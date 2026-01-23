General strike, rally planned in Minnesota Friday to protest ICE
Hundreds of businesses in the Twin Cities are planning to close Friday to protest the presence of federal immigration agents in Minnesota.
Community members are asking for no work, no school and no shopping, calling it a "Day of Truth and Freedom."
Some small business owners have called on elected leaders to act to limit U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the state.
Starting Friday at 2 p.m., a group plans to march from The Commons in downtown Minneapolis to the Target Center, and then hold a rally inside the arena.
Here's the latest on the ICE surge in Minnesota
- Vice President JD Vance visited Minneapolis on Thursday and blamed a "failure of cooperation" by local and state authorities for rising tensions and chaotic moments during the ongoing federal immigration crackdown.
- Border Patrol Commander at Large Greg Bovino alleged the Minneapolis Police Department has ignored the feds' requests for help, but the department denied receiving any such calls.
- Attorney General Pam Bondi announced three people, including local civil rights activist Nekima Levy Armstrong, have been arrested in connection with disrupting services at a church where a local ICE official serves as pastor.
- The Department of Homeland Security accused a man, without evidence, of abandoning his 5-year-old son as he fled federal agents. A day before, officials in the Columbia Heights Public School District said ICE agents used the boy as bait to lure his father into custody before detaining them both.
Renee Good's independent autopsy says she was shot 3 times
An independent autopsy showed that Renee Good was shot three times by an ICE officer earlier this month — in the forearm, breast and head.
Good's family requested the independent autopsy, according to their attorneys.
The preliminary conclusions indicated that two of the gunshots — the forearm and breast wounds — were not immediately life-threatening. The forearm wound caused soft tissue hemorrhage while the one on her right breast didn't penetrate any major organs.
A third gunshot wound entered the left side of her head and exited the right side, the autopsy concluded. There was also a fourth wound, which was a graze "consistent with a firearm injury" but did not penetrate her body.
"We believe the evidence we are gathering and will continue to gather in our investigation will suffice to prove our case. The video evidence depicting the events of January 7, 2026, is clear, particularly when viewed through the standards of reasonable policing and totality of circumstances. Additionally, our legal team will continue its unwavering and proactive advocacy for Renee's life and her family," said Antonio Romanucci, the lead attorney on the case.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined that Good's manner of death was a homicide, caused by multiple gunshot wounds.
Mayor Frey responds to federal insinuations that local law enforcement isn't cooperating with ICE
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke out on insinuations shared Thursday by Vice President JD Vance and U.S. Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino that local law enforcement representatives are deliberately not cooperating with federal forces.
"If this was about safety, then there would be a whole lot of opportunity to partner and do it. But this is not about safety. It's not even about immigration. What we are seeing right now is that this is political retribution. It's about causing chaos on our streets," Frey told CNN's Sara Sidner. "(We) are getting targeted for doing one of the most basic things that we are required to perform as public servants. And for me, that's speaking on behalf of my constituents. That is a responsibility that I have, an obligation that I have that is written into our city charter."
Frey also responded to reporting about an obtained internal ICE memo, which suggests immigration agents have been entering people's homes without a warrant and empowers them to do so. While Frey said he didn't have enough information on that reporting to address it specifically, asked if he would agree that an administrative warrant is enough to warrant entering private residences, Frey said, "I'd say that it isn't."
"The guidance that we have given to people in the city of Minneapolis in the Know Your Rights campaign that we are running. And what we are telling people is that if they are going to enter a home -- a private residence, what they need is a judicial warrant, which is a warrant that is signed by a judge -- and the administrative warrant is not enough," Frey said.
Northeast Minneapolis coffee shop offering warm space for general strike participants on Friday
Many businesses will close their doors in protest Friday, but one business is doing much more than just shutting down to protest ICE.
Sitting in the heart of northeast Minneapolis's business district, Pillar Forum Cafe and Commodities has become a hub for people opposing ICE.
On Friday, Pillar Forum will join hundreds of others taking part in a "ICE Out of Minnesota: Day of Truth and Freedom," with its own take.
Vance acknowledges Minnesota Department of Corrections cooperating with ICE
In his visit to Minnesota, Vance appeared to acknowledge that the Minnesota Department of Corrections, overseen by Gov. Tim Walz, was cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
"Look, if I was going to list the five agencies locally and statewide I'm most worried about, I wouldn't put the Department of Corrections on that list," Vance said in a news conference when asked by CBS News if the state was cooperating. "I think that while there are certain things we'd like to see more from them, they've hardly been the worst offenders."
Minneapolis pastor asks for groceries for congregation, and thousands come to help
Pastor Sergio Amezcua, who serves the congregation of Dios Habla Hoy, put out a call on social media for help for his community after ICE agents surged into Minnesota.
Thousands of people responded asking for help — and thousands more stepped up to provide it.