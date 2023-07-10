Last chance to get Amazon's best free money deal: $32 in credit to spend this Prime Day
Ready for some free money ahead of Prime Day? Amazon Prime Day 2023 starts tomorrow, July 11, but one of the best Amazon deals of the year is happening right now. Right now, you can claim $5 in free money when you buy an Amazon gift card, and then get another $12 credit when you reload that Amazon gift card with $100 or more. And that's not all -- we found a third, $15 free money deal where no purchase is required.
That's a total of $32 in free money to spend on Amazon Prime Day 2023. But hurry, part of this offer expires today.
Top Amazon offers in this article:
Our readers' favorite free money deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $5 credit (ends July 10)
Then grab another $12 in free money: Reload $100 on a gift card, get a $12 credit
Then get another $15: Upload your first photo to Amazon Photos, get $15 free
The best free money deals on Amazon in 2023
Every year, Amazon gives away free money for Amazon Prime Day. And Prime Day 2023 is no exception. We've rounded up all the free money deals you can take advantage of now.
What are you waiting for? Read on and collect your free money at Amazon.
Spend $50 on gift cards, get $5 free
Amazon's best gift card deal will soon be back. Now through July 10, first-time gift card customers can get a $5 promotional credit when they spend $50 or more on gift cards in a single order. The credit will appear in your account two days after purchase.
Note that you'll need to redeem your credit by August 25, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. PDT.
Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $5 credit
Reload $100 on a gift card, get $12 free
Once you've purchased that gift card, why not earn yet another $12 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $12 credited to the card for free.
Note that this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $12 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.
Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $12 for free
Upload a photo to Amazon Photos and get $15 in credits
Here's one of our favorite free money deals, because absolutely no purchase is required to get it. Simply download the Amazon Photos app and upload your first photo. Amazon will give you a $15 credit in your account to spend on Prime Day (or whenever you want).
It really is that simple. This deal runs now through July 7, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PDT (July 8 at 2:59 a.m. EDT).
Upload your first photo to Amazon Photos, get $15 free
The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.
Other retailers will be running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that starts on July 10.
There's no need to wait until then to score great deals, though. Check out these early Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline and CBS Sports Essentials.
