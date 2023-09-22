Apple AirPods are deeply discounted ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking for the best deals on Apple AirPods ahead of the holidays? Forget the Apple Store. The best deals on Apple earbuds and headphones are at Amazon right now before the October Prime Big Deal Days sale.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have spotted some truly great deals on Apple AirPods at Amazon right now. When you shop the retailer you can snag a pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $199 or the budget-friendly Apple AirPods (second generation) for just $99. Ready to save big on a new pair of Apple AirPods? Keep reading to learn more now.

Best early Amazon Prime Day 2 deals on Apple AirPods

Check out the bestselling AirPods Pro 2, now on discount at Amazon, plus more deals on top-rated Apple earbuds.

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. Retailing for $129 at Apple, Amazon currently has them listed for $99.

These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music.

If you're in need of an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

Plus, you can now choose betweening a USB-C compatible AirPods charging case or a Lightning compatible case.

You're paying for the better ergonomics here, improved sound, and what you'll definitely end up agreeing is a premium experience. There's certainly a lot to love about the Apple AirPods 2, especially when they're on sale for just $199.

Why we like the Apple AirPods 2:

They have an upgraded wireless chip with improved active noise cancellation for enhanced audio quality.

They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

Their unique custom sound feature allows iPhone's camera to analyze ear anatomy for personalized audio settings.

Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max are some of the best noise-canceling headphones of 2023 -- and right now, they're on sale for the best price we've seen all year. These headphones are beloved by users on TikTok for their unique design, great color options and impressive sound quality.

The AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors, including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Save 13% now on the Apple AirPods Max on Amazon.

Why we like the Apple AirPods Max:

They come in five stylish color options.

They are compatible with spatial audio.

The headphones offer exceptional noise cancelation, according to reviewers.

