Border Patrol involved in shooting in Arizona; person in critical condition

A person was in critical condition after a shooting involving the U.S. Border Patrol in Arizona on Tuesday, CBS affiliate KOLD-TV reported.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said on social media it was responding to the shooting in Arivaca, an unincorporated community about 60 miles south of Tucson, close to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 a.m. local time Tuesday, according to KOLD-TV.

An FBI spokesperson told CBS News the agency is investigating "an alleged assault on a federal officer" near the town of Arivaca, and that the person was taken into custody.

"We are working in coordination with the FBI Phoenix-Tucson office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection," the sheriff's department said on social media, providing no further information.

The shooting comes on the heels of another Border Patrol shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where agents fatally shot Alex Pretti on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.