Best smartwatch deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Big Deal Days: Save on Apple Watches, the Google Pixel Watch and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

It's a great time to score some major deals on top-rated smartwatches at Amazon. The retailer is gearing up for its October Amazon Prime Day sale, and there are tons of early deals to shop right now on smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, Garmin and more customer-loved brands.

If you don't own a smartwatch, it's time to consider getting one. Many smartwatch wearers love having the ability to receive and respond to texts, calls, emails, social media updates and more right from their wrist. Some smartwatches even include emergency features such as fall detection and the ability to send SOS alerts. Read on to learn more about these on-sale wearables and their cool and innovative features. These features include heart monitoring, fitness tracking, GPS, and so much more.

The best smartwatch deals on Amazon

Ready for a new smartwatch? Shop these amazing Amazon smartwatch deals now.

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. For regular smartwatch users, it packs just about every feature you could ask for into a compact, comfortable-to-wear package.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects where the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services.

You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the obvious choice for anyone who doesn't need any of the Apple Watch Ultra's ridiculously long feature list. It's just right, and a great upgrade from the previous line's offerings. It's also more affordable and frequently goes on sale.

Right now, Amazon has marked down the 41mm GPS-only Apple Watch 8 to $310 (regularly $399). This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Pricing varies for additional models based on size and cellular options, but the Apple Watch 8 is discounted across all models.

Why we like the Apple Watch 8:

Heart rate readings and ECG records are stored in the Apple Health app for easy access.

It effortlessly syncs with iPhones and other Apple products to share health data, messages and more.

It comes with a built-in blood oxygen sensor and application.

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. For the average user, this is huge.

It's made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

The smartwatch lists for $799 on Apple's website, but it is marked down to $779 on Amazon.

Why we like the Apple Watch Ultra:

It offers a mind-blowing 60 hours of battery life with its optimization setting.

It's designed for high-impact activity thanks to its durable titanium alloy exterior.

Its ultrabright 49mm display and dual speakers enhance outdoor visibility and sound.

Enhanced GPS and an action button allow better workout tracking and navigation, especially while hiking.

$779 at Amazon

Best Buy

The Google Pixel Watch features a round face with customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The wearable includes access to the Google Home App, so you can adjust your thermostat or connect to your smart home devices remotely. Users can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from their connected phone.

The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more. The watch includes fall detection. If a fall is detected, the watch uses sensors and machine learning to assess the impact. If no movement is detected after around 30 seconds, it alerts you with vibration, sound, and an on-screen message. Failing to respond with 'I'm ok' or 'I need help' prompts the watch to call emergency services, playing a message requesting assistance at your location.

The watch comes with a free six-month subscription to Fitbit premium and three months of YouTube Premium. The Watch comes in black, silver and gold.

It has a list price of $350, but you can get the popular smartwatch on sale now for $309.

Why we like the Google Pixel Watch:

Includes Fitbit health tracking features integrated into the smartwatch.

It can be used to assess your heart rhythm for A-Fib with an ECG function.

The Google Pixel Watch can detect falls and won't just notify you, but will sound an alarm alerting others around you.

It can call emergency services.

Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4S uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive notifications.

This is a great option for people who want to track just the basics. The smartwatch offers a wrist-based heart rate monitor and is also compatible with chest heart rate monitors (sold separately). You can view heart rate data on the heart rate widget.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

"It's the fitness [features] where Garmin really shines, and it tracks damn near every bodily function you have. Steps is just the beginning. Lots of pre-programmed workouts along with heart rate and Pulse Ox monitoring. Garmin just buries the competition in the fitness arena," a verified buyer on Amazon says.

Available in a variety of colors. Right now you will get the best deal on the gold watch face with the light pink band. It is currently marked down to $251 (regularly $330).

Why we like the Garmin Vivoactive 4S:

It includes a built-in Pulse Ox oxygen monitor, plus heart monitoring and stress-tracking features.

It offers a wide variety of fitness features that many smartwatches don't have.

It includes an up to a seven-day battery life.

Garmin

The latest iteration of Garmin's Fēnix line of smartwatches, the Garmin Fēnix 7X Series, released in January 2023. It features a touchscreen, a hands-free, multi-LED flashlight and offers what Garmin says is upgraded "daily smartwatch interaction and map navigation."

But there's more to it on the fitness side that'll undoubtedly win over anyone looking for a new gym companion. It comes with multiple Garmin-esque perks, including built-in workouts, performance metrics, health and wellness sensors, ski-course maps, golf-course maps and mountain-biking-trek tracking.

The Garmin Fēnix 7 Series comes in a solar-powered model – a model that deliver up to five weeks' worth of battery life in smartwatch mode (and up to five days in GPS mode). That's perfect for anyone who doesn't want to keep tossing it on the charger and waiting for it to juice back up before their next workout.

Beyond that, it's an attractive, more traditional watch in terms of looks when compared to many of its competitors on the market. It resembles more of a regular watch, though it still comes packing plenty of features to woo over even the most skeptical Garmin fans.

The smartwatch is currently on sale on Amazon for $824 (regularly $900).

Why we like the Garmin Fēnix 7 Series:

Its touchscreen includes a hands-free, multi-LED flashlight.

Garmin Fenix 7 includes built-in workouts, performance metrics, and health and wellness sensors.

The battery can be charged by sunlight, delivering up to five weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode (when worn outside).



Related content from CBS Essentials