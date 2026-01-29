Homan says CBP, ICE working on drawdown plan in Minnesota, but says "I'm staying 'til the problem is gone"

Border czar Tom Homan gave his first news conference Thursday morning since arriving in Minnesota at the request of President Trump, and said "a lot of progress" has been made since he arrived.

While Homan said that the plan is to facilitate a "drawdown" in federal immigration enforcement forces in Minnesota, he added, "I'm staying 'til the problem's gone."

"I didn't come to Minnesota for photo ops or headlines. I came to seek solutions, and we've come a long way, and we've got some good wins for the people of Minnesota," he said.

He said while he has had some disagreements with state and Minneapolis leaders since he's arrived, he said everyone agrees that "community safety is paramount."

"You can't fix problems if you don't have discussions," he said.

Homan confirmed the Minnesota Department of Corrections has been honoring federal immigration detainers, and that will expand.

"That decision has made Minnesota safer … and the men and women of law enforcement, not just ICE," he said.

In Maine, where federal forces have also focused efforts recently, officials said they are bringing an end to enhanced immigration enforcement operations there, Sen. Susan Collins said Thursday

U.S. House Democrats held a caucus call Wednesday evening, two sources confirmed to CBS News. During the call, Leader Jeffries urged Democrats to hold firm and continue to hold ICE accountable. Separately, a source confirms that a letter was sent earlier this week to Democratic offices from House Democratic leadership staff advising that members should avoid visiting Minnesota and stay in their districts for security reasons.

Another email sent to House Democrats said, "Leadership is working with the MN Delegation offices and Governor Walz's team to develop a plan for strategic engagement that will not unduly burden law enforcement and our colleagues on the ground in MN right now."

This is a developing story and will be updated.