Who will win the Kentucky Derby today, according to experts

Detail view as a jockey rides in the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic prior to the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2023 in Louisville, KY. Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By now you've probably got your big hat ready and your mint julep nearby. The only thing left to do before the Kentucky Derby starts today is to pick a winner. To help prepare you, we asked the experts at SportsLine to share their favorites for this year's race.

Keep reading to find out how to place your bets, which horses SportsLine experts pick to win the 2024 Kentucky Derby, and how to watch today's race.

When is the Kentucky Derby 2024?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Live TV coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT) on NBC and USA Network. The event will stream on Peacock and Sling TV.

Post time for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET (3:57 p.m. PT).

Who is predicted to win the Kentucky Derby?

Want some help placing your bets on the Derby this year? The experts at SportsLine shared their picks with us for potential Kentucky Derby winners.

Michelle Yu's pick to win: 2 Sierra Leone (3-1)

Yu boasts a long history of Derby success and has called the horse who has crossed the finish line first two of the last three years.

"You have to either like Fierceness or Sierra Leone, and I prefer the latter. This galloper will be happy to get the added ground, and there should be enough early pace for him. I am a little concerned about his rally-from-the-clouds running style since recent Derby winners have close to the pace, but he has the ability to overcome that."

Jody Demling's pick to win: 2 Sierra Leone (3-1)

Demling hit 10 of the last 15 Oaks-Derby doubles.

"The son of Gun Runner has been my top pick for a few months and I am not moving him down. Looked really good in the Blue Grass Stakes; he has trained well at Churchill and I believe when they turn for home he will be rolling down the center of the track -- headed to the winners' circle."

Bob Weir's pick to win: 11 Forever Young (10-1)

Weir has had multiple five-figure days at the track and is a member of the Beyer figure-making team.

"Forever Young is 5-for-5 and will try to pull off the Saudi-UAE-Kentucky Derby triple. He's versatile and might be able to lay closer than some expect in this spot. The estimated figures for his 3-year-old races are right in line with the top 3-year-old figures among the American horses, except for Fierceness. There is no reason to believe a horse coming from Dubai can't win this race, and he may be the best UAE Derby shipper to attempt this. He looks live and will be interesting at double-digit odds."

What do experts base their Kentucky Derby picks on?

The horse racing experts at SportsLine are fixtures in the industry, writing, talking about and studying horse racing for years. SportsLine's horse racing experts have confidence in predicting exactas, trifectas and superfectas, and sharing their picks to win the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

American Thoroughbred Mage, ridden by jockey Javier Castellano, won the 2023 Kentucky Derby -- the 149th running of the race.

How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Jockey Javier Castellano celebrates in the winner's circle after ridding Mage #8 to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2023 in Louisville, KY. Rob Carr/Getty Images

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will air on NBC and USA Network, and stream on Peacock as well as on the live TV streaming platforms featured below. Post time for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET (3:57 p.m. PT).

Derby coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET, USA Network/Peacock

Derby coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

How to watch Kentucky Derby without cable

If you've given up your cable subscription, or your cable provider doesn't include NBC and USA Network, you can subscribe to one of the streaming or live TV platforms featured below.

