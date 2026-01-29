Minnesota judge counts ICE violations at nearly 100 court orders: "ICE is not a law unto itself"

A federal judge is calling out ICE and its alleged noncompliance with court orders connected to actions in Minnesota. The strong statement was made in the context of a court order for a man held without due process.

Juan, who asked WCCO not to use his last name, was released on Tuesday, thereby triggering the cancellation of the hearing scheduled for Acting Director of ICE Todd Lyons. Chief Judge Patrick Schiltz, nonetheless, issued a stern warning.

"ICE has likely violated more court orders in January 2026 than some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence," Schiltz said, adding that he counted 96 court orders that ICE has violated in 74 cases.

"ICE is not a law unto itself. ICE has every right to challenge the orders of this Court, but, like any litigant, ICE must follow those orders unless and until they are overturned or vacated," Schiltz said.

Juan says he was stopped on the interstate in the Twin Cities metro area, heading from one job to his next on Jan. 6. He says four cars surrounded him before 11 to 12 agents put him in cuffs. He described agents "burning" his hands and punching him in the back.

WCCO spoke with Juan on his way back to Minnesota from a detention center in Texas.

"Right now, my mental is not really good because there's a lot of discrimination," he said.

He was taken to the Whipple Building at Fort Snelling, where he shared harsh conditions, saying they were given little food and slept on the floor with dozens of others. He said when he asked for a drink of water, someone told him that people in his room get their water from the tank above the toilet.

Juan was eventually moved to three different facilities in Texas. It took a Schiltz calling the acting director of ICE to Minnesota for a hearing for him to be released.

Juan says he came to the U.S. from Ecuador nearly 30 years ago. He told WCCO he just wants to work and to take care of his family, and calls this experience traumatic. Back in Minnesota, he says his kids are worried and are ready to have him home.

"My daughter cries all the time and now, after me leaving the jail, my daughter is so happy," Juan said.

Officials say Juan's immigration case will continue. His attorneys say they will file for relief to allow him to stay in the country.

WCCO has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment about the alleged conditions and has not heard back.