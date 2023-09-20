Best tablet deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Big Deal Days: Save on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy tablets and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In the market for a new tablet? Right now, you can snag some crazy good deals on the Apple iPad, Kindles and Samsung Galaxy tablets as Amazon gears up for its Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Tablets are a great portable option for students, professionals and avid readers. They can be used for reading, accessing textbooks, checking emails, taking notes, organizing your to-do list, and many can even double as laptops (when paired with a Bluetooth keyboard). However, the best tablets of 2023 can get a bit pricey. That's why we've rounded up the best Amazon tablet deals to help you find the right device for the best price.

Best Amazon tablet deals ahead of the October Amazon Prime Day sale

Save on Apple iPads, Kindle e-readers and more at Amazon now.

Apple

The ninth generation Apple iPad can be paired with peripherals like the Apple Magic Keyboard to make a complete mobile workstation. It boasts a great-looking 10.2-inch Retina display with Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip, as well as 64GB of storage. It also includes a 12MP front camera and an 8MP back camera, Touch ID for easier logins and a sleek aluminum back.

Thanks to its all-day battery life, you can stave off charging until later with regular usage. It's certainly worth the money at this low of an asking price, and still close enough to the next model up that it's plenty speedy enough for most applications and games.

Normally priced at $329 at the Apple Store, you can get it for $270 at Amazon right now.

Why we like the Apple iPad (ninth generation):

It's priced much lower than the tenth generation iPad, perfect for budget-minded shoppers.

Apple iPads are easy and intuitive to use, especially for Apple iPhone owners.

It features a bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display that makes video look great.

Apple Store via Amazon

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

This is a great tablet option for anyone looking to become a regular iPad user, and a viable alternative for students who need a workstation for regular online assignments. A Magic Keyboard can certainly complete the package.

The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models. Regularly $449, it's currently on sale for $399 at Amazon.

Why we like the tenth generation Apple iPad:

The powerful, upgraded A14 Bionic chip provides speed and power for multitasking.

Its all-day battery life makes the Apple iPad 10 a great option for long days at work or school.

Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology makes it great for homework, virtual classes or streaming.

Apple via Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip.

The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID and Apple's Liquid Retina display. If you or your family members don't need an iPad with a particularly heavy-duty feature set and want to make sure your tablet is more lightweight than the other models, this is definitely the one you'll want to go with. Find it in five colors.

The tablet retails for $600 at Apple, but it's currently marked down to $559 on Amazon.

Why we like the fifth generation Apple iPad Air:

It's lightweight and portable, while retaining performance and battery life.

Touch ID is responsive and great for older users looking for extra security.

Support for 4K video makes it a suitable option for streaming and editing media with a crisp screen.

Apple via Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

This is a much larger tablet than you may be used to in comparison to the standard iPad, but you'll definitely appreciate the extra real estate. It's also a viable option when it comes to finding a desktop replacement that works well for on-the-go productivity.

The iPad Pro typically goes for $1,099, but you can get it for $100 off right now at Amazon.

Why we like the fifth generation Apple iPad Pro:

The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's largest, is jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

It has more than enough power under the hood to back any task, be it for work, school, or play.

The Apple iPad Pro 5 has a fantastic 12MP camera array with an ultrawide camera for shooting high-quality photo and video.

Samsung

Boasting an expansive 12.4-inch screen and compatibility with the S Pen stylus, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers a solid alternative to devices like the Apple iPad Pro and Samsung's own premium Galaxy Tab S7+.

This is a budget-friendly offering for anyone looking for an Android tablet that serves up a generous set of features, including optional 5G connectivity, without breaking the bank. While its performance may falter with hardware-intensive tasks, it excels in general use scenarios, particularly when integrated with Samsung's improved One UI ecosystem.

Sporting a sleep aluminum design, this tablet is super stylish, with Wi-Fi models available in black, green, pink, or silver -- those are the tablets currently on sale. However, if you're opting for the 5G version, it comes exclusively in black.

Performance-wise, there's a choice between Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G for the 5G model and Snapdragon 778 for the Wi-Fi variant, but not all of these models are currently discounted.

One of the tablet's most useful standout features is its hefty 10,090mAh battery, which means you'll be able to use it much longer without having to stop what you're doing for a charging session. The tablet also includes a basic version of the S Pen, offering a seamless and responsive drawing or writing experience without needing any charge or special features.

While it might not replace your laptop for high-demand tasks, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is still an awesome and affordable choice for streaming, note-taking, and multitasking. And if you'd rather use it for binge-watching K-dramas on Netflix, well, it's great for that, too.

Why we like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE:

The powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 makes for a zippy tablet for work, play and entertainment.

It comes with a basic S Pen stylus in the box that allows for writing, drawing and sketching.

Its exceptional battery life means you're less tethered to an outlet for day-to-day use.

There are flexible connectivity options with 5G models available for those who need it.

It comes in four different colors.

Amazon Kindle Scribe Amazon

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is a full-featured e-book reader and audiobook/podcast player. However, it also includes a key feature that other Kindle e-readers do not -- this e-reader doubles as a digital notepad. This means you can handwrite or draw directly on the display using a stylus. Using the integrated note taking app, you're able to create custom digital notebooks, and fill them up with individual pages containing your notes or sketches. These notes are stored within the Scribe, but can easily be shared when the e-Reader is connected to the Internet via Wi-Fi.

As you're reading, you can annotate the content of e-books with handwritten notes, or annotate PDF files transferred to the Scribe using the internet-based Send-to-Kindle feature. A "basic" stylus comes with the Scribe, but a "Premium Pen" can be purchased separately for $60. The benefit of the Premium Pen is that the top serves as a digital eraser (just like on a pencil). When not being used, the stylus attaches to the side of the Scribe using magnets. A three-month trial subscription to the Kindle Unlimited service is included, as is a USB Type-C charging cable.

The Scribe uses a manually adjustable e-ink display that can be viewed in any lighting situation, including direct sunlight. In a dark room, the 35 integrated LEDs brighten up the screen so you're easily able to see everything displayed. With the Scribe, you get all of the features of a Kindle e-reader, combined with useful note taking tools that allow the device to be used as a versatile digital notepad.

The device is on sale for just $265 (regularly $340) for Amazon Prime members now.

Why we like the Kindle Scribe:

With a Microsoft 365 subscription, documents can be transferred to the Scribe directly from Microsoft Word running on an internet-connected computer or mobile device.

Handwritten notes can automatically be transferred into text and then stored or shared digitally.

Using its WI-Fi connection, any type of content can be transferred or downloaded to the Scribe, so no computer is needed.

You can choose between 16GB, 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.

