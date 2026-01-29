Some businesses that closed for Minnesota general strike won't shut down for national one

A nationwide strike is planned for Friday to stand with immigrant communities and protest ICE activity, but some Minnesota businesses may not be as involved this time around.

Minnesota showed up for a massive anti-ICE protest last week. Thousands took to the streets and an estimated more than 300 businesses closed.

Some, however, say another shutdown is not possible.

"This has been not just my reality, but this has been my worst nightmare," said Daniel Hernandez, the owner of Colonial Market.

Hernandez opened the Hispanic grocery and restaurant with hopes of helping people achieving that American dream. Instead, his business has been greatly impacted by the ICE activity and sales have dropped by 90%. Fewer customers and each day quieter than the last.

Despite the tough time, he joined hundreds of businesses that closed last week in a show of solidarity over the Operation Metro Surge crackdown.

Now, with another strike planned for Friday, closing again isn't feasible for Hernandez.

"I already did it once, I can't afford another da,y I can't," he said. "What do you want us to do? Close and also go out of business?"

Hernandez says keeping his doors open isn't an opposition but survival, not only for him but also for employees who depend on clocking in to make a living.

While some businesses will open Friday, they plan to find ways to show support, like offering free meals and or delivering groceries.