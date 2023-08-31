CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

iRobot is CBS Essentials' bestselling robot vacuum brand. Our readers (and staff) love iRobot Roomba robot vacuums because they require minimal supervision. With features such as mapping and room detection, you can schedule your iRobot Roomba to clean and let it work independently in your space. Plus, Roombas are effective at picking up things you can't always see, such as pet hair, dust and allergens. Many even come with their own cleaning base, so you're not constantly emptying a dust bin. But which iRobot vacuum models do our readers buy the most from the American robotics company -- and which model is the best for you?

Below, we break down the CBS Essentials top-selling j7+, 694, Braava Jet M6 and i3+ EVO. Find the pros and cons of each reviewer-loved robot vacuum. And best of all, each is on sale at Amazon right now, making this one of the best times to buy an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum.

The best iRobot Roomba robot vacuums

We've broken down all of our bestselling robot vacuums. Find the iRobot Roomba for you ahead.

CBS Essentials No. 1 bestseller: iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum



The iRobot Roomba j7+ vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

This vacuum's Imprint Smart Mapping technology allows you to control and schedule which rooms are cleaned and when. It stores multiple maps of your rooms. You can customize Keep Out Zones and Clean Zones so the vacuum knows the exact areas to avoid and clean. This vacuum has a 75-minute runtime.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

This vacuum is currently 34% off, at $530, reduced from $800.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba j7+:

The robot vacuum actively avoids pet messes and obstacles such as water bowls.

Reviewers say that it does a great job picking up pet hair -- it's our choice for the best robot vacuum for pet hair

The vacuum's self-emptying capabilities mean you don't need to constantly empty a dustbin.

The three-stage cleaning system provides a thorough clean on floors and carpets.

Most affordable iRobot Roomba: iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum



The iRobot Roomba 694 uses advanced sensors to move under furniture, around obstacles and along edges. It doesn't map your home but relies on its sensors, including Cliff Detect, to avoid falling down stairs.

This vacuum is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges. The bestselling robovac is rated 4.3 stars.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

This vacuum is currently 35% off, at $179, reduced from $275.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 694:

The Roomba 694 is one of the more budget-friendly robot vacuums.

It gets 90 minutes of run time on a single charge.

The dual multi-surface brush is designed to clean different floor types, good if you have both carpet and hardwood or laminate.

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba j7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop. The iRobot Roomba j7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaner with a 150-minute runtime delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more. The mop learns the layout of your home and builds a customized smart map to clean in neat rows without missing a spot. The mop can also be used to target small areas for spills or other messes.

This vacuum is currently 20% off, at $829, reduced from $1,039.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop bundle:

Give your home a comprehensive clean with a top-rated robot vacuum and robot mop.

Both devices are compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Set up personalized cleaning schedules so the smart devices can clean while you're at work.

Cleans in tidy rows: iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses a smart mapping technology to learn your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. And don't worry about dumping out a dustbin daily. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal system and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag. This vacuum has a 75-minute runtime.

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO is currently 27% off, at $399, reduced from $550.

There is also the iRobot Roomba i4+ available for purchase ($650), but our research didn't justify its much higher price.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO:

The robot vacuum cleans in organized rows so it doesn't miss any spots.

Reviewers praise the smart mapping feature that allows you to direct the robovac to clean specific rooms.

It features dual multi-surface rubber brushes designed to pick up pet hair without getting tangled.

