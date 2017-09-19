Star Trek: Discovery
Season two premieres Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET; entire series available on CBS All Access
Latest
-
How to watch "Star Trek: Discovery" season 2
New season of "Star Trek: Discovery" premieres Thursday on CBS All Access
-
"Star Trek: Discovery": Sonequa Martin-Green on her "complicated" Spock reunion
"Star Trek: Discovery" Season 2 premieres Thursday night on CBS All Access
-
"Star Trek: Discovery" boldly goes into 2nd season on CBS All Access
Season two of "Star Trek: Discovery" debuts Thursday tonight on CBS All Access. The show follows the adventures of the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery before the time of Captain Kirk. Star Sonequa Martin-Green joins CBSN to discuss the new season.
-
Sonequa Martin-Green on "inner restoration" of her "Star Trek: Discovery" character
"Star Trek: Discovery" returns Thursday for its second season on the streaming service, CBS All Access. It takes place 10 years before the original series and stars Sonequa Martin-Green as commander Michael Burnham. Martin-Green joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the new season.
-
New "Star Trek" season tells "untold chapter of Spock"
"Star Trek: Discovery" season two premieres Thursday on CBS All Access
-
"Star Trek: Discovery" stars look ahead at season 2
Season two of "Star Trek: Discovery" premieres Thursday, Jan. 17 on CBS All Access. CBSN gets a preview with the cast including Sonequa Martin-Green who plays Michael Burnham and Ethan Peck who plays Spock.
-
CBS All Access orders 2 seasons of "Star Trek: Lower Decks"
Mike McMahan, the head writer and executive producer for "Rick and Morty," will helm the show
-
"Star Trek: Discovery" casts Ethan Peck as young Spock
The wait is over: "Star Trek: Discovery" has cast a young Spock
-
Patrick Stewart to reprise iconic Picard role in new "Star Trek" series
The new series will explore the "next chapter" of the Enterprise captain's life
-
Duolingo releases Klingon language course
Language-learning platform Duolingo launched its Klingon course on Thursday
-
Michelle Yeoh talks "Star Trek: Discovery" role
Michelle Yeoh, who stars in the upcoming "Star Trek: Discovery," talked to CBSN about her role as Captain Philippa Georgiou, who helms the USS Shenzhou
-
How "Star Trek" predicted modern medicine
"Star Trek'"s tricorder? Now, there are CT scans, MRIs and ultrasounds
-
Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz on "Star Trek: Discovery"
The co-stars told CBSN that they were always fans of the franchise
-
Michelle Yeoh on new role in "Star Trek: Discovery"
International action star Michelle Yeoh is taking on a new role in the new CBS All Access original series "Star Trek: Discovery." CBSN's Vladimir Duthier caught up with the actress, and how she's bringing new meaning to the word "captain."
-
"Star Trek: Discovery" star Sonequa Martin-Green on series' legacy
The new show, set a decade before the original series, launches this month on CBS All Access
-
Sonequa Martin-Green on "Star Trek: Discovery" and its diverse cast
The latest reboot of "Star Trek" launches this month on CBS All Access. "Star Trek: Discovery" features new characters, new missions and a new ship. Actress Sonequa Martin-Green, who played Sasha on AMC's "The Walking Dead," stars as first officer Michael Burnham. Martin-Green, the first black woman to play the lead in a "Star Trek" series, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the show and how she reacted to critics when she was cast in the role.
-
Everything we know about "Star Trek: Discovery"
Get ready for aliens, starships and all new space adventures
-
Covers for "Star Trek: Discovery" books revealed
"Star Trek: Discovery" is out in less than two months, but fans can whet their appetites for the latest "Star Trek" adventure by checking out the covers of the series' new comic book and novel
-
"Star Trek: Discovery" premiere date announced
Star Trek fans now know exactly how long they'll have to wait to see the latest incarnation of the sci-fi franchise
-
"Star Trek Discovery" coming to CBS this fall
"Star Trek Discovery," a new show following the journeys of starfleet on missions to discover new worlds and life forms, premieres this fall on CBS. CBSN's Meg Oliver has more.
-
"Star Trek: Discovery" trailer debuts
The wait is finally over for "Star Trek" fans as the new trailer debuts
-
Watch: Trailer for the new "Star Trek: Discovery" series
Here's a look at the new preview for the upcoming CBS series, "Star Trek: Discovery."
-
Production begins on "Star Trek: Discovery"
"Star Trek: Discovery" is one step closer to release, as production has begun on the CBS All Access series
-
"Star Trek: Discovery" taps "Walking Dead" star as lead
The latest "Star Trek" series has found its star
-
First “Star Trek: Discovery” cast members revealed
The first three members of the latest crew to explore space under the "Star Trek" banner have been named
