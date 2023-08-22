Best robot vacuums for pet hair in 2023, according to pet owners

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Roomba via Amazon

Let's face it, you love your pets, but not the fur they shed on your belongings or the dirt they bring inside. Unfortunately, your dog or cat can't clean up after themselves. But a robot vacuum can -- especially a robot vacuum that's designed for the tough challenge of pet hair.

We found a wide variety of robot vacuums that specialize in tackling the hair your pets shed all over your carpet and floors. But that's not all! The experts at CBS Essentials have found robot vacuums that can suck up allergy-inducing dust, pet dander, outdoor dirt and even a robot vacuum that promises it's smart enough to avoid dog poop.

Pet owners should equip themselves with the best robot vacuums. Entry-level robot vacuums lack important features needed by pet households, such as high-efficiency filters that trap dog and cat allergens. If your pet is prone to accidents, consider a vacuum with object detection that can avoid pet messes. Right now only two robot vacuums, the iRobot Roomba j7+ and Roomba j7, make the specific claim that they're smart enough to avoid poop.

You'll also want a robot vacuum with a cleaning base, if you can afford the upgrade. Unlike older robot vacuums that need to be emptied once every couple of days, a robot vacuum with a cleaning base can go for months before being emptied.

To simplify the shopping process, we've scoured reviews and found the best robot vacuums for pet owners -- according to pet owners. The best part? There are plenty of great robot vacuum deals available now on some of the best-rated robot vacuums of 2023.

Best robot vacuums for pet hair in 2023

If you're looking for a robot vacuum to suck up pet hair, dander and dirt, then check out these highly-rated options.

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P., or "Pet Owner Official Promise," guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste, or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties itself into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

It's on sale now at Amazon for $530 (regularly $800).

Pros: The robot vacuum actively avoids pet messes and obstacles such as water bowls. Reviewers say that it does a great job picking up pet hair. The vacuum's self-emptying capabilities mean you don't need to constantly empty a dustbin. The three-stage cleaning system provides a thorough clean of floors and carpets.

Con: Even though it's on sale, this robot vacuum isn't necessarily budget-friendly. This is one of the more expensive iRobot Roomba models.

Samsung

Control this affordable and Wi-Fi-enabled Samsung Jet Bot via your smartphone. It uses sensors to map cleaning zones and automatically distinguishes hard floors from carpets in order to use the proper suction, up to five watts.

One reviewer called this robot vacuum a must-have for pet owners. The reviewer shares: "I've used the Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum for about a month now and it has freed up so much of my time. I have an Australian Shepherd that constantly sheds his undercoat. If I go three days without vacuuming, I would have little tumbleweeds of his fur rolling around the house," they say.

"This robot vacuum has eliminated my need to do touch up vacuuming sessions," the reviewer continues. "Now I set the robot to vacuum whenever I'm not home, and I come home to clean floors each and every time."

Pros: This robot vacuum features a brush roll designed to pick up pet hair without getting tangled. It offers targeted cleaning -- users can even select which areas of the home it should focus on.

Con: The vacuum has mixed reviews regarding its battery life.

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't worry about dumping out your dustbin; the Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag with a high-efficiency filter.

It's on sale now for $399 (regularly $550).

Pros: It includes dirt detection for a more thorough cleaning. We love this device for pet owners who want a clean base but are looking for a less bulky disposal option.

Con: Reviewers have reported issues with the mapping feature.

Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vaccum with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer writes. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

Pros: The iRobot Roomba 694 is a great budget-friendly option. The device provides 90 minutes of run time on a single charge. The dual multi-surface brush is designed to clean different floor types, which is great if you have both carpet and hardwood or laminate. It can be controlled directly from your smartphone.

Con: It lacks the self-emptying capabilities of other iRobot Roomba models.

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings or knock over your pet's water bowl. The robot vacuum features strong suction power to easily pick up pet hair. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vaccum with your smartphone or device to better to control the appliance remotely.

Pet owners, including this verified purchaser, love the Lefant robot vacuum. "I got this for my upstairs to help keep up with the cat litter and pet hair," the reviewer says. "I come home every day to a nice clean floor. It is so quiet and works perfectly for what I need it for."

Be sure to add the $70 Amazon coupon when adding this robovac to your cart for the best deal.

Pros: Reviewers report that it's easy to setup. It's an affordable robot vacuum option for pet households.

Cons: Lacks advanced features such as mapping, self-emptying and object avoidance that many pet owners prefer to have.

Related content from CBS Essentials