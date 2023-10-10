We found some amazing robot vacuum deals on Amazon for October Prime Day 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Robot vacuums are your floor-cleaning buddies. They can help you keep your place free of dust, debris and pet hair. Plus, most of these robot vacuums can be controlled with a smartphone app, so you don't even have to be home while they clean.

It's a great time to invest in a robot vacuum, as many of the most popular robovacs are discounted now for Amazon's October Prime Day sale, Prime Big Deal Days. We found price cuts on top brands including iRobot Roomba, Samsung and Yeedi.

Best October Amazon Prime Day 2023 robot vacuum deals



All the robot vacuums below have user review ratings of four stars or higher, plus tons of positive reviews. You can also shop all of Amazon's robot vacuum deals by clicking the button below.

If you're looking for the lowest price available on an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, we've found the deal for you. The iRobot Roomba 692 features a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt from carpets and hard floors throughout your home. It also includes an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.

Unlike other iRobot Roombas, this unit includes a virtual wall that will keep your robot vacuum in the rooms that you want cleaned, and away from any areas that you want left alone.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 692 with virtual wall:

It's a budget-friendly iRobot Roomba option.

It features Halo mode which keeps your robot vacuums away from items like your pet's food and water bowls.

The vacuum is quick and easy to set-up.

Unlike other iRobot Roombas, this one comes with a virtual wall that will keep your robo vac in the rooms you want cleaned and out of the rooms you don't.

The iRobot Roomba 694 uses advanced sensors to move under furniture, around obstacles and along edges. It doesn't map your home but relies on its sensors, including a cliff detect feature, to avoid falling down stairs.

This vacuum is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges. The bestselling robovac is rated 4.3 stars.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

This vacuum is currently 28% off, at $199, reduced from $275.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 694:

The Roomba 694 is one of the more budget-friendly robot vacuums.

It gets 90 minutes of run time on a single charge.

The dual multi-surface brush is designed to clean different floor types, good if you have both carpet and hardwood or laminate.

The Samsung JetBot AI+ Robot Vacuum is one of the best on the market. It's certainly a splurge, but its distinct features such as remote home monitoring and object recognition help set it apart from the rest of the pack. Plus, you can score it on sale now at a huge discount.

What really sets it apart as a top-notch cleaning tool is its advanced five-layer dust filtration system. While many robot vacuums rely on just one or two layers of filtration, Samsung's robot vacuum goes the extra mile with five. This means your home will be practically dust and debris-free, thanks to this impressive filtration setup.

And then there's the design. This futuristic-looking vacuum features an impressive LiDAR sensor that pops up when it's time to clean. It also comes with a self-emptying Clean Station, which ensures you don't have to empty the vacuum when it's full. Controlling it is simple too, thanks to the SmartThings app that linking seamlessly with other smart devices.

Why we like the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum:

It includes a LiDAR sensor for better tracking and mapping of your home.

It self-empties into the included Clean Station, so you don't have to continually empty the device yourself.

Its five-layer dust filtration system ensures a deeper clean.

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings or knock over your pet's water bowl. The robot vacuum features strong suction power to easily pick up pet hair. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vaccum with your smartphone or device to better to control the appliance remotely.

Pet owners, including this verified purchaser, love the Lefant robot vacuum. "I got this for my upstairs to help keep up with the cat litter and pet hair," the reviewer says. "I come home every day to a nice clean floor. It is so quiet and works perfectly for what I need it for."

What we like about the Lefant M210 robot vacuum:

Reviewers report that it's easy to setup.



It's an affordable robot vacuum option for pet households.



The robovac offers six cleaning modes and works on hardwood floors and carpet.



Need a robot vacuum and a mop? Check out the budget-minded Yeedi Vac 2, available on Amazon. It claims to be pet-friendly.

This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and dog toys.

"This vac picks up a ton! It works better than our others," one Amazon reviewer says. "I like how it will also vacuum until the battery is low and then it will go back and charge, then finish the job. It also maps out your house which you can see in the app."

What we like about the Yeedi Vac 2:

It can detect and avoid obstacles such as pet messes or dog bowls.

It offers a lengthy 110-minute run time.

Are robot vacuums worth the price?

Robot vacuums are a game-changer for those who despise vacuuming, lead busy lives or battle pet hair. They can help simplify the cleaning process, allowing users to set personalized schedules or initiate cleaning sessions remotely through a mobile app. What's more, many of these robots come equipped with self-emptying features, eliminating the need to worry about emptying the bin after every cleaning session. A robot vacuum can be a real game-changer. It's a smart investment that pays off big time, making the purchase a no-brainer for many folks.

Robot vacuums can get a bit pricey, so they are definitely a bit of a splurge. Though we've found a top-rated vacuum for as low as $89. But they can save you a lot of time and stress -- especially if you are someone that has to vacuum frequently due to pet hair and dander.

Features to look for in a robot vacuum

If you're having trouble deciding on the best robot vacuum to buy, here are some features that you may want to look for.

Smart mapping : Many robot vacuums can create a smart map of your home to map out different rooms or areas of the house and identify obstacles like furniture. This is a great feature to look for if you think that you'll want to schedule cleans for specific areas more frequently.

: Many robot vacuums can create a smart map of your home to map out different rooms or areas of the house and identify obstacles like furniture. This is a great feature to look for if you think that you'll want to schedule cleans for specific areas more frequently. Self-emptying : Self-emptying vacuums are typically more expensive but if you have a larger home or a dog that sheds a lot, self emptying vacuums are a great choice.



: Self-emptying vacuums are typically more expensive but if you have a larger home or a dog that sheds a lot, self emptying vacuums are a great choice. Object avoidance : Robot vacuums with object avoidance are great for people with pets of kids as they can identify and avoid toys left on the ground or pet messes.



: Robot vacuums with object avoidance are great for people with pets of kids as they can identify and avoid toys left on the ground or pet messes. HEPA filtration: If you have allergies, you'll likely want a robovac with HEPA filtration to capture allergens and pet dander.



If you have allergies, you'll likely want a robovac with HEPA filtration to capture allergens and pet dander. Mopping: Some robot vacuums also work as robot mops



When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicked off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there are tons of deals that open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there are will be deals for you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

