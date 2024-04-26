How to watch the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight: Best livestream options, full schedule, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

New York Rangers Defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) skates against Washington Capitals Center Nic Dowd (26) during the third period of the National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference First Round game between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers on April 23, 2024 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs have begun, with the New York Rangers and the Dallas Stars entering the postseason with the top seeds in the East and West respectively. The most exciting time of year for hockey fans, the road to the Stanley Cup promises high drama, amazing gameplay and (likely) a few heated exchanges between teams.

Keep reading for all the ways you can watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs and the surprising way you can catch many of this season's playoff games.

When are the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The 2024 NHL Playoffs started on April 20, 2024, and are scheduled to be completed no later than June 24, 2024.

What networks will air the 2024 NHL Playoffs?

Like the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs games will be split between ABC or ESPN and TNT or TBS.

How to watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry ABC, ESPN, TNT and TBS, or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch the playoffs. Below are the platforms on which you can watch the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs without cable.

If you don't have cable and you want to watch the NHL Playoffs, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream playoff games is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch hockey in the postseason, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording today's championship game.

Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $25 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the first month. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch all your favorite sports, we suggest a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NHL games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo doesn't carry.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the NHL Playoffs live for free

You can watch this year's playoffs with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, TBS, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

You can also catch playoff games airing on ABC and ESPN on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to access to local network affiliates, ESPN and more. To watch the NHL Playoffs without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NHL hockey, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NASCAR, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 190 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, is known for streaming top-tier HBO content like "Succession" and "House of Dragon". Now, hockey fans can enjoy NHL Playoffs games on the streamer with the B/R sports add-on. You'll need a Max subscription to access B/R sports content like the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs. Some blackouts do apply.

A subscription to Max starts at $9.99 per month. The B/R sports add-on is currently free.

Watch the NHL on ABC with a digital HDTV antenna

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NHL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch hockey without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified digital antenna can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It receives signals 360 degrees and delivers a high-quality picture in 4K, UHD and 1080 HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 16-foot digital coax cable. This Amazon best-selling antenna is $15, reduced from $18.

2024 NHL Playoffs: Full schedule

The first round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs is a best-of-seven series beginning on April 20, 2024.

First round schedule

Below is the schedule for the first round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs. All times Eastern.

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. | at WSH | TV: TNT

Game 4: | Sunday, April 28, 8 p.m. | at WSH | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Wednesday, May 1, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at WSH | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New York Islanders

Game 1: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Hurricanes 5, Islanders 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Thursday, April 25, 7:30 p.m. | at NY | TV: ESPN2

Game 4: | Saturday, April 27, 2 p.m. | at NY | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Tuesday, April 30, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Thursday, May 2, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 4, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m. | at TB | TV: TBS

Game 4: | Saturday, April 27, 5 p.m. | at TB | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Monday, April 29, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Wednesday, May 1, TBD | at TB | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 4, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD

(2) Boston Bruins vs. (3) Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m. | at TOR | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Tuesday, April 30, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Thursday, May 2, TBD | at TOR | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 4, TBD | at

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: | Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Saturday, April 27, 10:30 p.m. | at VGK | TV: TBS

Game 4: | Monday, April 29, TBD | at VGK | TV: TBD

Game 5*: | Wednesday, May 1, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at VGK | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

(2) Winnipeg Jets vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Jets 7, Avalanche 6 | Recap

Game 2: | Avalanche 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Friday, April 26, 10 p.m. | at COL | TV: TNT

Game 4: | Sunday, April 28, 2:30 p.m. | at COL | TV: TNT

Game 5*: | Tuesday, April 30, TBD | at WPG | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Thursday, May 2, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 4, TBD | at WPG | TV: TBD

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (WC1) Nashville Predators

Game 1: | Canucks 4, Predators 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Predators 4, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. | at NSH | TV: TBS

Game 4: | Sunday, April 28, 5 p.m. | at NSH | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Tuesday, April 30, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at NSH | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: | Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 2: | Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Friday, April 26, 10:30 p.m. | at LA | TV: TBS

Game 4: | Sunday, April 28, 10:30 p.m. | at LA | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Wednesday, May 1, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at LA | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD

When are the NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

The Stanley Cup Final is currently scheduled to begin on June 3, 2024. That date could change based on the duration of the Stanley Cup Conference finals.