawsuit against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other Trump administration officials, arguing the influx of thousands of immigration agents to the state has caused "tremendous damage."

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin previously said, in part, "This is a baseless lawsuit, and we look forward to proving that in court."

Judge Kate Menendez, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, started off by acknowledging the significance of Monday's hearing and the weeks-long record of court filings in front of her, but said "most of the complexity … rests on the legal questions" of what Minnesota is asking for in the case and not on the actions of the Trump administration.

Lindsey Middlecamp, an attorney with Ellison's office, said Minnesota should not have to deal with this "unchecked invasion and occupation" another day, and asked Menendez to issue an immediate restraining order. Middlecamp argued that Operation Metro Surge, which she described as the largest federal deployment of law enforcement in U.S. history, has brought an "unprecedented force of masked agents" who are "racially profiling and inflicting violence" in their wake.

Middlecamp accused U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi of sending Gov. Tim Walz "a ransom note," which she said President Trump reaffirmed in social media posts, demanding Minnesota to "either change their policies" or suffer further.

Middlecamp also noted the toll Operation Metro Surge has taken on Twin Cities schools, the health care system and small businesses, saying the city is essentially back to COVID levels.

Ellison's team also underlined the "pervasive and systematic retaliation against legal observers," including the "indiscriminate use" of chemical irritants.

"They are finding any way they can to find and punish those who speak up against this misconduct," Middlecamp said. "Harms are accruing every day."

Menendez was skeptical of exactly what harms the state is alleging and under what past precedent case law can give her guidance to make a decision, and what exactly the solution is in this case.

Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Brian Carter then alleged that DHS "designed" plans to force Minnesota to expend its resources.

"The difficulty with the case law on this situation is that this situation is unprecedented in the 250-year history of this country," Carter said. "We have never had a federal government amass an army of 3,000 to 4,000 masked federal agents and sent them into a state to essentially stir the pot with conduct that is pervasive and includes widespread and illegal violent conduct."

Menendez replied that while Minnesotans are in "shockingly unusual times," she's unsure if she has the leverage to stop it as a whole. She added that the "defining principle" of the argument is something that she is "struggling with here," adding that the federal government has tremendous power in immigration enforcement.

Carter said he has seen a "crystallization" of efforts, citing Bondi's "shakedown" letter.

"'You need to do these three things, and if you do it, we'll get these officers off your streets,'" Carter said. "It's a particularly damaging flavor of extortion."

Carter cited the 10th Amendment in the Bill of Rights, which states the "powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."

"This administration is not content with the rule of law," Carter said. "This administration is not content with the courts working this stuff out."

Carter said instead, the administration is putting "violence on the streets" of Minnesota.

"That has to violate the 10th Amendment," Carter said.

Menendez said she wants to know the parameters of the ruling if there is one, adding there is "no question" the federal government can enforce immigration laws, but she questioned how she is supposed to be able to delineate between legal response and illegal response by the government.

"I don't know what the line is," Menendez said. "Is it the motivation, is it the scope, is it the illegality?"

"That kind of coercion … when Congress legislating that states are required to run background checks, if those violate the 10th Amendment, this has to. It's beyond debate," Carter said. "This is so far beyond the pale of legality, this is such an affront on the sovereignty of the state."

Carter also underlined the unprecedented nature of the Trump administration's attack on states "based on personal animosity."

"The president of the United States said, he said, 'Minnesota, your day of retribution is here.' That is crazy," Carter said. "How can that not violate equal sovereignty … If this is the way things go, if this is not stopped, what is going to happen to the next administration?"

Menendez ultimately pushed back on the state's requests for a temporary restraining order.

"You're asking me for a TRO. What does it say? What exactly do I do?" Menendez said.

Carter argued that the easiest, most straightforward thing is to end Operation Metro Surge.

"The whole Operation Metro Surge is an illegal means to an illegal ends, so just end it," Carter said. "End the whole thing, is the appropriate remedy here."

Menendez replied with a question.

"I can do all that?" she said.

This story will be updated.