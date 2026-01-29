Video shows another angle of Alex Pretti's prior scuffle with federal agents, blocks away from where Renee Good died

New video from CBS News provides another angle and additional insight into a Jan. 13 encounter between Alex Pretti and federal agents.

A representative of the Pretti family confirms to CBS News that Pretti is in the video, and stated, "he was violently assaulted by a group of ICE agents. Nothing that happened a full week before could possibly have justified Alex's killing at the hands of ICE on Jan. 24."

Pretti, who was shot and killed by federal agents on Jan. 24, is seen joining a small crowd of concerned community members as federal agents blocked off a street during immigration enforcement.

"Get the f*** out of here!," Pretti said. "What the f*** is wrong with you?"

Then, the video shows a federal agent in tactical gear taking a couple of steps towards Pretti before walking away and stepping into a federal SUV.

Pretti then spits on the SUV and kicks out the vehicle's passenger-side taillight.

Multiple agents took Pretti to the ground, then he was briefly detained.

Video of the Jan. 13 confrontation also shows Pretti with a handgun in his waistband.

In the video, Pretti never appears to reach for the gun. He also had a license to carry in both encounters on Jan. 13 and Jan. 24.

The Jan. 13 confrontation also happened just several blocks away from where Renee Good was shot and killed on Jan. 7.

A Minneapolis resident, who did not wish to be named, was part of a small group of mourners who paid their respects to Good at her memorial on Thursday.

"It's irrelevant that he had another encounter," the woman said of the Jan. 13 confrontation. "Of course, he had an encounter because he was someone who cared, and was willing to take the risk of coming out and being on the streets, while all this violence was happening... It's just a ploy, a pretext to try and discredit him."