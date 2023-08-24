Best robot vacuums for avoiding dog poop (plus more pet-friendly vacuums)

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

iRobot

Robot vacuums are a terrific convenience for pet owners, but the model you choose is very important. The right robot vacuum can help keep your carpet free of pet hair and reduce allergens. Meanwhile, the wrong robot vacuum will roll right over pet messes and spread them through your entire house or apartment. Yuck!

To avoid this disaster, we've rounded up the best robot vacuums that are actually smart enough to avoid dog poop.

Robot vacuums are a great option for busy pet parents who want to keep their homes free of pet hair and dander without the hassle of manual vacuuming. However, there is one major issue with using robot vacuums around pets: They may run into dog poop. (Don't just take our word for it: There are plenty of viral videos on this messy subject.)

To avoid such disasters, pet owners need to be a bit more careful when shopping for a robot vacuum. Many entry-level robot vacuums lack important features needed by pet households, such as high-efficiency filters that trap dander, and object detection that can avoid pet messes.

Best robot vacuum for avoiding dog poop

There are a lot of robot vacuums out there with cameras and obstacle detection, but only one robot vacuum (so far) comes with an explicit promise that it can avoid pet messes. Read on to learn more about the iRobot Roomba j7+, a CBS Essentials robot vacuum bestseller.

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

It's on sale now at Amazon for $530 (regularly $800).

Pros: The robot vacuum actively avoids pet messes and obstacles such as water bowls. Reviewers say that it does a great job picking up pet hair. The vacuum's self-emptying capabilities mean you don't need to constantly empty a dustbin. The three-stage cleaning system provides a thorough clean of floors and carpets.

Con: Even though it's on sale, this robot vacuum isn't necessarily budget-friendly. This is one of the more expensive iRobot Roomba models.

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. Right now, you can get it for 42% off on Amazon. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $399 (reduced from $600)

More pet-friendly robot vacuums

Check out these other vacuums designed for use in homes with pets. While these models do not promise to avoid dog poop, they do have advanced object recognition to navigate obstacles such as pet toys and water bowls.

Amazon

Need a robot vacuum and a mop? Check out the budget-minded Yeedi Vac 2, available on Amazon. It claims to be pet-friendly.

This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and dog toys.

"This vac picks up a ton! It works better than our others," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "I like how it will also vacuum until the battery is low and then it will go back and charge, then finish the job! It also maps out your house which you can see in the app."

The vacuum is currently on sale for $300, but there is also a $100 Amazon coupon available. Be sure to click the coupon box on the product page before adding the Yeedi Vac 2 to your cart.

Pros: The Yeedi Vac 2 can detect and avoid obstacles such as pet messes or dog bowls. It offers a lengthy 110 minute run time.

Cons: Some Amazon reviewers have reported charging issues.

Samsung

Control this affordable and Wi-Fi-enabled Samsung Jet Bot via your smartphone. It uses sensors to map cleaning zones and automatically distinguishes hard floors from carpets in order to use the proper suction, up to five watts.

One reviewer called this robot vacuum a must-have for pet owners. The reviewer shares: "I've used the Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum for about a month now and it has freed up so much of my time. I have an Australian Shepherd that constantly sheds his undercoat. If I go three days without vacuuming, I would have little tumbleweeds of his fur rolling around the house."

"This robot vacuum has eliminated my need to do touch up vacuuming sessions," the reviewer continues. "Now I set the robot to vacuum whenever I'm not home, and I come home to clean floors each and every time."

Pros: This robot vacuum features a brush roll designed to pick up pet hair without getting tangled. It offers targeted cleaning -- users can even select which areas of the home it should focus on.

Con: The vacuum has mixed reviews regarding its battery life.

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't worry about dumping out your dustbin; the Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag with a high-efficiency filter.

It's on sale now for $399 (regularly $550).

Pros: It includes dirt detection for a more thorough cleaning. We love this device for pet owners who want a clean base but are looking for a less bulky disposal option.

Con: Reviewers have reported issues with the mapping feature.

Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vaccum with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer writes. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

Pros: The iRobot Roomba 694 is a great budget-friendly option. The device provides 90 minutes of run time on a single charge. The dual multi-surface brush is designed to clean different floor types, which is great if you have both carpet and hardwood or laminate. It can be controlled directly from your smartphone.

Con: It lacks the self-emptying capabilities of other iRobot Roomba models.

