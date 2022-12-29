The best robot mops for 2023: iRobot Braava Jet, Samsung Jetbot and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mopping the floors probably isn't your favorite chore, but mopped floors do help keep your home feeling fresh and clean. Thankfully, you can offload this task to one of the top-rated smart robot mops on our list. Stop lugging around mops and buckets or water and instead check out the best robot mops of 2023 to go into the new year with fresh and clean floors.

Robot vacuums are great at keeping carpets free of pet hair and debris, but they're not optimal for cleaning tile and hardwood. Keep all of your floors clear by adding a robot mop to the family. Automate your housework with scheduled floor cleanings while you're at away, so that you can come home to freshly mopped floors. Many robot mops can also be used to clean counters, walls and more.

Keep reading to shop the best robot mops of 2023, including two-in-one cleaning devices that both vacuum and mop. Many are on sale now, just in time for New Years' cleaning.

Best robot mops of 2023

Check out the best robot mops for 2023 from top brands like iRobot and Samsung.

Samsung Jetbot mop

The Samsung Jetbot Mop robot mop is good for cleaning tile, vinyl, laminate and hardwoods. Plus, you can use it in hand-held mode to clean bathroom walls, countertops and more.

Samsung Jetbot mop, $299

iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaner delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more. The mop learns the layout of your home and builds a customized smart map to clean in neat rows without missing a spot. The mop can also be used to target small areas for spills or other messes.

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 mop is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the iRobot mobile app.

iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $349 (reduced from $450)

iRobot Braava 380t advanced robot mop



The Braava 380t advanced robot mop is another popular robot mop from iRobot. It is designed to clean and sweep hardwood, tile and stone floors. This Braava model includes iRobot's Pro-Clean System which enables triple-pass mopping action to pick up more dirt and grim from your floors. It also navigates under furniture and into other hard-to-reach places for a thorough clean.

iRobot Braava 380t advanced robot mop, $250 (reduced from $299)

Best 2-in-1 robot mop and vacuum options

Find a cleaning device for all of the floors in your home with these two-in-one mop and vacuum robots and bundles.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop.

The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop, also by iRobot, delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum and Braava Jet M6 robot mop bundle, $854 (regularly $1,250)

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop

If you have pets in your household, check out the budget-minded-yet-powerful Yeedi Vac 2 with oscillating mopping. The multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance, which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $260 after coupon (reduced from $350)

Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time for just $40 more. Be sure to apply the coupon at Amazon before checkout to get the best price on this two-in-one robot mop and vacuum.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $300 after coupon (reduced from $450)

Yeedi vac station self-emptying robot vacuum and mop



A robot vacuum is an excellent holiday gift for the busy friends and family members in your life -- and a robot vacuum that can empty itself and mop makes an even better gift. Right now, you can get the Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop for 30% off on Amazon.

Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop, $350 after coupon (reduced from $500)

Roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum and mop

This 4.4-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. You can also set no-mop zones so that it doesn't mop the wrong area. It supports app- and voice-based controls.

Be sure to apply the coupon at Amazon before checkout to save an extra $170 on the price.

Roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum and mop, $430 after coupon (reduced from $600)

Roborock S7MaxV robot vacuum and sonic mop

The Roborock S7MaxV is another top-rated, two-in-one mop and vacuum. It provides advanced suction for use on all floor types. When used as a mop, it uses sonic vibration technology to achieve a deeper clean. The pet-friendly device can also detect objects in low light with its built-in camera and LED light.

Roborock S7MaxV robot vacuum, $860

Roborock S7MaxV Ultra self-emptying robot vacuum and sonic mop

Want an even more powerful robot vacuum and mop? Check out the Roborock S7MaxV Ultra self-emptying robot vacuum and sonic mop.

The S7 MaxV Ultra is Roborock's smartest robot combo yet. It includes an Empty Wash Fill Dock for automatic dust emptying, mop washing, and robot water tank refilling. The dock even cleans itself too.

Roborock S7MaxV Ultra self-emptying robot vacuum and sonic mop, $1,400

Zigma Spark-980 robot vacuum and mop cleaner

This reviewer-loved robot vacuum by Zigma scans every area of your room before cleaning to help you create a virtual real-time map to plan its route and identify obstacles. The device features a super suction and wiping function, plus multi-floor mapping, and is compatible with multiple home assistants. It features super-strong 4000Pa suction to handle even the biggest messes -- much stronger than most budget robot vacuums.

"The mapping feature works well, and I like the ability to schedule specific rooms on specific days. It can also mop, and my floors look much brighter after using the mopping function," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the home cleaning appliance.

Zigma Spark-980 robot vacuum and mop cleaner, $243 (reduced from $270)

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum

This Laresar smart robot can vacuum and mop your floors (water tank sold separately). The machine is equipped with sensors that detect stairs and prevent falls. The robot vacuum is Wi-Fi compatible and can be controlled by smartphone. Download the Laresmart app to schedule cleanings, swap cleaning modes and control cleaning direction.

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum, $170

