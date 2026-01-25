Read the full text of Alex Pretti's parents' statement following his fatal shooting by Border Patrol forces

The parents of Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by federal immigration enforcement in south Minneapolis Saturday morning, issued a statement calling their son "a good man" and decrying what they called "sickening lies told about our son by the administration."

Pretti was a 37-year-old ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital and a U.S. citizen. An online fundraiser set up to help members of Alex Pretti's family had already raised more than $230,000 by late Saturday night.

Pretti was a U.S. citizen, born in Illinois. Like Renee Good, who was killed in Minneapolis by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer earlier in January, court records showed he had no criminal record and his family said he had never had any interactions with law enforcement beyond a couple of traffic tickets.

"We are heartbroken but also very angry. "Alex was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and also the American veterans whom he cared for as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital. Alex wanted to make a difference in this world. Unfortunately he will not be with us to see his impact. I do not throw around the hero term lightly. However his last thought and act was to protect a woman. "The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs. He has his phone in his right hand and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down all while being pepper sprayed. "Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man. Thank you."

While Minnesota officials called Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem's claims that Pretti was engaged in domestic terrorism "nonsense" and "lies," Pretti's parents called the administration's claims "reprehensible and disgusting."