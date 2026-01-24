Another person was shot and killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis. Here's what to know.

A man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis on Saturday involving federal immigration agents from Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. official with knowledge of the incident tells CBS News.

Two Department of Homeland Security officials told CBS News that the person had a firearm and two magazines. It is not known if the person brandished or discharged the weapon or if it was found after the shooting.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said that officers were conducting a "targeted operation against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault" when "an individual approached U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun." McLaughlin said the officers attempted to disarm the subject but the person "violently resisted." McLaughlin said an agent fired "defensive shots" because he feared "for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers."

First aid was rendered, but the person was pronounced dead on the scene, McLaughlin said. McLaughlin said the person had no identification and said it looked "like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement."

Video footage verified by CBS News shows an altercation between several officers and a person on the ground before shots are heard.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the shooting took place near Nicollet Avenue and 26th Street. Police urged people to avoid the area. Video footage from CBS Minnesota station WCCO showed standoffs between protesters and federal officers. Airborne chemical irritants were being discharged, and whistling and shouting were audible on the video. Protesters were also seen setting up barricades of trash cans. One person told the station they wanted to keep ICE out of their community.

Law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly. McLaughlin referred to protesters as "rioters."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he had spoken to the White House about the shooting.

"Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation," Walz said on social media. "Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Brian O'Hara are expected to hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. local time. Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino is expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. local time.

This is the second time a person has been shot and killed by immigration officials in the city this month. Renee Good was shot and killed behind the wheel of her SUV earlier in January by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross.