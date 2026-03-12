Gunman opens fire at Old Dominion University, injuring 2 people; suspect killed

A shooter was killed after opening fire Thursday in a building on the campus of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, the university said. Two people were injured in the shooting.

The incident unfolded Thursday morning in Constant Hall, which is part of the College of Business at Old Dominion.

Old Dominion said in an alert that the shooter had been neutralized, without providing further details. The condition of the two wounded victims is not known.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on X that it had agents on the scene.

The university said classes had been suspended for the remainder of the day.

The school said more information would be provided at 12:15 p.m. EDT.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.