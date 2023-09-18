The best early Prime Big Deal Days deals you can shop right now: AirPods, robot vacuums and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

Amazon just announced that Amazon Prime Day 2 is coming this October. The Prime Big Deal Days sale begins on Oct. 10, and will feature major discounts on electronics, home goods and more. But you don't have to wait until next month to find a great deal on Amazon. Tons of CBS Essential staff- and reader-favorite products such as the Colorfulkoala buttery soft high-waisted leggings and AppleAirPods Pro 2 earbuds are on sale right now.

Keep reading to shop the best deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.

Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days tech discounts

Save big on Apple and Samsung tech ahead of the October Prime Day sale.

Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. Retailing for $129 at Apple, Amazon currently has them listed for $99.

These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music.

If you're in need of an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

Apple

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

You're paying for the better ergonomics here, improved sound, and what you'll definitely end up agreeing is a premium experience. There's certainly a lot to love about the Apple AirPods 2, especially when they're on sale for just $199.

Why we like the Apple AirPods 2:

They have an upgraded wireless chip with improved active noise cancellation for enhanced audio quality.

They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

Their unique custom sound feature allows iPhone's camera to analyze ear anatomy for personalized audio settings.

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. For regular smartwatch users, it packs just about every feature you could ask for into a compact, comfortable-to-wear package.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects where the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services.

You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the obvious choice for anyone who doesn't need any of the Apple Watch Ultra's ridiculously long feature list. It's just right, and a great upgrade from the previous line's offerings. It's also more affordable and frequently goes on sale.

Right now, Amazon has marked down the 41mm GPS-only Apple Watch 8 to $310 (regularly $399). This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Pricing varies for additional models based on size and cellular options, but the Apple Watch 8 is discounted across all models.

Why we like the Apple Watch 8:

Heart rate readings and ECG records are stored in the Apple Health app for easy access.

It effortlessly syncs with iPhones and other Apple products to share health data, messages and more.

It comes with a built-in blood oxygen sensor and application.

Apple Store via Amazon

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

This is a great all-round option for anyone looking to become a regular iPad user, and a viable alternative when your students need a workstation for regular online assignments. A Magic Keyboard can certainly complete the package.

The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models. Regularly $449, it's currently on sale for $399 at Amazon.

Why we like the tenth generation Apple iPad:

The powerful, upgraded A14 Bionic chip provides speed and power for multitasking.

Its all-day battery life makes the Apple iPad 10 a great option for long days at work or school.

Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology makes it great for homework, virtual classes or streaming.

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stands out as the top Android smartphone of 2023. Powered by the fastest mobile processor currently available, it's not only sufficiently zippy and powerful, but it can handle multiple tasks thrown at it so you can get on with your day.

It takes great photos, too, thanks to its 200MP camera, capturing sharp images even in challenging lighting with its advanced Night Mode feature. It can shoot great video too, with built-in Video Stabilization that ensures your clips are free from the dreaded not-on-purpose shaky cam.

The built-in S Pen is also a great addition to the package, letting you convert handwritten notes to digital, sketch photos, and use it as a stylus to navigate the phone.

The Adaptive Display adjusts to different lighting conditions for optimal viewing. With a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and a base storage of 256GB, it's both powerful and spacious. In short, the S23 Ultra sets a new standard for Android phones.

The phone will run for quite a while too, on its 5,000mAh battery, which means you don't have to spend all day charging it. Paired with a spacious starting storage of 256GB, the S23 Ultra is both a powerhouse and a reliable daily companion. It's also our pick for a must-have Android smartphone.

Right now, you can score the 256 GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for $1,000 (regularly $1,200).

Why we like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:

It's equipped with the fastest mobile processor of 2023.

Its camera boasts a remarkable 200MP resolution, complemented by an advanced Night Mode feature.

Video Stabilization on the device ensures recordings are steady and smooth.

There's a built-in S Pen that serves for both note-taking and as a camera shutter.

One of its standout features is the Adaptive Display, which adjusts automatically for the optimal viewing experience.

The device is powered by a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.

Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days home discounts

Save big on everything your family needs at home ahead of the second Prime Day sales event.

Amazon

The Ninja mini air fryer has a two-quart capacity and a quick timer setting. It can air fry snacks or small meals at 400 degrees and offers easy cleanup with a nonstick cooking basket. It's a great basic air fryer for kitchens with limited counter space, including dorms or small apartments.

"I wish more products were designed like the Ninja mini air fryer; total simplicity of function," an Amazon reviewer says. "The unit runs at 400 degrees all the time. It has a basket that is perfect for a one person household. The food comes out beautifully browned and juicy. I'm totally satisfied."

The compact air fryer typically retails for $80, but you can currently get it for just $40 on Amazon.

What we like about the Ninja mini air fryer:

It features a nonstick cooking basket and crisper plate for easy cleaning.

The air fryer includes a quick-set timer.

The Ninja mini air fryer is great for kitchens with limited counter space.

Samsung

The Samsung JetBot AI+ Robot Vacuum is one of the best on the market. It's certainly a splurge, but its distinct features like remote home monitoring and object recognition set it apart from the rest of the pack. Plus, you can score it on sale now at a huge discount.

What really makes it an effective cleaning tool, however, is its five-layer dust filtration system. Many robot vacuums have one or two layers of filtration, but Samsung's five ensures your home is as free of dust and debris as possible.

And then there's the design. This futuristic-looking vacuum features an impressive LiDAR sensor that pops up when it's time to clean. It also comes with a self-emptying Clean Station, which ensures you don't have to empty the vacuum when it's full. Controlling it is simple too, thanks to the SmartThings app that linking seamlessly with other smart devices.

While there are plenty of other robot vacuums for those who simply want simple tidying up, the JetBot AI+ with its wide swath of features is more than worth the price.

The smart vacuum regularly retails for $1,299, but right now you can score it for $774 ahead of the fall Amazon Prime Day sale.

Why we like the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum:

It includes a LiDAR sensor for better tracking and mapping of your home.

It self-empties into the included Clean Station to prevent you from having to do everything.

Its five-layer dust filtration system ensures a deeper clean.

Amazon

These CBS Essentials staff-loved Lululemon alternatives are on sale now at Amazon for 23% off. Grab a pair for as low as $23. But hurry -- this deal won't last.

CBS Essentials senior editor Lily Rose raves about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-lookalike leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). "These leggings are just as soft (if not softer) than my Lululemon pants. Plus, they're opaque no matter what color you get and they pass the squat test," she says.

CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna is also a fan. "These leggings are so flattering and incredibly high quality for the price point," McKenna says. "I own a lot of pricey activewear, and these Colorfulkoala leggings still stand out as one of my most comfortable pairs."

Why we like the Colorfulkoala high-waisted leggings:

The leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket.



Choose from 21 colorways to fit your personal style.



Reviewers report the leggings are "squat-proof" and won't show anything you might be wearing underneath.

Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family. The 4.7-star-rated device has a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate on cool summer nights.

"I'm so pleased with this Keurig. [It was] so easy to set up and use. I love the iced coffee feature [and] how it gives different cup sizes also. Definitely worth the money," one verified purchaser on Amazon says.

Why we like the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker:

It offers five brewing size options, from 4 to 12 ounces.

The coffee maker includes a large 75-ounce water reservoir so you don't need to refill it in between brews.

The K-Elite features a strong coffee button for a stronger pour via K-cups.

Amazon

On the hunt for the perfect piece of luggage for your fall travel? Rockland makes one of the bestselling carry-ons on Amazon -- and right now you can get it for a whopping 58% off its list price.

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer says. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it, it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating with over 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.

Related content from CBS Essentials